Jul 26 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of July 25, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cmb Spinning Mills Non-FB limits IND A4 17.3 Suspended Mk'S FB WC limits IND A4 - Suspended Ncl Alltek & Seccolor Non-FB WC limits IND A3+ 30 Withdrawn Suhag Gems And Jewels (I) Pvt. Non-FB WC limit IND A4 27.5 Suspended Ltd Vallabhaneni Constructions Pvt Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 260 Suspended Ltd Vashu Yarn Mills India P. Ltd. Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 24 Suspended Venkata Bhagyalakshmi Raw & FB WC limits IND A4 50 Suspended Boiled Rice Mill'S MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ncl Alltek & Seccolor Fixed deposit programme IND tA- 60 Withdrawn LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Housing Finance Ltdsubordinated debt IND AA+ 500 Assigned Allu Entertainment Pvt Ltd Term-loan IND B+ 83.6 Suspended Allu Entertainment Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B+ / IND A4 45 Suspended Cmb Spinning Mills FB limits IND B+ 25 Suspended Cmb Spinning Mills TL IND B+ 140.8 Suspended Hotel Jayapushpam Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 120.09 Suspended Indore Treasure Island Pvt Ltd LT Issuer IND BB+ 1279 Assigned Ncl Alltek & Seccolor Long-TL IND BBB 230 Withdrawn Ncl Alltek & Seccolor FB WC limits IND BBB / IND A3+220 Withdrawn Osnar Chemicals Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B+ 40 Assigned Osnar Chemicals Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND B+ / IND A4 40 Assigned S.B. Cold Storage Industries TL IND D 55.5 Suspended Pvt Ltd S.B. Cold Storage Industries FB WC limits IND D 78.7 Suspended Pvt Ltd S.B. Cold Storage Industries Non-FB WC limits IND D 2 Suspended Pvt Ltd Sri Kaliswari Metal Powders Pvt FB WC limits IND BB+(SO) 40 Suspended Ltd Sri Kaliswari Metal Powders Pvt Non-FB Bk limits IND BB+(SO) / 155.6 Suspended Ltd IND A4+(SO) Suhag Gems And Jewels (I) Pvt. TL IND B+ 2.5 Suspended Ltd Suhag Gems And Jewels (I) Pvt. FB WC limit IND B+ / IND A4 50 Suspended Ltd Swaaa Corporation Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND D 42.5 Suspended Swaaa Corporation Pvt Ltd TL IND D 36.6 Suspended Swaaa Corporation Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND D 42.5 Suspended Swaaa Corporation Pvt Ltd TL IND D 36.6 Suspended Tiwana Oil Mills Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 15.06 Suspended Tiwana Oil Mills Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB 82.5 Suspended Vallabhaneni Constructions Pvt FB WC limits IND BB / IND A4+ 50 Suspended Ltd Vashu Yarn Mills India P. Ltd. FB WC limits IND BB- 50 Suspended Vashu Yarn Mills India P. Ltd. LT loans IND BB- 66.5 Suspended Venkata Bhagyalakshmi Raw & TL IND B 61 Suspended Boiled Rice Mill'S ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)