Oct 25 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
October 24, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Daimler Financial Services ST Issuer Rating IND A1+ Assigned
India Pvt Ltd
Daimler Financial Services CP IND A1+ 35000 Assigned
India Pvt Ltd
Ksa Powerinfra Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A2 390 Affirmed
Salcomp Manufacturing India Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND A1 300 Affirmed
Ltd
Sanmarg Projects Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 25 Assigned
Sanmarg Projects Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 40 Assigned
Shri Janki Foodgrains Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 50 Assigned
Vaibhav Gems Fund Based WC Limit IND A3 168 Affirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
B. One Business House Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned
B. One Business House Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 150 Assigned
B. One Business House Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 100 Provisional
B. One Business House Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 150 Provisional
Daimler Financial Services LT Issuer Rating IND AAA Assigned
India Pvt Ltd
Daimler Financial Services NCD IND AAA 30000 Assigned
India Pvt Ltd
Daimler Financial Services NCD IND AAA 10000 Assigned
India Pvt Ltd
Kashipur Sitarganj Highways Pvt Bk Loan IND BB+ 4220 Downgraded
Ltd from IND BBB-
KSA Powerinfra Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Affirmed
KSA Powerinfra Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB 190 Affirmed
Manasa Hotels Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB(SO) 100 Provisional
Salcomp Manufacturing India Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND A- Affirmed
Ltd
Salcomp Manufacturing India Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND A- 300 Affirmed
Ltd
Salcomp Manufacturing India Pvt TL IND A- 300 Affirmed
Ltd
Sanmarg Projects Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned
Sanmarg Projects Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 25 Assigned
Saraswati Motors LT Issuer Rating IND B Suspended
Saraswati Motors Fund Based WC Limit IND B 25 Suspended
Saraswati Motors TL IND B 35 Suspended
Scholars International Fund/NFB WC Limit IND D 12.5 Assigned
Educational Foundation
Scholars International TL IND D 97.61 Assigned
Educational Foundation
Shri Janki Foodgrains Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned
Shri Janki Foodgrains Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 50 Assigned
Shri Janki Foodgrains Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 113 Assigned
U.S. Srivastava Memorial Bk Overdraft IND BB 30 Suspended
Educational Society
U.S. Srivastava Memorial TL IND BB 42.9 Suspended
Educational Society
Vaibhav Gems LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Affirmed
Vaibhav Gems Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 168 Affirmed
Vaibhav Gems TL IND BBB- 15 Affirmed
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)