Jul 28 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of July 27, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aanchal Cement Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4 132.19 Assigned Alpex Exports Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3 250 Assigned Alpex Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed Non-FB limits Provisional IND 150 Assigned A3 Gagan Polycot India Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 5 Assigned Ksheeraabd Constructions Pvt LtdNon-FB WC limits IND A4+ 500 Migrated (suspended) from IND A4+ Ksheeraabd Constructions Pvt LtdNon-FB limits Provisional IND 300 Migrated A4+ (suspended) from Provisional IND A4+ Madhya Bharat Telecom Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 2.18 Assigned Infrastructures Madhya Bharat Telecom Proposed Non-FB WC Provisional IND 23 Assigned Infrastructures limit A4+ Mittal Hospitals Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 50 Migrated (suspended) from IND A4+ Raghuveer Metal Industries Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 40 Assigned Titanium Equipment And Anode Non-FB limits IND A3 120 Migrated Manufacturing Co. Ltd (suspended) from IND A3 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aanchal Cement Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned Aanchal Cement Ltd FB Fac IND B+ 100 Assigned Alpex Exports Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned Alpex Exports Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB-/IND A3 120 Assigned Alpex Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed FB limits Provisional 80 Assigned IND BBB-/ Provisional IND A3 Amba Foods LT Issuer Rating IND B (suspended) Migrated from IND B Amba Foods FB limits IND B 90 Migrated (suspended)/ IND from IND B/ A4 (suspended) IND A4 Asha Stone Crusher LT Issuer Rating IND B (suspended) Migrated from IND B Asha Stone Crusher TL limits IND B(suspended) 20 Migrated from IND B Asha Stone Crusher FB limits IND B 30 Migrated (suspended) / from IND A4 (suspended) IND B / IND A4 Bhartiya International Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- Withdrawn (suspended) Bhartiya International Ltd LT Bk loans IND A- 303.5 Withdrawn (suspended) Bhartiya International Ltd FB WC limits IND A- 1148.5 Withdrawn (suspended)/ IND A2+ (suspended) Bhartiya International Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A- 693.5 Withdrawn (suspended)/ IND A2+ (suspended) Bhartiya International Ltd stand-by letters of IND A- 615.4 Withdrawn credit (suspended)/ IND A2+ (suspended) Gagan Polycot India Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned Gagan Polycot India Ltd Long-TL IND BB 0.6 Assigned Gagan Polycot India Ltd FB Fac IND BB / IND A4+ 50 Assigned Indo Shell Automotive Systems LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned India Pvt Ltd Indo Shell Automotive Systems long-TL IND BB+ 197 Assigned India Pvt Ltd Jayveer Enterprise Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B Assigned Jayveer Enterprise Pvt Ltd long-TL IND B 290 Assigned Ksheeraabd Constructions Pvt LtdLT Issuer Rating IND BB- Migrated (suspended) from IND BB- Ksheeraabd Constructions Pvt LtdFB WC limits IND BB- 30 Migrated (suspended) / from IND IND A4+ (suspended) BB-/ IND A4+ Ls Rice Exports Pvt Ltd TL limits IND B (suspended)13.1 Migrated from IND B Ls Rice Exports Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B 40 Migrated (suspended) / from IND IND A4 (suspended) B/IND A4 Ls Rice Exports Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B Migrated from (suspended) IND B Madhya Bharat Telecom LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Infrastructures Madhya Bharat Telecom FB WC limit: IND BB- 34 Assigned Infrastructures Madhya Bharat Telecom Proposed FB WC limit Provisional IND 20 Assigned Infrastructures BB- Madhya Bharat Telecom Proposed long-TL Provisional IND 64 Assigned Infrastructures BB- Malar Solvent Extraction Pvt LtdLT Issuer Rating IND BB- Migrated (suspended) from