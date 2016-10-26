Oct 26 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
October 25, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
B D Motors Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 1 Affirmed
Essel Propack Ltd CP IND A1+ 500 Affirmed
L B Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 420 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
B D Motors Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- 340 Affirmed
(reduced from INR351.4m)
B D Motors Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 30.6 Affirmed
(reduced from INR44.55m)
Cauvery Neeravari Nigama Ltd Bond programme IND AA-(SO) 2000 Assigned
Cholamandalam Investment And Lower Tier 2 IND AA 12750 Assigned
Finance Co. Ltd. Subordinated debt
(increased from INR6.75bn)
Cholamandalam Investment And NCDs IND AA 5000 Assigned
Finance Co. Ltd.
Cholamandalam Investment And Perpetual debt IND AA- 1000 Assigned
Finance Co. Ltd.
(Tier 1 instrument)
Edac Engineering Ltd Non-FB Fac IND BBB-/ 450.3 Assigned
IND A3
Edac Engineering Ltd FB Fac IND BBB-/ 5 Assigned
IND A3
Edac Engineering Ltd NFB facility IND BBB-/ 544.7 Assigned
IND A3
L B Industries Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB-/ 60 Assigned
IND A4+
Lancer Container Lines Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B+ 50 Suspended
Lancer Container Lines Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 70 Suspended
Prime Metals WC limits IND B+ 60 Assigned
Prime Metals TL IND B+ 1.5 Assigned
Prime Metals Non-FB limits IND B+/ 12.5 Assigned
IND A4
Shri Venkateswara Sikshan TL IND D 121.7 Assigned
Sanstha
Snowman Logistics Ltd TL IND A+ 1500 Affirmed
(increased from INR479m)
Snowman Logistics Ltd FB WC limits IND A+/ 80 Affirmed
IND A1+
Snowman Logistics Ltd Non-FB WC facility IND A+/ 50 Affirmed
(increased from INR30m) IND A1+
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
