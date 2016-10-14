Oct 14 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of October 13, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Vidyut Appliances Non-FB limits IND A3+ 1124 Withdrawn Aditya Vidyut Appliances Non-FB limits Provisional IND 135 Withdrawn A3+ Indexone Infracon & Logistics Non-FB limits Provisional IND 100 Withdrawn A1+ Indexone Infracon & Logistics Non-FB limits IND A4+ 200 Suspended Ketan Construction Non-FB WC limits IND A3+ 5010 Migrated from (suspended) IND A3+ Rika Global Impex Non-FB limits IND A3 100 Suspended Standard Infratech India Non-FB Fac IND A3 260 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Vidyut Appliances TL IND BBB 31.7 Suspended Aditya Vidyut Appliances FB WC limits IND BBB 395 Suspended Aditya Vidyut Appliances FB WC limits Provisional IND 45 Withdrawn BBB Indexone Infracon & Logistics FB limits Provisional IND 50 Withdrawn BB+ Kaithal Tollway Senior project Bk loan IND A- 14000 Affirmed Ketan Construction FB WC limit IND BB- 1050 Migrated from (suspended) IND BBB Rika Global Impex FB limits IND BBB-/A3 1850 Suspended Sri Balasai Ginning TL Limits IND B- 37 Assigned Sri Balasai Ginning FB WC limits IND B-/A4 20 Assigned Standard Infratech India FB Fac IND BBB- 90 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)