IND BB- Malar Solvent Extraction Pvt LtdFB WC limits IND BB- 50 Migrated (suspended) / from IND A4+ (suspended) IND BB- / IND A4+ Manipal Energy And Infratech LtdFB WC facility IND BBB (SO)/ 100 Assigned IND A3+ (SO) (increased from INR50m) Manipal Energy And Infratech LtdNon-FB WC facility IND BBB (SO)/ 100 Assigned IND A3+ (SO) (increased from INR95m) Manipal Media Network Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Affirmed Manipal Media Network Ltd TL IND BBB 62.3 Affirmed (reduced from INR70m) Manipal Media Network Ltd FB WC limits ND BBB/ IND A3+ 200 Affirmed Manipal Media Network Ltd Non-FB WC limits ND BBB/ IND A3+ 230 Affirmed Megha Agrotech Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned Megha Agrotech Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB 50 Assigned Mittal Hospitals Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Migrated (suspended) from IND BB- Mittal Hospitals Ltd TL IND BB- 184.6 Migrated (suspended) from IND BB- Mittal Hospitals Ltd CC limits IND BB- 35 Migrated (suspended) from IND BB- Monad Edukasional Society's TL facility IND BB 74.43 Affirmed (reduced from INR170m) Monad Edukasional Society's FB WC facility IND BB 110 Affirmed My Car Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B Migrated (suspended) from IND B My Car Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND B 245 Migrated (suspended) from IND B My Car Pvt Ltd LT loans IND B 6.21 Migrated (suspended) from IND B Navdurga Pulp And Paper Mills LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned (I) Pvt Ltd Navdurga Pulp And Paper Mills FB WC limits IND BB- 35 Assigned (I) Pvt Ltd Navdurga Pulp And Paper Mills Long-TL IND BB- 50.68 Assigned (I) Pvt Ltd Parsvnath Hotels Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B- Upgraded from IND D Parsvnath Hotels Ltd TL IND B- 122.43 Upgraded from IND D (reduced from INR126.8m ) Phorotech Surfin India Pvt Ltd LT Bk loans IND BB+ 52.3 Migrated (suspended) from IND BB+ Phorotech Surfin India Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Migrated (suspended) from IND BB+ Phorotech Surfin India Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+ 30 Migrated (suspended) / from IND A4+ (suspended) IND BB+ / IND A4+ Phorotech Surfin India Pvt Ltd Proposed long-TL Provisional IND 24.7 Migrated BB+ (suspended) from Provisional IND BB+ Raghuveer Metal Industries Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned Raghuveer Metal Industries Ltd FB limits IND BB/ IND A4+ 90 Assigned Sara Creation Inc LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Sara Creation Inc TL IND BB- 50 Assigned Sara Creation Inc FB limit IND BB- / IND 60 Assigned A4+ Sreedevi Plasti Tech Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D(suspended) Migrated from IND D Sreedevi Plasti Tech Pvt Ltd TL IND D(suspended) 50.5 Migrated from IND D Sreedevi Plasti Tech Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND D(suspended) 8 Migrated from IND D Titanium Equipment And Anode LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Migrated Manufacturing Co. Ltd (suspended) from IND BBB- Titanium Equipment And Anode FB limits IND BBB- 45 Migrated Manufacturing Co. Ltd (suspended) / from IND IND A3 (suspended) BBB- / IND A3 Tm Motors Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned Tm Motors Pvt Ltd FB facility IND BB+ / IND 120 Assigned A4+ Ultimate Flexipack Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Affirmed Ultimate Flexipack Ltd long-TL IND BBB+ 477 Affirmed (reduced from INR735.4m) Ultimate Flexipack Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB+/ IND A2 600 Affirmed Ultimate Flexipack Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BBB+/ IND A2 400 Affirmed Vibhav Farms LT Issuer Rating IND D Assigned Vibhav Farms FB WC limits IND D 15 Assigned Vibhav Farms WC TL limits IND D 10.6 Assigned Vibhav Farms TL limits IND D 33.8 Assigned Vibhav Farms FB WC limits Provisional 10 Assigned IND D ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)