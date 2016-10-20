Oct 20 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of October 19, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- B D Transport Company Non-FB WC IND A4+ 1 Assigned B G Roadlines Non-FB WC IND A4+ 1 Assigned B T Roadlines Non-FB WC IND A4+ 1 Assigned Chabbra'S Associates Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 200 Suspended Cosmo Films Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A1 1840 Assigned Cosmo Films Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A1 350 Assigned Cosmo Films Ltd CP IND A1 100 Assigned (carved out from fund-based limits) Crest Cellulose Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND A2+(SO) 210 Affirmed Gba Steels & Metals Pvt Ltd Non FB limits IND A4+ 0.5 Assigned Gba Steels & Metals Pvt Ltd FB limits IND A4+ 3.9 Assigned Ktl Pvt. Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 25 Suspended Metalfab Hightech Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 525 Assigned Pravesha Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A2+ 250 Affirmed Secunderabad Hotels Pvt. Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 11.5 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adams Marketing Pvt Ltd TL IND B- 5.58 Assigned Adams Marketing Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B- 245 Assigned Adams Marketing Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B- 100 Assigned B D Transport Company FB WC IND BB- 13.2 Assigned B D Transport Company Long-TL IND BB- 36.36 Assigned B G Roadlines LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned B G Roadlines FB WC IND BB- 14.3 Assigned B G Roadlines Long-TL IND BB- 45.67 Assigned B T Roadlines LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned B T Roadlines FB WC IND BB- 12.7 Assigned B T Roadlines Long-TL IND BB- 38.73 Assigned Chabbra'S Associates FB WC limits IND BB 135 Suspended Cosmo Films Ltd LT Bk loans IND A+ 4758.4 Assigned Cosmo Films Ltd proposed long-TL IND A+ 1200 Assigned Cosmo Films Ltd FB WC limits IND A+ / IND A1 2650 Assigned Creative Bakers & Confectioners FB limits IND BB+ 149.5 Withdrawn (P) Ltd Creative Bakers & Confectioners long-TL IND BB+ 4.4 Withdrawn (P) Ltd Crest Cellulose Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB+(SO) 557.9 Affirmed Gba Steels & Metals Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 35.6 Assigned Gba Steels & Metals Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- / IND A4+40 Assigned Gie Jewels LT Issuer Rating IND Migrated from BB+(suspended) IND BB+ Gie Jewels FB WC limits IND BB+ /IND 100 Migrated from A4+(suspended) IND BB+/IND A4+ Gie Jewels TL IND 25.23 Migrated from BB+(suspended) IND BB+ Gulshan Fashions' FB Fac IND B+ / IND A4 60 Assigned Klr Industries Ltd LT loan IND D 30 Assigned Klr Industries Ltd FB WC limits IND D 282 Assigned Klr Industries Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND D 125 Assigned Ktl Pvt. Ltd FB WC limits IND BB / IND A4+ 590 Suspended Kudu Industries Ltd FB limits IND BB- 75 Suspended Kudu Industries Ltd long-TL IND BB- 25 Suspended Metalfab Hightech Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB+ 310 Assigned Metalfab Hightech Pvt Ltd LT loans IND BB+ 150 Assigned Pes Engineers Pvt Ltd TL IND A- 2 Affirmed Pes Engineers Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND A- / IND A1 351.5 Affirmed Pes Engineers Pvt Ltd Non-FBL IND A- / IND A1 4221.5 Affirmed Pes Engineers Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND A- / IND A1 16.5 Affirmed Pes Engineers Pvt Ltd Non-FBL IND A- / IND A1 55 Affirmed Pes Engineers Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND A- / IND A1 182 Affirmed Pes Engineers Pvt Ltd Non-FBL IND A- / IND A1* 350 Affirmed *the ratings are provisional and the final rating will be assigned subject to execution of sanction letter for the above facilities. Pravesha Industries Pvt Ltd TL limits IND BBB+ 401.73 Affirmed (reduced from INR528m) Pravesha Industries Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB+ 401.2 Affirmed Pravesha Industries Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB+ / IND 500 Affirmed A2+ (increased from INR400m) R S Agrotech TL limits IND B- 40 Assigned R S Agrotech FB WC limits IND B- / IND A4 40 Assigned Sansar Trust August 2014 second loss credit IND A-(SO) 495.2 Affirmed facility Sansar Trust August 2014 Series A PTC IND AAA(SO) 1028.9 Affirmed Secunderabad Hotels Pvt. Ltd FB limits IND BB+ 107.5 Suspended Secunderabad Hotels Pvt. Ltd long-TL IND BB+ 226.4 Suspended Shyam Telecom Ltd Non-FB limits IND BB+ / IND A4+650 Withdrawn Vvc Motors Pvt. Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+ 200 Suspended ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.