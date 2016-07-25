Jul 25 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of July 22, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allied Medical Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 50 Assigned Daimler Financial Services ST Issuer Rating IND A1+ Affirmed India Pvt Ltd Daimler Financial Services ST CP programme IND A1+ 35000 Affirmed India Pvt Ltd Hi-Tech Hydraulic Engineers Non-FB limit IND A4 30 Downgraded from IND A4+ (decreased from INR40m) Kay Em Copper Pvt Ltd NFB BG IND A4+ 10 Migrated from (suspended) IND A4+ Kay Em Copper Pvt Ltd Non-FB LOC IND A4+ 90 Migrated from (suspended) IND A4+ Kay Em Copper Pvt Ltd FC/CEL IND A4+ 2 Migrated from (suspended) IND A4+ Kpm Processing Mill Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 22.5 Affirmed Lagu Bandhu Motiwale Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND A4+ 200 Assigned Linus Processors Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 60 Migrated from (suspended) IND A4+ M/S Swagattam Plastics Non-FB limits IND A4 5 Migrated from (suspended) IND A4 R V Plastic Ltd Non-FB BGs IND A4 Migrated from (suspended) IND A4 Shriram City Union Finance Ltd ST Issuer Rating IND A1+ Affirmed Shriram City Union Finance Ltd ST debt programme IND A1+ 4000 Withdrawn Subex Ltd Non-FB limits* IND A2 180 Upgraded from IND A3+ *Non-fund-based limits amounting to INR145m are interchangeable with the fund-based limits The West Coast Paper Mills Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1 2350 Assigned The West Coast Paper Mills Ltd Proposed Non-FB limits Provisional IND 500 Assigned A1 Ved Cellulose Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 60 Migrated from (suspended) IND A4+ MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Shriram City Union Finance Ltd Fixed deposit programme IND tAA Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allied Medical Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned Allied Medical Ltd FB limits IND BB / IND A4+ 100 Assigned Bostin Engineers Pvt. Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D (suspended) Migrated from IND D Bostin Engineers Pvt. Ltd Long-TL IND D (suspended)49.6 Migrated from IND D Bostin Engineers Pvt. Ltd FB WC limits IND D (suspended)60 Migrated from IND D Bostin Engineers Pvt. Ltd Non-FB WC credit limits IND D (suspended)89 Migrated from IND D Castings India Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned Castings India Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND B+ 14 Assigned Castings India Pvt Ltd FB WC IND B+ 50 Assigned Daimler Financial Services LT Issuer Rating IND AAA Affirmed India Pvt Ltd Daimler Financial Services LT NCDs IND AAA 10000 Affirmed India Pvt Ltd Dee-Tech Projects Pvt. Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Migrated from (suspended) IND BB Dee-Tech Projects Pvt. Ltd FB limits IND BB 220 Migrated from (suspended) IND BB Dee-Tech Projects Pvt. Ltd Non-FB limits IND BB 310 Migrated from (suspended)/IND IND BB / IND A4+ (suspended) A4+ Devdhar Rice Mill LT Issuer Rating IND B- Migrated from (suspended) IND B- Devdhar Rice Mill FB WC limits IND B- 87 Migrated from (suspended) / IND B- / IND A4 IND A4 (suspended) Eugia Pharma Specialties Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A+ Assigned Eugia Pharma Specialties Ltd TL IND A+ 1190 Assigned Eugia Pharma Specialties Ltd Proposed TL Provisional 310 Assigned IND A+ Haritha Bio Products India Pvt FB limits IND C 130 Migrated from Ltd (suspended) / IND C / IND A4 IND A4 (suspended) Haritha Bio Products India Pvt Long-TL IND D (suspended) Migrated from Ltd IND D Haritha Bio Products India Pvt Long-TL IND D (suspended)326 Migrated from Ltd IND D Hi-Tech Hydraulic Engineers LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Downgraded from IND BB- Hi-Tech Hydraulic Engineers long-TL IND B+ 45.7 Downgraded from IND BB- (decreased from INR50.0m) Hi-Tech Hydraulic Engineers FB limits IND B+ 60 Downgraded from IND BB- (increased from INR50m) Kalpataru Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D Migrated from (suspended) IND D Kalpataru Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND D 41.8 