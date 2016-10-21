Oct 21 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
October 20, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Kaursain Exports Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 80 Assigned
Kaursain Exports Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 16.15 Provisional
Mb Sponge And Power Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 4 Assigned
Mb Sponge And Power Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 21 Assigned
Motor Sales Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 186 Assigned
Svg Granites Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4 32.5 Affirmed
Syndicate Bank CD IND A1+ 200000 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ar Airways Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
Ar Airways Pvt Ltd TL IND WD 193.4 Withdrawn
Kaursain Exports Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned
Kaursain Exports Ltd TL IND BB+ 28.85 Assigned
Mb Sponge And Power Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned
Mb Sponge And Power Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 112 Assigned
Mormugao Port Trust Bk Loan IND AA- 1950 Provisional
Motor Sales Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned
Motor Sales Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 186 Assigned
Motor Sales Ltd TL IND B+ 65.68 Assigned
Shri Lakshmi Ganapathy LT Issuer Rating IND B- Suspended
Industries Pvt Ltd
Shri Lakshmi Ganapathy Fund Based WC Limit IND B- 165 Suspended
Industries Pvt Ltd
Sme Pool - Series I - August Series A1 PTC IND A+(SO) 112.1 Upgraded IND
2015 A-(SO)
Sme Pool - Series I - August Series A2 PTC IND A+(SO) 250 Upgraded IND
2015 A-(SO)
Sri Vishnu Granites Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D Affirmed
Sri Vishnu Granites Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND D 64 Affirmed
Sri Vishnu Granites Ltd NFB WC Limit IND D 6 Affirmed
Sri Vishnu Granites Ltd TL IND D 11.3 Affirmed
Srs Travels LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Affirmed
Srs Travels Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 720 Affirmed
Svg Granites Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B Affirmed
Svg Granites Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B 110 Affirmed
Syndicate Bank Bond IND AA 10000 Assigned
Syndicate Bank Bond IND AA 18000 Assigned
Syndicate Bank Bond IND AA+ 16000 Assigned
Trif Real Estate And LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Assigned
Development Ltd
Trif Real Estate And TL IND BBB 2000 Assigned
Development Ltd
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
