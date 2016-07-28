Jul 28 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
July 27, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aanchal Cement Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4 132.19 Assigned
Alpex Exports Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3 250 Assigned
Alpex Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed Non-FB limits Provisional IND 150 Assigned
A3
Gagan Polycot India Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 5 Assigned
Ksheeraabd Constructions Pvt LtdNon-FB WC limits IND A4+ 500 Migrated
(suspended) from
IND A4+
Ksheeraabd Constructions Pvt LtdNon-FB limits Provisional IND 300 Migrated
A4+ (suspended) from
Provisional
IND A4+
Madhya Bharat Telecom Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 2.18 Assigned
Infrastructures
Madhya Bharat Telecom Proposed Non-FB WC Provisional IND 23 Assigned
Infrastructures limit A4+
Mittal Hospitals Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 50 Migrated
(suspended) from
IND A4+
Raghuveer Metal Industries Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 40 Assigned
Titanium Equipment And Anode Non-FB limits IND A3 120 Migrated
Manufacturing Co. Ltd (suspended) from
IND A3
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aanchal Cement Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned
Aanchal Cement Ltd FB Fac IND B+ 100 Assigned
Alpex Exports Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned
Alpex Exports Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB-/IND A3 120 Assigned
Alpex Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed FB limits Provisional 80 Assigned
IND BBB-/
Provisional IND A3
Amba Foods LT Issuer Rating IND B (suspended) Migrated
from IND B
Amba Foods FB limits IND B 90 Migrated
(suspended)/ IND from IND B/
A4 (suspended) IND A4
Asha Stone Crusher LT Issuer Rating IND B (suspended) Migrated
from IND B
Asha Stone Crusher TL limits IND B(suspended) 20 Migrated
from IND B
Asha Stone Crusher FB limits IND B 30 Migrated
(suspended) / from
IND A4 (suspended) IND B /
IND A4
Bhartiya International Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- Withdrawn
(suspended)
Bhartiya International Ltd LT Bk loans IND A- 303.5 Withdrawn
(suspended)
Bhartiya International Ltd FB WC limits IND A- 1148.5 Withdrawn
(suspended)/ IND
A2+ (suspended)
Bhartiya International Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A- 693.5 Withdrawn
(suspended)/ IND
A2+ (suspended)
Bhartiya International Ltd stand-by letters of IND A- 615.4 Withdrawn
credit (suspended)/ IND
A2+ (suspended)
Gagan Polycot India Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned
Gagan Polycot India Ltd Long-TL IND BB 0.6 Assigned
Gagan Polycot India Ltd FB Fac IND BB / IND A4+ 50 Assigned
Indo Shell Automotive Systems LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned
India Pvt Ltd
Indo Shell Automotive Systems long-TL IND BB+ 197 Assigned
India Pvt Ltd
Jayveer Enterprise Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B Assigned
Jayveer Enterprise Pvt Ltd long-TL IND B 290 Assigned
Ksheeraabd Constructions Pvt LtdLT Issuer Rating IND BB- Migrated
(suspended) from
IND BB-
Ksheeraabd Constructions Pvt LtdFB WC limits IND BB- 30 Migrated
(suspended) / from IND
IND A4+ (suspended) BB-/
IND A4+
Ls Rice Exports Pvt Ltd TL limits IND B (suspended)13.1 Migrated
from IND B
Ls Rice Exports Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B 40 Migrated
(suspended) / from IND
IND A4 (suspended) B/IND A4
Ls Rice Exports Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B Migrated
from
(suspended) IND B
Madhya Bharat Telecom LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned
Infrastructures
Madhya Bharat Telecom FB WC limit: IND BB- 34 Assigned
Infrastructures
Madhya Bharat Telecom Proposed FB WC limit Provisional IND 20 Assigned
Infrastructures BB-
Madhya Bharat Telecom Proposed long-TL Provisional IND 64 Assigned
Infrastructures BB-
Malar Solvent Extraction Pvt LtdLT Issuer Rating IND BB- Migrated
