Oct 10 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
October 7, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
B.G. Transport Company Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 1 Assigned
Coramandel Infrastructure Pvt Non-FB facility IND A4+ 1300 Withdrawn
Ltd (suspended)
Cosmo Films Ltd CP IND A1 100 Affirmed
(carved out from fund-based limits)
Cosmo Films Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A1+ 1840 Affirmed
(increased from INR1790m)
Delhi International Airport Pvt CP Provisional IND 1000 Withdrawn
Ltd A1
G.C. Threads Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3 5.55 Upgraded from
IND A4+
Gopala Polyplast Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 18 Assigned
Gujarat Borosil Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3 70 Upgraded from
IND A3+
(increased from INR55m)
HPL Electric And Power Ltd CP IND A1 2700 Rating Watch
Positive
Karan Kothari Jewellers Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 50 Migrated from
(suspended) IND A4+
Nasense Labs Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 80 Withdrawn
(suspended)
Pure View Impex Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4 80 Withdrawn
(suspended)
R.S.V. Constructions Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 150 Withdrawn
(suspended)
Rathna Packaging India Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3 70 Withdrawn
(suspended)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
B.G. Transport Company LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned
B.G. Transport Company LT loan IND BB- 59.87 Assigned
B.G. Transport Company FB WC limit IND BB- 13.5 Assigned
Bhagat Aromatics Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Withdrawn
(suspended)
Bhagat Aromatics Ltd FB WC limits IND BB 205 Withdrawn
(suspended)/ IND
A4+ (suspended)
Bhagat Aromatics Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BB 10 Withdrawn
(suspended)/ IND
A4+ (suspended)
Coramandel Infrastructure Pvt FB WC limits IND BB 330 Withdrawn
Ltd (suspended)/
IND A4+ (suspended)
Cosmo Films Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A+ Upgraded from
IND A
Cosmo Films Ltd FB WC limits IND A+ 2650 Upgraded from
IND A /
Affirmed
(reduced from INR2,750m)
Cosmo Films Ltd LT Bk loans IND A+ 4758.4 Upgraded from
IND A
(increased from INR3,326.3m) *Limits are interchanged
Cosmo Films Ltd Proposed long-TL Provisional IND 2550 Withdrawn
*Limits are interchanged A
Cosmo Films Ltd Proposed long-TL Provisional IND 1200 Assigned
A+
*Limits are interchanged
Delhi International Airport Pvt Bk loans IND AA- 29710 Upgraded from
Ltd IND A+
(outstanding: INR29.46bn as 26 September 2016)
Delhi International Airport Pvt FB limits IND AA- 2000 Upgraded from
Ltd IND A+
Delhi International Airport Pvt FB limits* IND AA- 2000 Upgraded from
Ltd IND A+
* interchangeable limit between fund based and non-fund based limits
Delhi International Airport Pvt Non-FB limits IND AA- 490 Upgraded from
Ltd IND A+
Ehsaas Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B- Withdrawn
(suspended)
Ehsaas Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd TL-1 IND B- 40 Withdrawn
(suspended)
Ehsaas Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd TL-2 IND B- 27.5 Withdrawn
(suspended)
Ehsaas Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B- 22.5 Withdrawn
(suspended)/ IND
A4 (suspended)
Essos CV IFMR Capital 2016 Series A1 PTC IND A- (SO) 199.4 Assigned
Essos CV IFMR Capital 2016 Series A2 PTCs IND BB (SO) 24 Assigned
G.C. Threads Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Upgraded from
IND BB+
G.C. Threads Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 177.24 Upgraded from
IND BB+
(reduced from INR250m)
G.C. Threads Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB- 129 Upgraded from
IND BB+ / IND
A4+
Gopala Polyplast Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned
Gopala Polyplast Ltd Secured TL IND BB- 273.1 Assigned
Gopala Polyplast Ltd CC facility IND BB- 472 Assigned
Gujarat Borosil Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Upgraded from
IND BBB-
Gujarat Borosil Ltd TL IND BBB 202.1 Upgraded from
IND BBB-
Gujarat Borosil Ltd FB CC limits IND BBB 30 Upgraded from
IND BBB-
Himachal Energy Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- Rating Watch
Positive
Himachal Energy Pvt Ltd FB WC Fac IND A-/ IND A1 350 Rating Watch
Positive
Himachal Energy Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A-/ IND A1 800 Rating Watch
Positive
HPL Electric And Power Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- Rating Watch
Positive
HPL Electric And Power Ltd long-TL IND A- 1395.1 Rating Watch
Positive
HPL Electric And Power Ltd FB WC Fac IND A-/ IND A1 3870 Rating Watch
Positive
HPL Electric And Power Ltd Non-FB limits IND A-/ IND A1 5250 Rating Watch
Positive
HPL Electric And Power Ltd Proposed WC Fac Provisional IND 1360 Rating Watch
A-/ Provisional Positive
IND A1
Jharkhand Road Project project Bk loans IND BBB+ 3730 Affirmed
Implementation Co
Ltd-Chaibasa-Kandra-Chowka
(outstanding on 1 August 2016: INR3,479.5m)
Karan Kothari Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Migrated from
(suspended) IND BB-
Karan Kothari Jewellers Pvt Ltd FB CC limits IND BB- 580 Migrated from
(suspended) IND BB-
Karan Kothari Jewellers Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 9.5 Migrated from
(suspended) IND BB-
L&T Vadodara Bharuch Tollway LtdNCDs IND A 3975 Assigned
L&T Vadodara Bharuch Tollway Ltdsenior Bk loan IND A 384.2 Affirmed
(reduced from INR4,493.8m, including the substitution of INR3,975m of NCDs after factoring in
the repayments)
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial NCDs IND AAA 15000 Assigned
Services Ltd
Nasense Labs Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Withdrawn
(suspended)
Nasense Labs Pvt Ltd TL limits IND BB+ 16.5 Withdrawn
(suspended)
Nasense Labs Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB+ 60 Withdrawn
(suspended) /
IND A4+ (suspended)
Nikhil Automobiles Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Affirmed
Nikhil Automobiles Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+ 160 Affirmed
(decreased from INR247.50m)
Nikhil Automobiles Ltd long-TL IND BB+ 25.83 Affirmed
Pure View Impex Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B (suspended) Withdrawn
Quail CV IFMR Capital 2016 Series A1 PTC IND A- (SO) 89.4 Assigned
Quail CV IFMR Capital 2016 Series A2 PTCs IND A- (SO) 53.9 Assigned
Quail CV IFMR Capital 2016 Series A3 PTCs IND B+ (SO) 17.5 Assigned
R.S.V. Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Withdrawn
(suspended)
R.S.V. Constructions Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+ 75 Withdrawn
(suspended) /
IND A4+ (suspended)
Rathna Packaging India Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Withdrawn
(suspended)
Rathna Packaging India Pvt Ltd outstanding TL IND BBB- 10.04 Withdrawn
(suspended)
Rathna Packaging India Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- 320 Withdrawn
(suspended)
Swami Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Withdrawn
(suspended)
Swami Textiles Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 37.2 Withdrawn
(suspended)
Swami Textiles Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- 31.5 Withdrawn
(suspended) /
IND A4+ (suspended)
Swami Textiles Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND BB- 1.6 Withdrawn
(suspended) /
IND A4+ (suspended)
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
