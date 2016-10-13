Oct 13 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
October 12, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Athitheya Kshema Hotels Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 31.7 Assigned
Bhavya Cements Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3- 110 Assigned
Malwa Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A3 0.6 Assigned
Nanu Ram Goyal & Co. Non-FB limits IND A4+ 200 Assigned
Tomar Builders & Contractors ST IND A4+ - Downgraded
Pvt Ltd from IND A3
V. M. Matere Infrastructures Non-FB Fac IND A2 400 Assigned
V. M. Matere Infrastructures Non-FB Fac IND A2 70 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abg Shipyard Ltd NCD IND D 2000 Withdrawn
Athitheya Kshema Hotels Pvt Ltd long-TL IND BB+ 103.99 Assigned
Athitheya Kshema Hotels Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB+ 5 Assigned
Bhavya Cements Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- 500 Assigned
Bhavya Cements Ltd NCDs IND BBB- 449.6 Assigned
Bhavya Cements Ltd Term debt IND BBB- 435.5 Assigned
India Standard Loan Trust - Series A PTC IND AA(SO) 1295.5 Assigned
Xxxiv
India Standard Loan Trust - Liquidity facility IND AAA(SO) 13 Assigned
Xxxiv
India Standard Loan Trust - Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 64.8 Assigned
Xxxiv facility
Malwa Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BBB- 4.25 Assigned
Malwa Agro Foods Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BBB- 119 Assigned
Mhaiskar Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Senior project Bk loansIND AA- 5057 AFfirmed
(INR3.635bn outstanding on 30 June 2016)
Nanu Ram Goyal & Co. FB limits IND BB- /IND A4+ 47.5 Assigned
Tomar Builders & Contractors Non-FB WC limits IND BB+ 300 Downgraded
Pvt Ltd from IND BBB-
V. M. Matere Infrastructures LT Loan IND BBB 267.7 Assigned
V. M. Matere Infrastructures FB Fac IND BBB /IND A2 310 Assigned
V. M. Matere Infrastructures FB Fac IND BBB /IND A2 20 Assigned
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)