(suspended) from
IND BB-
Malar Solvent Extraction Pvt LtdFB WC limits IND BB- 50 Migrated
(suspended) / from
IND A4+ (suspended) IND BB- /
IND A4+
Manipal Energy And Infratech LtdFB WC facility IND BBB (SO)/ 100 Assigned
IND A3+ (SO)
(increased from INR50m)
Manipal Energy And Infratech LtdNon-FB WC facility IND BBB (SO)/ 100 Assigned
IND A3+ (SO)
(increased from INR95m)
Manipal Media Network Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Affirmed
Manipal Media Network Ltd TL IND BBB 62.3 Affirmed
(reduced from INR70m)
Manipal Media Network Ltd FB WC limits ND BBB/ IND A3+ 200 Affirmed
Manipal Media Network Ltd Non-FB WC limits ND BBB/ IND A3+ 230 Affirmed
Megha Agrotech Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned
Megha Agrotech Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB 50 Assigned
Mittal Hospitals Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Migrated
(suspended) from
IND BB-
Mittal Hospitals Ltd TL IND BB- 184.6 Migrated
(suspended) from
IND BB-
Mittal Hospitals Ltd CC limits IND BB- 35 Migrated
(suspended) from
IND BB-
Monad Edukasional Society's TL facility IND BB 74.43 Affirmed
(reduced from INR170m)
Monad Edukasional Society's FB WC facility IND BB 110 Affirmed
My Car Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B Migrated
(suspended) from
IND B
My Car Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND B 245 Migrated
(suspended) from
IND B
My Car Pvt Ltd LT loans IND B 6.21 Migrated
(suspended) from
IND B
Navdurga Pulp And Paper Mills LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned
(I) Pvt Ltd
Navdurga Pulp And Paper Mills FB WC limits IND BB- 35 Assigned
(I) Pvt Ltd
Navdurga Pulp And Paper Mills Long-TL IND BB- 50.68 Assigned
(I) Pvt Ltd
Parsvnath Hotels Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B- Upgraded
from
IND D
Parsvnath Hotels Ltd TL IND B- 122.43 Upgraded
from
IND D
(reduced from INR126.8m )
Phorotech Surfin India Pvt Ltd LT Bk loans IND BB+ 52.3 Migrated
(suspended) from
IND BB+
Phorotech Surfin India Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Migrated
(suspended) from
IND BB+
Phorotech Surfin India Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+ 30 Migrated
(suspended) / from
IND A4+ (suspended) IND BB+ /
IND A4+
Phorotech Surfin India Pvt Ltd Proposed long-TL Provisional IND 24.7 Migrated
BB+ (suspended) from
Provisional
IND BB+
Raghuveer Metal Industries Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned
Raghuveer Metal Industries Ltd FB limits IND BB/ IND A4+ 90 Assigned
Sara Creation Inc LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned
Sara Creation Inc TL IND BB- 50 Assigned
Sara Creation Inc FB limit IND BB- / IND 60 Assigned
A4+
Sreedevi Plasti Tech Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D(suspended) Migrated
from IND D
Sreedevi Plasti Tech Pvt Ltd TL IND D(suspended) 50.5 Migrated
from IND D
Sreedevi Plasti Tech Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND D(suspended) 8 Migrated
from IND D
Titanium Equipment And Anode LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Migrated
Manufacturing Co. Ltd (suspended) from IND
BBB-
Titanium Equipment And Anode FB limits IND BBB- 45 Migrated
Manufacturing Co. Ltd (suspended) / from IND
IND A3 (suspended) BBB- /
IND A3
Tm Motors Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned
Tm Motors Pvt Ltd FB facility IND BB+ / IND 120 Assigned
A4+
Ultimate Flexipack Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Affirmed
Ultimate Flexipack Ltd long-TL IND BBB+ 477 Affirmed
(reduced from INR735.4m)
Ultimate Flexipack Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB+/ IND A2 600 Affirmed
Ultimate Flexipack Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BBB+/ IND A2 400 Affirmed
Vibhav Farms LT Issuer Rating IND D Assigned
Vibhav Farms FB WC limits IND D 15 Assigned
Vibhav Farms WC TL limits IND D 10.6 Assigned
Vibhav Farms TL limits IND D 33.8 Assigned
Vibhav Farms FB WC limits Provisional 10 Assigned
IND D
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)