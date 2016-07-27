Jul 27 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of July 26, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asianet Satellite non-FB limits IND A2+ 10754 Upgraded from Communications Ltd (increased from IND A2 INR465.4m) I G Petrochemicals Ltd non-FB limits: IND A1 33500 Assigned I G Petrochemicals Ltd non-FB limits Provisional IND 2000 Assigned A1 Manipal Health Enterprises Pvt NFB WC limits IND A1 5000 Affirmed Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asianet Satellite LT Issuer Rating IND A- Upgraded from Communications Ltd IND BBB+ Asianet Satellite TL (reduced from IND A- 18902 Upgraded from Communications Ltd INR2,170.5m) IND BBB+ Asianet Satellite CC limits IND A-/IND A2+ 1600 Upgraded from Communications Ltd IND BBB+/ IND A2 Baidyanath Power Pvt Ltd TL Provisional IND 12012 Withdrawn A- Baidyanath Power Pvt Ltd WC facility Provisional IND 488 Withdrawn A- I G Petrochemicals Ltd FB WC limits IND A 2500 Assigned I G Petrochemicals Ltd TL IND A 8216 Assigned I G Petrochemicals Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A Assigned I G Petrochemicals Ltd FB limits Provisional IND A 2000 Assigned I G Petrochemicals Ltd NCDs Provisional IND A 2000 Assigned Ienergy Wind Farms (Theni) Pvt senior project loans IND BB 6800 Downgraded Ltd from IND BBB- Ienergy Wind Farms (Theni) Pvt WC facility IND BB' 250 Downgraded Ltd from IND BBB- Manipal Health Enterprises Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND A Downgraded Ltd from IND A+ Manipal Health Enterprises Pvt TL (increased from IND A 14700 Downgraded Ltd INR3,000m) from IND A+ Manipal Health Enterprises Pvt FB WC limits IND A / IND A1 4500 Downgraded Ltd from IND A+ Affirmed Manipal Health Enterprises Pvt NCD Provisional IND 120000 Withdrawn Ltd A+ Markdata Green Energy Pvt Ltd' term IND BBB+ 22000 Withdrawn Markdata Green Energy Pvt Ltd' TL IND BBB+ 2908 Withdrawn Maroli Nh Road Pvt Ltd LT senior project Bk IND BB+ 2239 Downgraded loan from IND BBB- Safari Industries (I) Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND Migrated from BB+(suspended) IND BB+ Safari Industries (I) Ltd FB limits IND 1640 Migrated from BB+(suspended) IND BB+/IND / IND A4+(suspended) A4+ Safari Industries (I) Ltd non-FB limits IND 2000 Migrated BB+(suspended) / from IND BB IND A4+(suspended) +/IND A4+ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)