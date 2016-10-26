Oct 26 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of October 25, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- B D Motors Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 1 Affirmed Essel Propack Ltd CP IND A1+ 500 Affirmed Essel Propack Ltd CP IND A1+ 500 Affirmed L B Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 420 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- B D Motors Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- 340 Affirmed (reduced from INR351.4m) B D Motors Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 30.6 Affirmed (reduced from INR44.55m) Cauvery Neeravari Nigama Ltd Bond programme IND AA-(SO) 2000 Assigned Cholamandalam Investment And Lower Tier 2 IND AA 12750 Assigned Finance Co. Ltd. Subordinated debt (increased from INR6.75bn) Cholamandalam Investment And NCDs IND AA 5000 Assigned Finance Co. Ltd. Cholamandalam Investment And Perpetual debt IND AA- 1000 Assigned Finance Co. Ltd. (Tier 1 instrument) Edac Engineering Ltd Non-FB Fac IND BBB-/ 450.3 Assigned IND A3 Edac Engineering Ltd FB Fac IND BBB-/ 5 Assigned IND A3 Edac Engineering Ltd NFB facility IND BBB-/ 544.7 Assigned IND A3 L B Industries Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB-/ 60 Assigned IND A4+ Lancer Container Lines Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B+ 50 Suspended Lancer Container Lines Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 70 Suspended Prime Metals WC limits IND B+ 60 Assigned Prime Metals TL IND B+ 1.5 Assigned Prime Metals Non-FB limits IND B+/ 12.5 Assigned IND A4 Shri Venkateswara Sikshan TL IND D 121.7 Assigned Sanstha Snowman Logistics Ltd TL IND A+ 1500 Affirmed (increased from INR479m) Snowman Logistics Ltd FB WC limits IND A+/ 80 Affirmed IND A1+ Snowman Logistics Ltd Non-FB WC facility IND A+/ 50 Affirmed (increased from INR30m) IND A1+ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)