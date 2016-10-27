Oct 27 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of October 26, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- IFB Automotive Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2+ 200 Downgraded from IND A1 (as a sublimit of cash credit) IFB Automotive Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2+ 150 Downgraded from IND A1 K Bhupal Engineers And Non-FB limits IND A3 150 Upgraded from Contractors Pvt Ltd IND A4+ (increased from INR120.0m) K Bhupal Engineers And Non-FB limits IND A3 100 Assigned Contractors Pvt Ltd K Bhupal Engineers And Non-FB limits IND A4+ 130 Withdrawn Contractors Pvt Ltd M/S Sudhakaran Nair And Company Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 95 Affirmed Pvt. Ltd. Sangam (I) Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A1+ 1450 Affirmed (increased from INR1,000m) Sangam (I) Ltd CP programme IND A1+ 1000 Assigned (carved-out of working capital limits): Sterlite Power Grid Ventures LtdCP programme IND A1 1000 Assigned (carved out of the working capital bank line): Sterlite Power Grid Ventures LtdNCD IND A1 3000 Assigned Studiokon Ventures Pvt Ltd NFBL IND A4+ 70 Assigned Thane Steels Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 31.1 Affirmed (increased from INR20m) Wellness Forever Medicare Pvt Non-FB limits IND A3+ 28.5 Assigned Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amaltas Educational Welfare TL IND B 370 Assigned Society Canara Bank Basel 3 compliant AT1 IND AA 15000 Assigned bonds Canara Bank Basel 3 compliant AT1 IND AA 25000 Assigned bonds Canara Bank Basel 3 compliant Tier IND AAA 54000 Assigned 2 bonds IFB Automotive Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND A- 450 Downgraded from IND A / IND A1 IFB Automotive Pvt Ltd long-TL IND A- 300 Downgraded from IND A India Standard Loan Trust - Series A PTC IND A(SO) 1257.28 Assigned XXXII India Standard Loan Trust - liquidity facility IND AAA(SO) 12.57 Assigned XXXII India Standard Loan Trust - second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 44.64 Assigned XXXII facility Irb Jaipur Deoli Tollway Pvt LtdLT senior project Bk IND BBB- 7000 Affirmed loans (outstanding INR6,825m on 30 June 2016) K Bhupal Engineers And FBL IND BB+ 45 Withdrawn Contractors Pvt Ltd K Bhupal Engineers And FB WC limits IND BBB- 75 Upgraded from Contractors Pvt Ltd IND BB+ (increased from INR55m) K Bhupal Engineers And FBL IND BBB- 45 Assigned Contractors Pvt Ltd M/S Sudhakaran Nair And Company FB Fac IND BB 20 Affirmed Pvt. Ltd. M/S Sudhakaran Nair And Company TL IND BB 11 Affirmed Pvt. Ltd. (increased from INR4.86m) Narayana Educational Society WC facility IND A+ 750 Affirmed (reduced from INR4,909.99m) Sangam (I) Ltd TL IND A+ 3834 Affirmed (reduced from INR4,642.5m) Sangam (I) Ltd FB WC limits IND A+ 3800 Affirmed (increased from INR3,400m) Sterlite Power Grid Ventures Ltdnon-FB WC Fac IND A 4000 Assigned Sterlite Power Grid Ventures LtdFB WC Fac IND A / IND A1 5000 Assigned Studiokon Ventures Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 60 Assigned Thane Steels Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB 210 Affirmed (increased from INR160m) Thane Steels Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 29.64 Affirmed (decreased from INR59.4m) The Chunilal Motiram Ginning FB WC limits IND B- 60 Suspended Factory The South Indian Bank Ltd Basel III compliant IND A+ 10000 Assigned Tier 2 debt (increased from INR5bn) The South Indian Bank Ltd Lower Tier 2 IND A+ 2000 Assigned subordinated debt Ubl Trust 2'S Series A PTC IND A+(SO) 999.5 Assigned Vindhya Cereals Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B 200 Withdrawn Vindhya Cereals Pvt Ltd long-TL IND B 68.34 Withdrawn Wellness Forever Medicare Pvt FB WC limits IND BBB 365 Assigned Ltd Wellness Forever Medicare Pvt TL IND BBB 184.7 Assigned Ltd ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.