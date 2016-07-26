Jul 26 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
July 25, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Cmb Spinning Mills Non-FB limits IND A4 17.3 Suspended
Mk'S FB WC limits IND A4 - Suspended
Ncl Alltek & Seccolor Non-FB WC limits IND A3+ 30 Withdrawn
Suhag Gems And Jewels (I) Pvt. Non-FB WC limit IND A4 27.5 Suspended
Ltd
Vallabhaneni Constructions Pvt Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 260 Suspended
Ltd
Vashu Yarn Mills India P. Ltd. Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 24 Suspended
Venkata Bhagyalakshmi Raw & FB WC limits IND A4 50 Suspended
Boiled Rice Mill'S
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ncl Alltek & Seccolor Fixed deposit programme IND tA- 60 Withdrawn
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Birla Housing Finance Ltdsubordinated debt IND AA+ 500 Assigned
Allu Entertainment Pvt Ltd Term-loan IND B+ 83.6 Suspended
Allu Entertainment Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B+ / IND A4 45 Suspended
Cmb Spinning Mills FB limits IND B+ 25 Suspended
Cmb Spinning Mills TL IND B+ 140.8 Suspended
Hotel Jayapushpam Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 120.09 Suspended
Indore Treasure Island Pvt Ltd LT Issuer IND BB+ 1279 Assigned
Ncl Alltek & Seccolor Long-TL IND BBB 230 Withdrawn
Ncl Alltek & Seccolor FB WC limits IND BBB / IND A3+220 Withdrawn
Osnar Chemicals Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B+ 40 Assigned
Osnar Chemicals Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND B+ / IND A4 40 Assigned
S.B. Cold Storage Industries TL IND D 55.5 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
S.B. Cold Storage Industries FB WC limits IND D 78.7 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
S.B. Cold Storage Industries Non-FB WC limits IND D 2 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Sri Kaliswari Metal Powders Pvt FB WC limits IND BB+(SO) 40 Suspended
Ltd
Sri Kaliswari Metal Powders Pvt Non-FB Bk limits IND BB+(SO) / 155.6 Suspended
Ltd IND A4+(SO)
Suhag Gems And Jewels (I) Pvt. TL IND B+ 2.5 Suspended
Ltd
Suhag Gems And Jewels (I) Pvt. FB WC limit IND B+ / IND A4 50 Suspended
Ltd
Swaaa Corporation Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND D 42.5 Suspended
Swaaa Corporation Pvt Ltd TL IND D 36.6 Suspended
Swaaa Corporation Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND D 42.5 Suspended
Swaaa Corporation Pvt Ltd TL IND D 36.6 Suspended
Tiwana Oil Mills Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 15.06 Suspended
Tiwana Oil Mills Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB 82.5 Suspended
Vallabhaneni Constructions Pvt FB WC limits IND BB / IND A4+ 50 Suspended
Ltd
Vashu Yarn Mills India P. Ltd. FB WC limits IND BB- 50 Suspended
Vashu Yarn Mills India P. Ltd. LT loans IND BB- 66.5 Suspended
Venkata Bhagyalakshmi Raw & TL IND B 61 Suspended
Boiled Rice Mill'S
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
