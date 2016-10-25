Oct 25 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of October 24, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Daimler Financial Services ST Issuer Rating IND A1+ Assigned India Pvt Ltd Daimler Financial Services CP IND A1+ 35000 Assigned India Pvt Ltd Ksa Powerinfra Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A2 390 Affirmed Salcomp Manufacturing India Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND A1 300 Affirmed Ltd Sanmarg Projects Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 25 Assigned Sanmarg Projects Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 40 Assigned Shri Janki Foodgrains Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 50 Assigned Vaibhav Gems Fund Based WC Limit IND A3 168 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- B. One Business House Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned B. One Business House Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 150 Assigned B. One Business House Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 100 Provisional B. One Business House Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 150 Provisional Daimler Financial Services LT Issuer Rating IND AAA Assigned India Pvt Ltd Daimler Financial Services NCD IND AAA 30000 Assigned India Pvt Ltd Daimler Financial Services NCD IND AAA 10000 Assigned India Pvt Ltd Kashipur Sitarganj Highways Pvt Bk Loan IND BB+ 4220 Downgraded Ltd from IND BBB- KSA Powerinfra Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Affirmed KSA Powerinfra Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB 190 Affirmed Manasa Hotels Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB(SO) 100 Provisional Salcomp Manufacturing India Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND A- Affirmed Ltd Salcomp Manufacturing India Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND A- 300 Affirmed Ltd Salcomp Manufacturing India Pvt TL IND A- 300 Affirmed Ltd Sanmarg Projects Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Sanmarg Projects Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 25 Assigned Saraswati Motors LT Issuer Rating IND B Suspended Saraswati Motors Fund Based WC Limit IND B 25 Suspended Saraswati Motors TL IND B 35 Suspended Scholars International Fund/NFB WC Limit IND D 12.5 Assigned Educational Foundation Scholars International TL IND D 97.61 Assigned Educational Foundation Shri Janki Foodgrains Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Shri Janki Foodgrains Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 50 Assigned Shri Janki Foodgrains Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 113 Assigned U.S. Srivastava Memorial Bk Overdraft IND BB 30 Suspended Educational Society U.S. Srivastava Memorial TL IND BB 42.9 Suspended Educational Society Vaibhav Gems LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Affirmed Vaibhav Gems Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 168 Affirmed Vaibhav Gems TL IND BBB- 15 Affirmed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.