Oct 10 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of October 7, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- B.G. Transport Company Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 1 Assigned Coramandel Infrastructure Pvt Non-FB facility IND A4+ 1300 Withdrawn Ltd (suspended) Cosmo Films Ltd CP IND A1 100 Affirmed (carved out from fund-based limits) Cosmo Films Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A1+ 1840 Affirmed (increased from INR1790m) Delhi International Airport Pvt CP Provisional IND 1000 Withdrawn Ltd A1 G.C. Threads Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3 5.55 Upgraded from IND A4+ Gopala Polyplast Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 18 Assigned Gujarat Borosil Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3 70 Upgraded from IND A3+ (increased from INR55m) HPL Electric And Power Ltd CP IND A1 2700 Rating Watch Positive Karan Kothari Jewellers Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 50 Migrated from (suspended) IND A4+ Nasense Labs Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 80 Withdrawn (suspended) Pure View Impex Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4 80 Withdrawn (suspended) R.S.V. Constructions Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 150 Withdrawn (suspended) Rathna Packaging India Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3 70 Withdrawn (suspended) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- B.G. Transport Company LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned B.G. Transport Company LT loan IND BB- 59.87 Assigned B.G. Transport Company FB WC limit IND BB- 13.5 Assigned Bhagat Aromatics Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Withdrawn (suspended) Bhagat Aromatics Ltd FB WC limits IND BB 205 Withdrawn (suspended)/ IND A4+ (suspended) Bhagat Aromatics Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BB 10 Withdrawn (suspended)/ IND A4+ (suspended) Coramandel Infrastructure Pvt FB WC limits IND BB 330 Withdrawn Ltd (suspended)/ IND A4+ (suspended) Cosmo Films Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A+ Upgraded from IND A Cosmo Films Ltd FB WC limits IND A+ 2650 Upgraded from IND A / Affirmed (reduced from INR2,750m) Cosmo Films Ltd LT Bk loans IND A+ 4758.4 Upgraded from IND A (increased from INR3,326.3m) *Limits are interchanged Cosmo Films Ltd Proposed long-TL Provisional IND 2550 Withdrawn *Limits are interchanged A Cosmo Films Ltd Proposed long-TL Provisional IND 1200 Assigned A+ *Limits are interchanged Delhi International Airport Pvt Bk loans IND AA- 29710 Upgraded from Ltd IND A+ (outstanding: INR29.46bn as 26 September 2016) Delhi International Airport Pvt FB limits IND AA- 2000 Upgraded from Ltd IND A+ Delhi International Airport Pvt FB limits* IND AA- 2000 Upgraded from Ltd IND A+ * interchangeable limit between fund based and non-fund based limits Delhi International Airport Pvt Non-FB limits IND AA- 490 Upgraded from Ltd IND A+ Ehsaas Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B- Withdrawn (suspended) Ehsaas Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd TL-1 IND B- 40 Withdrawn (suspended) Ehsaas Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd TL-2 IND B- 27.5 Withdrawn (suspended) Ehsaas Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B- 22.5 Withdrawn (suspended)/ IND A4 (suspended) Essos CV IFMR Capital 2016 Series A1 PTC IND A- (SO) 199.4 Assigned Essos CV IFMR Capital 2016 Series A2 PTCs IND BB (SO) 24 Assigned G.C. Threads Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Upgraded from IND BB+ G.C. Threads Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 177.24 Upgraded from IND BB+ (reduced from INR250m) G.C. Threads Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB- 129 Upgraded from IND BB+ / IND A4+ Gopala Polyplast Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Gopala Polyplast Ltd Secured TL IND BB- 273.1 Assigned Gopala Polyplast Ltd CC facility IND BB- 472 Assigned Gujarat Borosil Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Upgraded from IND BBB- Gujarat Borosil Ltd TL IND BBB 202.1 Upgraded from IND BBB- Gujarat Borosil Ltd FB CC limits IND BBB 30 Upgraded from IND BBB- Himachal Energy Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- Rating Watch Positive Himachal Energy Pvt Ltd FB WC Fac IND A-/ IND A1 350 Rating Watch Positive Himachal Energy Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A-/ IND A1 800 Rating Watch Positive HPL Electric And Power Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- Rating Watch Positive HPL Electric And Power Ltd long-TL IND A- 1395.1 Rating Watch Positive HPL Electric And Power Ltd FB WC Fac IND A-/ IND A1 3870 Rating Watch Positive HPL Electric And Power Ltd Non-FB limits IND A-/ IND A1 5250 Rating Watch Positive HPL Electric And Power Ltd Proposed WC Fac Provisional IND 1360 Rating Watch A-/ Provisional Positive IND A1 Jharkhand Road Project project Bk loans IND BBB+ 3730 Affirmed Implementation Co Ltd-Chaibasa-Kandra-Chowka (outstanding on 1 August 2016: INR3,479.5m) Karan Kothari Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Migrated from (suspended) IND BB- Karan Kothari Jewellers Pvt Ltd FB CC limits IND BB- 580 Migrated from (suspended) IND BB- Karan Kothari Jewellers Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 9.5 Migrated from (suspended) IND BB- L&T Vadodara Bharuch Tollway LtdNCDs IND A 3975 Assigned L&T Vadodara Bharuch Tollway Ltdsenior Bk loan IND A 384.2 Affirmed (reduced from INR4,493.8m, including the substitution of INR3,975m of NCDs after factoring in the repayments) Mahindra & Mahindra Financial NCDs IND AAA 15000 Assigned Services Ltd Nasense Labs Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Withdrawn (suspended) Nasense Labs Pvt Ltd TL limits IND BB+ 16.5 Withdrawn (suspended) Nasense Labs Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB+ 60 Withdrawn (suspended) / IND A4+ (suspended) Nikhil Automobiles Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Affirmed Nikhil Automobiles Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+ 160 Affirmed (decreased from INR247.50m) Nikhil Automobiles Ltd long-TL IND BB+ 25.83 Affirmed Pure View Impex Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B (suspended) Withdrawn Quail CV IFMR Capital 2016 Series A1 PTC IND A- (SO) 89.4 Assigned Quail CV IFMR Capital 2016 Series A2 PTCs IND A- (SO) 53.9 Assigned Quail CV IFMR Capital 2016 Series A3 PTCs IND B+ (SO) 17.5 Assigned R.S.V. Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Withdrawn (suspended) R.S.V. Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Withdrawn (suspended) R.S.V. Constructions Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+ 75 Withdrawn (suspended) / IND A4+ (suspended) Rathna Packaging India Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Withdrawn (suspended) Rathna Packaging India Pvt Ltd outstanding TL IND BBB- 10.04 Withdrawn (suspended) Rathna Packaging India Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- 320 Withdrawn (suspended) Swami Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Withdrawn (suspended) Swami Textiles Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 37.2 Withdrawn (suspended) Swami Textiles Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- 31.5 Withdrawn (suspended) / IND A4+ (suspended) Swami Textiles Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND BB- 1.6 Withdrawn (suspended) / IND A4+ (suspended) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. 