Migrated from (suspended) IND D Kalpataru Cold Storage Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND D 78.8 Migrated from (suspended) IND D Kalpataru Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC credit limits IND D 2 Migrated from (suspended) IND D Kay Em Copper Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Migrated from (suspended) IND BB- Kay Em Copper Pvt Ltd FB CC facility IND BB- 40 Migrated from (suspended) / IND BB- / IND IND A4+ (suspended) A4+ Kpm Processing Mill Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Migrated from IND BB- Kpm Processing Mill Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB 90 Upgraded from IND BB- (increased from INR70m) Kpm Processing Mill Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB 153.16 Upgraded from IND BB- (decreased from INR199m) Lagu Bandhu Motiwale Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned Linus Processors Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Migrated from (suspended) IND BB- Linus Processors Pvt Ltd FB limit IND BB- 88 Migrated from (suspended) IND BB- M C Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D Migrated from (suspended) IND D M C Spinners Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND D 150 Migrated from (suspended) IND D M C Spinners Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND D 22 Migrated from (suspended) IND D M C Spinners Pvt Ltd long-TL IND D 256.5 Migrated from (suspended) IND D M.S. Cold Storage LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Migrated from (suspended) IND BB- M.S. Cold Storage TL IND BB- 90.1 Migrated from (suspended) IND BB- M/S Swagattam Plastics LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Migrated from (suspended) IND B+ M/S Swagattam Plastics FB limits IND B+ 30 Migrated from (suspended) IND B+ M/S Swagattam Plastics Long-TL IND B+ 10.53 Migrated from (suspended) IND B+ Matrix Roller Mill Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B (suspended) Migrated from IND B Matrix Roller Mill Pvt Ltd TL IND B (suspended)60 Migrated from IND B Matrix Roller Mill Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B 71 Migrated from (suspended) / IND B / IND A4 IND A4 (suspended) Matrix Roller Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed TL Provisional IND 16 Migrated from B (suspended) Provisional IND B Matrix Roller Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed FB limits Provisional IND 29 Migrated from B (suspended) / Provisional Provisional IND A4 IND B / (suspended) Provisional IND A4 Nandraj Rice Mill LT Issuer Rating IND B- Migrated from (suspended) IND B- Nandraj Rice Mill FB WC limits IND B- 70 Migrated from (suspended) / IND B- / IND A4 IND A4 (suspended) R V Plastic Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Migrated from (suspended) IND B+ R V Plastic Ltd FB limits IND B+ Migrated from (suspended) / IND B+ / IND A4 IND A4 (suspended) Saboo Tor Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Migrated from (suspended) IND BB Saboo Tor Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB 105 Migrated from (suspended) IND BB Sai Maatarini Tollways Ltd TL facility IND BB 13973.5 Migrated from (suspended) IND BB Shriram City Union Finance Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA Affirmed Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCDs IND AA 2000 Withdrawn Shriram City Union Finance Ltd LT debt programme IND AA 4500 Affirmed (reduced from INR7.5bn) Shriram City Union Finance Ltd LT Bk loans IND AA 89460 Affirmed Subex Ltd FB limits IND BBB+ / 1148 Upgraded from IND A2 IND BBB / IND A3+ (reduced from INR1,208.5m) The West Coast Paper Mills Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A Assigned The West Coast Paper Mills Ltd long-TL IND A 1893.1 Assigned The West Coast Paper Mills Ltd FB limits IND A / IND A1 2900 Assigned The West Coast Paper Mills Ltd Proposed Bk loan Provisional IND 756.9 Assigned A/ Provisional IND A1 Ved Cellulose Ltd FB limits IND BB 147.5 Migrated from (suspended) IND BB Ved Cellulose Ltd TL IND BB 34.85 Migrated from (suspended) IND BB Ved Cellulose Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Migrated from (suspended) IND BB ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.