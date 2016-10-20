Oct 20 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
October 19, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
B D Transport Company Non-FB WC IND A4+ 1 Assigned
B G Roadlines Non-FB WC IND A4+ 1 Assigned
B T Roadlines Non-FB WC IND A4+ 1 Assigned
Chabbra'S Associates Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 200 Suspended
Cosmo Films Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A1 1840 Assigned
Cosmo Films Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A1 350 Assigned
Cosmo Films Ltd CP IND A1 100 Assigned
(carved out from fund-based limits)
Crest Cellulose Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND A2+(SO) 210 Affirmed
Gba Steels & Metals Pvt Ltd Non FB limits IND A4+ 0.5 Assigned
Gba Steels & Metals Pvt Ltd FB limits IND A4+ 3.9 Assigned
Ktl Pvt. Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 25 Suspended
Metalfab Hightech Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 525 Assigned
Pravesha Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A2+ 250 Affirmed
Secunderabad Hotels Pvt. Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 11.5 Suspended
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adams Marketing Pvt Ltd TL IND B- 5.58 Assigned
Adams Marketing Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B- 245 Assigned
Adams Marketing Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B- 100 Assigned
B D Transport Company FB WC IND BB- 13.2 Assigned
B D Transport Company Long-TL IND BB- 36.36 Assigned
B G Roadlines LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned
B G Roadlines FB WC IND BB- 14.3 Assigned
B G Roadlines Long-TL IND BB- 45.67 Assigned
B T Roadlines LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned
B T Roadlines FB WC IND BB- 12.7 Assigned
B T Roadlines Long-TL IND BB- 38.73 Assigned
Chabbra'S Associates FB WC limits IND BB 135 Suspended
Cosmo Films Ltd LT Bk loans IND A+ 4758.4 Assigned
Cosmo Films Ltd proposed long-TL IND A+ 1200 Assigned
Cosmo Films Ltd FB WC limits IND A+ / IND A1 2650 Assigned
Creative Bakers & Confectioners FB limits IND BB+ 149.5 Withdrawn
(P) Ltd
Creative Bakers & Confectioners long-TL IND BB+ 4.4 Withdrawn
(P) Ltd
Crest Cellulose Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB+(SO) 557.9 Affirmed
Gba Steels & Metals Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 35.6 Assigned
Gba Steels & Metals Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- / IND A4+40 Assigned
Gie Jewels LT Issuer Rating IND Migrated from
BB+(suspended) IND BB+
Gie Jewels FB WC limits IND BB+ /IND 100 Migrated from
A4+(suspended) IND BB+/IND
A4+
Gie Jewels TL IND 25.23 Migrated from
BB+(suspended) IND BB+
Gulshan Fashions' FB Fac IND B+ / IND A4 60 Assigned
Klr Industries Ltd LT loan IND D 30 Assigned
Klr Industries Ltd FB WC limits IND D 282 Assigned
Klr Industries Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND D 125 Assigned
Ktl Pvt. Ltd FB WC limits IND BB / IND A4+ 590 Suspended
Kudu Industries Ltd FB limits IND BB- 75 Suspended
Kudu Industries Ltd long-TL IND BB- 25 Suspended
Metalfab Hightech Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB+ 310 Assigned
Metalfab Hightech Pvt Ltd LT loans IND BB+ 150 Assigned
Pes Engineers Pvt Ltd TL IND A- 2 Affirmed
Pes Engineers Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND A- / IND A1 351.5 Affirmed
Pes Engineers Pvt Ltd Non-FBL IND A- / IND A1 4221.5 Affirmed
Pes Engineers Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND A- / IND A1 16.5 Affirmed
Pes Engineers Pvt Ltd Non-FBL IND A- / IND A1 55 Affirmed
Pes Engineers Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND A- / IND A1 182 Affirmed
Pes Engineers Pvt Ltd Non-FBL IND A- / IND A1* 350 Affirmed
*the ratings are provisional and the final rating will be assigned subject to
execution of sanction letter for the above facilities.
Pravesha Industries Pvt Ltd TL limits IND BBB+ 401.73 Affirmed
(reduced from INR528m)
Pravesha Industries Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB+ 401.2 Affirmed
Pravesha Industries Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB+ / IND 500 Affirmed
A2+
(increased from INR400m)
R S Agrotech TL limits IND B- 40 Assigned
R S Agrotech FB WC limits IND B- / IND A4 40 Assigned
Sansar Trust August 2014 second loss credit IND A-(SO) 495.2 Affirmed
facility
Sansar Trust August 2014 Series A PTC IND AAA(SO) 1028.9 Affirmed
Secunderabad Hotels Pvt. Ltd FB limits IND BB+ 107.5 Suspended
Secunderabad Hotels Pvt. Ltd long-TL IND BB+ 226.4 Suspended
Shyam Telecom Ltd Non-FB limits IND BB+ / IND A4+650 Withdrawn
Vvc Motors Pvt. Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+ 200 Suspended
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
