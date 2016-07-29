Jul 29 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of July 28, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aaditiya Aswin Paper Mills Pvt Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 10 suspended Ltd Aegan Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 101 downgraded from IND A3 (increased from INR100m) Anand Motor Agencies Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 30 suspended Bkd Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 120 Affirmed (increased from INR70m) Dcs Ltd FB WC limits IND A4+ 100 suspended Dcs Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 480 suspended Dcs Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 420 suspended Eastern Construction Company Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 50 suspended Fuso Glass India Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND A4+ 260 suspended Fuso Glass India Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND A4+ 155 suspended Gsn Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4 57.5 suspended Krishi Nutrition Company Pvt LtdNon-FB WC limits IND A4+ 17 Assigned Maharshi Alloys And Steels Non-FB limits IND A4 20 suspended Malabar Hotels Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 10 WIthdrawn Nilgiri Textiles Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4 9.6 suspended R.H. Solvex Pvt Ltd NFB WC limits IND A4+ 0.3 Assigned Rpg Industrial Product Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 15 suspended Rpg Industrial Product Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 15 suspended S.S. Fruits International Pvt Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 170 suspended Ltd Salona Cotspin Ltd FB WC limits IND A3 251.6 suspended Salona Cotspin Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3 19.1 suspended Shiva Polytubes Pvt Ltd FB limits (standby IND A4+ 6.6 suspended Line of credit) Shiva Polytubes Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 33.35 suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aaditiya Aswin Paper Mills Pvt FB limits IND BB- / IND A4+59 suspended Ltd Aegan Industries Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB+ 268 downgraded from IND BBB- (reduced from INR269.9m) Aegan Industries Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+ / IND A4+450 downgraded from IND BBB- / IND A3 (increased from INR400m) Anand Motor Agencies Ltd FB WC limits IND BB / IND A4+ 198 suspended Astha Innovations Pvt. Ltd FB Fac IND BB 110 Assigned Azure Hospitality Pvt Ltd TL IND B- 40 suspended Azure Hospitality Pvt Ltd TL IND B- 20 WIthdrawn Azure Hospitality Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND B- / IND A4 15 suspended Azure Hospitality Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND B- / IND A4 25 WIthdrawn Bee Jay Industrial Corporation FB limits IND B+ / IND A4 120 suspended Bee Jay Industrial Corporation FB limits IND B+ / IND A4 80 suspended Bkd Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+ 20 Affirmed Dcs Ltd TL IND BB 300 suspended Dcs Ltd FB WC limits IND BB / IND A4+ 50 suspended Eastern Construction Company FB WC limits IND BB / IND A4+ 15 suspended Fuso Glass India Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 33.7 suspended Gbr Hatcheries Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 11.1 suspended Gbr Hatcheries Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+ / IND A4+60 suspended Gsn Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd TL IND B- 668.7 suspended Gsn Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B- / IND A4 222.5 suspended Jagan Industries Ltd FB limits IND BB / IND A4+ 60 suspended Jpb Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB / IND A4+ 220 Affirmed Krishi Nutrition Company Pvt Ltdlong-TL IND BB+ 129.36 upgraded from IND BB- (increased from INR128m) Krishi Nutrition Company Pvt LtdFB WC limits IND BB+ 65 upgraded from IND BB- (reduced from INR85m) Madras Hard Tools Pvt Ltd long-TL IND B+ 19.42 Affirmed Madras Hard Tools Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B+ 275 Affirmed Madras Hard Tools Pvt Ltd non-FB facility IND B+ / IND A4 10 Affirmed Maharshi Alloys And Steels FB limits IND B / IND A4 50 suspended Malabar Hotels Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND D 30 downgraded from IND BB- (decreased from INR60m) Malabar Hotels Pvt Ltd TL IND D 300 downgraded from IND BB- (decreased from INR310m) Mukti Projects Ltd TL IND D 1549.7 downgraded from IND B- ( increased from INR1,186.3m) Mukti Projects Ltd FB WC limits IND D 32.4 downgraded from IND B- (reduced from INR33.8m) Nilgiri Textiles Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B+ 60 suspended R.H. Solvex Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+ 100 Assigned R.H. Solvex Pvt Ltd LT loans IND BB+ 71.8 Assigned Rishi Traders FB WC limits IND B+ 80 Assigned Rishi Traders LT loans IND B+ 13 Assigned Rpg Industrial Product Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 240 suspended Rpg Industrial Product Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB+ / IND A4+150 suspended S.S. Fruits International Pvt FB WC limits IND BB- / IND A4+80 suspended Ltd Salona Cotspin Ltd TL IND BBB- 127.9 suspended Shiva Polytubes Pvt Ltd FB limits (CC) IND BB+ 44 suspended Shiva Polytubes Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 21.5 suspended Shruthi Milk Products Pvt Ltd CC limits IND BB+ / IND A4 60 suspended Shruthi Milk Products Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ / IND A4 24.8 suspended T. M. Motors FB facility LT IND BBB- / IND 110 Assigned A4+ Valuefirst Digital Media Pvt LtdFBL IND BBB / IND A2 150 suspended Vinit Fabrics Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 28.52 upgraded from IND B Vinit Fabrics Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB 45 upgraded from IND B ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.