Oct 21 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of October 20, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Kaursain Exports Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 80 Assigned Kaursain Exports Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 16.15 Provisional Mb Sponge And Power Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 4 Assigned Mb Sponge And Power Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 21 Assigned Motor Sales Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 186 Assigned Svg Granites Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4 32.5 Affirmed Syndicate Bank CD IND A1+ 200000 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ar Airways Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Ar Airways Pvt Ltd TL IND WD 193.4 Withdrawn Kaursain Exports Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned Kaursain Exports Ltd TL IND BB+ 28.85 Assigned Mb Sponge And Power Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned Mb Sponge And Power Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 112 Assigned Mormugao Port Trust Bk Loan IND AA- 1950 Provisional Motor Sales Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned Motor Sales Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 186 Assigned Motor Sales Ltd TL IND B+ 65.68 Assigned Shri Lakshmi Ganapathy LT Issuer Rating IND B- Suspended Industries Pvt Ltd Shri Lakshmi Ganapathy Fund Based WC Limit IND B- 165 Suspended Industries Pvt Ltd Sme Pool - Series I - August Series A1 PTC IND A+(SO) 112.1 Upgraded IND 2015 A-(SO) Sme Pool - Series I - August Series A2 PTC IND A+(SO) 250 Upgraded IND 2015 A-(SO) Sri Vishnu Granites Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D Affirmed Sri Vishnu Granites Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND D 64 Affirmed Sri Vishnu Granites Ltd NFB WC Limit IND D 6 Affirmed Sri Vishnu Granites Ltd TL IND D 11.3 Affirmed Srs Travels LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Affirmed Srs Travels Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 720 Affirmed Svg Granites Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B Affirmed Svg Granites Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B 110 Affirmed Syndicate Bank Bond IND AA 10000 Assigned Syndicate Bank Bond IND AA 18000 Assigned Syndicate Bank Bond IND AA+ 16000 Assigned Trif Real Estate And LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Assigned Development Ltd Trif Real Estate And TL IND BBB 2000 Assigned Development Ltd