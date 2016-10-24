Oct 24 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
October 21, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bank Of Baroda ST debt programme IND A1+ - Assigned
Hmm Infra Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 230 Suspended
India Steel Continental Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 15 Suspended
Mangalam Drugs And Organics Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A3+ 255.6 Assigned
Patiala Cotspin Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 14.2 Suspended
R.K Transport Non-FB WC IND A4+ 1 Assigned
Sharma Construction Company Non-FB limits IND A4 30 Suspended
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bank Of Baroda FD tAAA - Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bank Of Baroda Additional Tier-1 IND AA+ 15000 Assigned
Basel III Perpetual
Bonds Series V
Bank Of Baroda Additional Tier-1 IND AA+ 20000 Assigned
Basel III Bonds
Bank Of Baroda lower tier 2 IND AAA 25000 Affirmed
subordinated debt
Bank Of Baroda Basel III Tier 2 IND AAA 10000 Assigned
instruments
Cashpor Micro Credit Bk loans IND BBB 1139 Assigned
Cashpor Micro Credit Bk loans IND BBB 5200 Assigned
Hmm Infra Ltd FB limits IND BB 115 Suspended
India Steel Continental Pvt Ltd LT loan IND B- 194.7 Suspended
India Steel Continental Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B- / IND A4 100 Suspended
Mangalam Drugs And Organics Ltd TL IND BBB 140.3 Assigned
Mangalam Drugs And Organics Ltd FB Fac* IND BbB / IND A3+397.9 Assigned
* includes packing credit in foreign currency sub-limits of INR145.4m
Nila Infrastructures Ltd FB limits IND BBB 384.8 Affirmed
Nila Infrastructures Ltd Non-FB limits IND BBB / IND A3+174.2 Affirmed
Patiala Cotspin Ltd LT loan IND BB+ 232.31 Suspended
Patiala Cotspin Ltd TL IND BB+ 45 Suspended
Patiala Cotspin Ltd FB limits IND BB+ / IND A4+70 Suspended
Patiala Cotspin Ltd FB limits IND BB+ / IND A4+10 Suspended
Precision Granites Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 165.6 Assigned
Precision Granites Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B+ / IND A4+ 163.5 Assigned
R.K Transport FB WC IND BB- 13.6 Assigned
R.K Transport Long-TL IND BB- 45.69 Assigned
Sangotra Fashions Pvt Ltd'S FB limits IND BB+ / IND A4+70 Suspended
Sharma Construction Company FB WC limits IND B+ / IND A4+ 62 Suspended
Shiva Veener (I) Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B+ / IND A4 60 Withdrawn
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)