Jul 25 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
July 22, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Allied Medical Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 50 Assigned
Daimler Financial Services ST Issuer Rating IND A1+ Affirmed
India Pvt Ltd
Daimler Financial Services ST CP programme IND A1+ 35000 Affirmed
India Pvt Ltd
Hi-Tech Hydraulic Engineers Non-FB limit IND A4 30 Downgraded
from IND
A4+
(decreased from INR40m)
Kay Em Copper Pvt Ltd NFB BG IND A4+ 10
Migrated from
(suspended) IND A4+
Kay Em Copper Pvt Ltd Non-FB LOC IND A4+ 90
Migrated from
(suspended) IND A4+
Kay Em Copper Pvt Ltd FC/CEL IND A4+ 2
Migrated from
(suspended) IND A4+
Kpm Processing Mill Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 22.5 Affirmed
Lagu Bandhu Motiwale Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND A4+ 200 Assigned
Linus Processors Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 60 Migrated
from
(suspended) IND A4+
M/S Swagattam Plastics Non-FB limits IND A4 5 Migrated
from
(suspended) IND A4
R V Plastic Ltd Non-FB BGs IND A4
Migrated from
(suspended) IND A4
Shriram City Union Finance Ltd ST Issuer Rating IND A1+ Affirmed
Shriram City Union Finance Ltd ST debt programme IND A1+ 4000 Withdrawn
Subex Ltd Non-FB limits* IND A2 180 Upgraded
from
IND A3+
*Non-fund-based limits amounting to INR145m are interchangeable with the fund-based limits
The West Coast Paper Mills Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1 2350 Assigned
The West Coast Paper Mills Ltd Proposed Non-FB limits Provisional IND 500 Assigned
A1
Ved Cellulose Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 60 Migrated
from
(suspended) IND A4+
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Shriram City Union Finance Ltd Fixed deposit programme IND tAA Affirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Allied Medical Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned
Allied Medical Ltd FB limits IND BB / IND A4+ 100 Assigned
Bostin Engineers Pvt. Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D (suspended)
Migrated from
IND D
Bostin Engineers Pvt. Ltd Long-TL IND D (suspended)49.6
Migrated from
IND D
Bostin Engineers Pvt. Ltd FB WC limits IND D (suspended)60
Migrated from
IND D
Bostin Engineers Pvt. Ltd Non-FB WC credit limits IND D (suspended)89
Migrated from
IND D
Castings India Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned
Castings India Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND B+ 14 Assigned
Castings India Pvt Ltd FB WC IND B+ 50 Assigned
Daimler Financial Services LT Issuer Rating IND AAA Affirmed
India Pvt Ltd
Daimler Financial Services LT NCDs IND AAA 10000 Affirmed
India Pvt Ltd
Dee-Tech Projects Pvt. Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Migrated
from
(suspended) IND BB
Dee-Tech Projects Pvt. Ltd FB limits IND BB 220 Migrated
from
(suspended) IND BB
Dee-Tech Projects Pvt. Ltd Non-FB limits IND BB 310 Migrated
from
(suspended)/IND IND BB /
IND
A4+ (suspended) A4+
Devdhar Rice Mill LT Issuer Rating IND B- Migrated
from
(suspended) IND B-
Devdhar Rice Mill FB WC limits IND B- 87 Migrated
from
(suspended) / IND B- /
IND A4
IND A4 (suspended)
Eugia Pharma Specialties Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A+ Assigned
Eugia Pharma Specialties Ltd TL IND A+ 1190 Assigned
Eugia Pharma Specialties Ltd Proposed TL Provisional 310 Assigned
IND A+
Haritha Bio Products India Pvt FB limits IND C 130 Migrated
from
Ltd (suspended) / IND C / IND
A4
IND A4 (suspended)
Haritha Bio Products India Pvt Long-TL IND D (suspended) Migrated
from
Ltd IND D
Haritha Bio Products India Pvt Long-TL IND D (suspended)326 Migrated
from
Ltd IND D
Hi-Tech Hydraulic Engineers LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Downgraded
from IND
BB-
Hi-Tech Hydraulic Engineers long-TL IND B+ 45.7 Downgraded
from IND
BB-
(decreased from INR50.0m)
Hi-Tech Hydraulic Engineers FB limits IND B+ 60 Downgraded
from IND
BB-
(increased from INR50m)
Kalpataru Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D Migrated
from
(suspended) IND D
Kalpataru Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND D 41.8 Migrated
from
(suspended) IND D
