Oct 13 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of October 12, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Athitheya Kshema Hotels Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 31.7 Assigned Bhavya Cements Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3- 110 Assigned Malwa Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A3 0.6 Assigned Nanu Ram Goyal & Co. Non-FB limits IND A4+ 200 Assigned Tomar Builders & Contractors ST IND A4+ - Downgraded Pvt Ltd from IND A3 V. M. Matere Infrastructures Non-FB Fac IND A2 400 Assigned V. M. Matere Infrastructures Non-FB Fac IND A2 70 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abg Shipyard Ltd NCD IND D 2000 Withdrawn Athitheya Kshema Hotels Pvt Ltd long-TL IND BB+ 103.99 Assigned Athitheya Kshema Hotels Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB+ 5 Assigned Bhavya Cements Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- 500 Assigned Bhavya Cements Ltd NCDs IND BBB- 449.6 Assigned Bhavya Cements Ltd Term debt IND BBB- 435.5 Assigned India Standard Loan Trust - Series A PTC IND AA(SO) 1295.5 Assigned Xxxiv India Standard Loan Trust - Liquidity facility IND AAA(SO) 13 Assigned Xxxiv India Standard Loan Trust - Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 64.8 Assigned Xxxiv facility Malwa Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BBB- 4.25 Assigned Malwa Agro Foods Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BBB- 119 Assigned Mhaiskar Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Senior project Bk loansIND AA- 5057 AFfirmed (INR3.635bn outstanding on 30 June 2016) Nanu Ram Goyal & Co. FB limits IND BB- /IND A4+ 47.5 Assigned Tomar Builders & Contractors Non-FB WC limits IND BB+ 300 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from IND BBB- V. M. Matere Infrastructures LT Loan IND BBB 267.7 Assigned V. M. Matere Infrastructures FB Fac IND BBB /IND A2 310 Assigned V. M. Matere Infrastructures FB Fac IND BBB /IND A2 20 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)