Oct 12 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of October 10, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Sterlite Power Grid Ventures CP programme IND A1 1000 Outlook Stable Tata Steel CP IND A1+ 60000 Rating Watch Evolving Tata Steel Non-FB limits IND A1+ 5000 Rating Watch Evolving LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ganesha Ecosphere TL IND BBB+ 1089.4 Withdrawn (suspended) Ganesha Ecosphere FB WC lim IND BBB+ 800 Withdrawn (suspended) / IND A2+ (suspended) Ganesha Ecosphere Non-FB limit IND BBB+ 58 Withdrawn (suspended) / IND A2+ (suspended) Gateway Distriparks Long-TL IND AA- 650 Affirmed Gateway Distriparks FB WC limits IND AA-/ A1+ 300 Affirmed Gateway Distriparks Non-FB WC limits IND AA-/ A1+ 750 Affirmed Gateway Railfreight TL IND AA- 2908 Affirmed Gateway Railfreight FB WC limits IND AA-/ A1+ 150 Affirmed Gateway Railfreight Non-FB WC limits IND AA-/ A1+ 955 Affirmed Mehul Construction Company FB WC facilitie IND B+/ A4+ 90 Assigned Oppo Mobiles India NCD (NCD IND BB 7000 Assigned Shree Shyam Pulp And Board MillsTL IND D 3427.5 Withdrawn Shree Shyam Pulp And Board MillsFB limits IND D 2559.8 Withdrawn Shree Shyam Pulp And Board MillsNon-FB limits IND D 700 Withdrawn Sterlite Power Grid Ventures NCD IND A 3000 Outlook Stable Sterlite Power Grid Ventures Non-FB WC facilitie IND A/ A1 4000 Outlook Stable Sterlite Power Grid Ventures FB WC faciliti IND A/ A1 5000 Outlook Stable Tata Steel NCD IND AA 21510 Rating Watch Evolving Tata Steel NCD IND AA 4170 Rating Watch Evolving Tata Steel LT debt IND AA 28490 Rating Watch Evolving Tata Steel Fund Based CC Limits IND AA 15000 Rating Watch Evolving Tata Steel FBL IND AA/ A1+ 245 Rating Watch Evolving Tata Steel Non-FB limits IND AA/ A1+ 81600 Rating Watch Evolving Tata Steel WC Limits IND AA/ A1+ - Rating Watch Evolving Truvalue Agro Ventures FB WC facilitie IND BB+ / A4+ 20 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.