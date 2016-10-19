Oct 19 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
October 17 & 18, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Antony Waste Handling Cell Pvt Non-FB WC limits IND A4 330 Affirmed
Ltd
Cadchem Laboratories Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 22.5 Withdrawn
(suspended)
DCW Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1 3493.8 Affirmed
(reduced from INR3,963.8m)
Giriraj Enterprises Non-FB limit IND A1 250 Affirmed
(increased from INR150m)
Maha Hydraulics Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC Fac IND A4+ 70 Assigned
PP Pandey Infrastructure Pvt Non-FB limits IND A4+ 100 Affirmed
Ltd
(increased from INR30m)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Antony Waste Handling Cell Pvt TL IND B- 35 Withdrawn
Ltd
Antony Waste Handling Cell Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Upgraded from
Ltd IND B-
Antony Waste Handling Cell Pvt FB WC limits IND B+/ IND A4 330 Upgraded from
Ltd IND B-/
Affirmed
(reduced from INR350m)
Cadchem Laboratories Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Withdrawn
(suspended)
Cadchem Laboratories Ltd FB limits IND BB- 62.5 Withdrawn
(suspended)
Cadchem Laboratories Ltd FB limits (optionally IND BB- 25 Withdrawn
convertible debenture) (suspended)
Cadchem Laboratories Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 5.49 Withdrawn
(suspended)
Chanakya Cottons LT Issuer Rating IND B- Assigned
Chanakya Cottons TL limits IND B- 19 Assigned
Chanakya Cottons fund- based WC limits IND B- / IND A4 80 Assigned
Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA 5000 Assigned
Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd NCDs Provisional IND 5000 Assigned
AA
DCW Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- Affirmed
DCW Ltd TL IND A- 7170.5 Affirmed
(reduced from INR7,382.5m)
DCW Ltd FB limits IND A- / IND A1 527.5 Affirmed
(increased from INR500m)
Giriraj Enterprises LT Issuer Rating IND A Affirmed
Giriraj Enterprises TL IND A 9395.9 Affirmed
(reduced from INR10,109m)
Giriraj Enterprises CC facility IND A/ IND A1 400 Affirmed
Giriraj Enterprises Non-FB limit IND A/ IND A1 500 Affirmed
Giriraj Enterprises Proposed TL Provisional 704.1 Affirmed
(increased from INR91m) IND A1
IBM India Pvt. Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AAA Withdrawn
(suspended)
IBM India Pvt. Ltd FB WC limits IND AAA 4000 Withdrawn
(suspended)
IBM India Pvt. Ltd FB and Non-FB WC IND AAA 6000 Withdrawn
limits (suspended) /
IND A1+ (suspended)
Jaipan Industries Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned
Jaipan Industries Ltd FB Fac IND BB- 70 Assigned
Maha Hydraulics Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned
Maha Hydraulics Pvt Ltd FB WC Fac IND BB/IND A4+ 50 Assigned
Omne Agate Systems Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Withdrawn
Omne Agate Systems Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+/IND A4+ 760 Withdrawn
Omne Agate Systems Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BB+/IND A4+ 925 Withdrawn
PP Pandey Infrastructure Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Affirmed
Ltd
PP Pandey Infrastructure Pvt TL IND BB+ 46 Affirmed
Ltd
PP Pandey Infrastructure Pvt FB limits IND BB+/IND A4+ 80 Affirmed
Ltd
(increased from INR50m)
RF Trust 1 Series A PTC IND A+ (SO) 600 Assigned
Solaire Power Pvt Ltd LT senior Bk loans IND BBB 1180 Assigned
Solaire Urja Pvt Ltd LT senior Bk loans IND BBB 1180 Assigned
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
