Oct 24 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of October 21, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bank Of Baroda ST debt programme IND A1+ - Assigned Hmm Infra Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 230 Suspended India Steel Continental Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 15 Suspended Mangalam Drugs And Organics Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A3+ 255.6 Assigned Patiala Cotspin Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 14.2 Suspended R.K Transport Non-FB WC IND A4+ 1 Assigned Sharma Construction Company Non-FB limits IND A4 30 Suspended MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bank Of Baroda FD tAAA - Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bank Of Baroda Additional Tier-1 IND AA+ 15000 Assigned Basel III Perpetual Bonds Series V Bank Of Baroda Additional Tier-1 IND AA+ 20000 Assigned Basel III Bonds Bank Of Baroda lower tier 2 IND AAA 25000 Affirmed subordinated debt Bank Of Baroda Basel III Tier 2 IND AAA 10000 Assigned instruments Cashpor Micro Credit Bk loans IND BBB 1139 Assigned Cashpor Micro Credit Bk loans IND BBB 5200 Assigned Hmm Infra Ltd FB limits IND BB 115 Suspended India Steel Continental Pvt Ltd LT loan IND B- 194.7 Suspended India Steel Continental Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B- / IND A4 100 Suspended Mangalam Drugs And Organics Ltd TL IND BBB 140.3 Assigned Mangalam Drugs And Organics Ltd FB Fac* IND BbB / IND A3+397.9 Assigned * includes packing credit in foreign currency sub-limits of INR145.4m Nila Infrastructures Ltd FB limits IND BBB 384.8 Affirmed Nila Infrastructures Ltd Non-FB limits IND BBB / IND A3+174.2 Affirmed Patiala Cotspin Ltd LT loan IND BB+ 232.31 Suspended Patiala Cotspin Ltd TL IND BB+ 45 Suspended Patiala Cotspin Ltd FB limits IND BB+ / IND A4+70 Suspended Patiala Cotspin Ltd FB limits IND BB+ / IND A4+10 Suspended Precision Granites Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 165.6 Assigned Precision Granites Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B+ / IND A4+ 163.5 Assigned R.K Transport FB WC IND BB- 13.6 Assigned R.K Transport Long-TL IND BB- 45.69 Assigned Sangotra Fashions Pvt Ltd'S FB limits IND BB+ / IND A4+70 Suspended Sharma Construction Company FB WC limits IND B+ / IND A4+ 62 Suspended Shiva Veener (I) Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B+ / IND A4 60 Withdrawn ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)