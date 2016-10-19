Oct 19 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of October 17 & 18, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Antony Waste Handling Cell Pvt Non-FB WC limits IND A4 330 Affirmed Ltd Cadchem Laboratories Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 22.5 Withdrawn (suspended) DCW Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1 3493.8 Affirmed (reduced from INR3,963.8m) Giriraj Enterprises Non-FB limit IND A1 250 Affirmed (increased from INR150m) Maha Hydraulics Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC Fac IND A4+ 70 Assigned PP Pandey Infrastructure Pvt Non-FB limits IND A4+ 100 Affirmed Ltd (increased from INR30m) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Antony Waste Handling Cell Pvt TL IND B- 35 Withdrawn Ltd Antony Waste Handling Cell Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Upgraded from Ltd IND B- Antony Waste Handling Cell Pvt FB WC limits IND B+/ IND A4 330 Upgraded from Ltd IND B-/ Affirmed (reduced from INR350m) Cadchem Laboratories Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Withdrawn (suspended) Cadchem Laboratories Ltd FB limits IND BB- 62.5 Withdrawn (suspended) Cadchem Laboratories Ltd FB limits (optionally IND BB- 25 Withdrawn convertible debenture) (suspended) Cadchem Laboratories Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 5.49 Withdrawn (suspended) Chanakya Cottons LT Issuer Rating IND B- Assigned Chanakya Cottons TL limits IND B- 19 Assigned Chanakya Cottons fund- based WC limits IND B- / IND A4 80 Assigned Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA 5000 Assigned Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd NCDs Provisional IND 5000 Assigned AA DCW Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- Affirmed DCW Ltd TL IND A- 7170.5 Affirmed (reduced from INR7,382.5m) DCW Ltd FB limits IND A- / IND A1 527.5 Affirmed (increased from INR500m) Giriraj Enterprises LT Issuer Rating IND A Affirmed Giriraj Enterprises TL IND A 9395.9 Affirmed (reduced from INR10,109m) Giriraj Enterprises CC facility IND A/ IND A1 400 Affirmed Giriraj Enterprises Non-FB limit IND A/ IND A1 500 Affirmed Giriraj Enterprises Proposed TL Provisional 704.1 Affirmed (increased from INR91m) IND A1 IBM India Pvt. Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AAA Withdrawn (suspended) IBM India Pvt. Ltd FB WC limits IND AAA 4000 Withdrawn (suspended) IBM India Pvt. Ltd FB and Non-FB WC IND AAA 6000 Withdrawn limits (suspended) / IND A1+ (suspended) Jaipan Industries Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Jaipan Industries Ltd FB Fac IND BB- 70 Assigned Maha Hydraulics Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned Maha Hydraulics Pvt Ltd FB WC Fac IND BB/IND A4+ 50 Assigned Omne Agate Systems Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Withdrawn Omne Agate Systems Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+/IND A4+ 760 Withdrawn Omne Agate Systems Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BB+/IND A4+ 925 Withdrawn PP Pandey Infrastructure Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Affirmed Ltd PP Pandey Infrastructure Pvt TL IND BB+ 46 Affirmed Ltd PP Pandey Infrastructure Pvt FB limits IND BB+/IND A4+ 80 Affirmed Ltd (increased from INR50m) RF Trust 1 Series A PTC IND A+ (SO) 600 Assigned Solaire Power Pvt Ltd LT senior Bk loans IND BBB 1180 Assigned Solaire Urja Pvt Ltd LT senior Bk loans IND BBB 1180 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)