Kalpataru Cold Storage Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND D 78.8 Migrated
from
(suspended) IND D
Kalpataru Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC credit limits IND D 2 Migrated
from
(suspended) IND D
Kay Em Copper Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Migrated
from
(suspended) IND BB-
Kay Em Copper Pvt Ltd FB CC facility IND BB- 40 Migrated
from
(suspended) / IND BB- /
IND
IND A4+ (suspended) A4+
Kpm Processing Mill Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Migrated
from
IND BB-
Kpm Processing Mill Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB 90 Upgraded
from
IND BB-
(increased from INR70m)
Kpm Processing Mill Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB 153.16 Upgraded
from
IND BB-
(decreased from INR199m)
Lagu Bandhu Motiwale Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned
Linus Processors Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Migrated
from
(suspended) IND BB-
Linus Processors Pvt Ltd FB limit IND BB- 88 Migrated
from
(suspended) IND BB-
M C Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D Migrated
from
(suspended) IND D
M C Spinners Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND D 150 Migrated
from
(suspended) IND D
M C Spinners Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND D 22 Migrated
from
(suspended) IND D
M C Spinners Pvt Ltd long-TL IND D 256.5 Migrated
from
(suspended) IND D
M.S. Cold Storage LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Migrated
from
(suspended) IND BB-
M.S. Cold Storage TL IND BB- 90.1 Migrated
from
(suspended) IND BB-
M/S Swagattam Plastics LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Migrated
from
(suspended) IND B+
M/S Swagattam Plastics FB limits IND B+ 30 Migrated
from
(suspended) IND B+
M/S Swagattam Plastics Long-TL IND B+ 10.53 Migrated
from
(suspended) IND B+
Matrix Roller Mill Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B (suspended)
Migrated from
IND B
Matrix Roller Mill Pvt Ltd TL IND B (suspended)60
Migrated from
IND B
Matrix Roller Mill Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B 71 Migrated
from
(suspended) / IND B / IND
A4
IND A4 (suspended)
Matrix Roller Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed TL Provisional IND 16 Migrated
from
B (suspended) Provisional
IND B
Matrix Roller Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed FB limits Provisional IND 29 Migrated
from
B (suspended) / Provisional
Provisional IND A4 IND B /
(suspended) Provisional
IND A4
Nandraj Rice Mill LT Issuer Rating IND B- Migrated
from
(suspended) IND B-
Nandraj Rice Mill FB WC limits IND B- 70 Migrated
from
(suspended) / IND B- /
IND A4
IND A4 (suspended)
R V Plastic Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+
Migrated from
(suspended) IND B+
R V Plastic Ltd FB limits IND B+
Migrated from
(suspended) / IND B+ /
IND A4
IND A4 (suspended)
Saboo Tor Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Migrated
from
(suspended) IND BB
Saboo Tor Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB 105 Migrated
from
(suspended) IND BB
Sai Maatarini Tollways Ltd TL facility IND BB 13973.5 Migrated
from
(suspended) IND BB
Shriram City Union Finance Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA Affirmed
Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCDs IND AA 2000 Withdrawn
Shriram City Union Finance Ltd LT debt programme IND AA 4500 Affirmed
(reduced from INR7.5bn)
Shriram City Union Finance Ltd LT Bk loans IND AA 89460 Affirmed
Subex Ltd FB limits IND BBB+ / 1148 Upgraded
from
IND A2 IND BBB /
IND
A3+
(reduced from INR1,208.5m)
The West Coast Paper Mills Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A Assigned
The West Coast Paper Mills Ltd long-TL IND A 1893.1 Assigned
The West Coast Paper Mills Ltd FB limits IND A / IND A1 2900 Assigned
The West Coast Paper Mills Ltd Proposed Bk loan Provisional IND 756.9 Assigned
A/ Provisional
IND A1
Ved Cellulose Ltd FB limits IND BB 147.5 Migrated
from
(suspended) IND BB
Ved Cellulose Ltd TL IND BB 34.85 Migrated
from
(suspended) IND BB
Ved Cellulose Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Migrated
from
(suspended) IND BB
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)