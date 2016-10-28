Oct 28 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of October 27, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Chandra Prabhu International Non-FBL IND A4+ 170 Affirmed Nabard ST cooperative rural IND A1+ 500000 Outlook Stable credit fund deposits Nabard ST regional rural Bk IND A1+ 200000 Outlook Stable credit refinance fund deposits Nabard Term money borrowings IND A1+ 10000 Outlook Stable Nabard CP IND A1+ 20000 Outlook Stable Om Anand Export FB limits IND A4 170 Affirmed Shri Vasudeva Weaving Mills Non-FB Fac IND A4 33 Affirmed Sigma Chemtrade Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 130 Assigned Sriram Compounds Pvt Ltd Non-FB Limit IND A3+ 350 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Infotech LT Issuer Rating IND 550 Migrated from BBB+(suspended) IND BBB+/A2 / A2 Aditya Infotech Non-FB limit IND 800 Migrated from BBB+(suspended) IND BBB+/A2 / A2 Chandra Prabhu International FB WC limit IND BB-/A4+ 10 Downgraded from IND BB/ Affirmed Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Debt programme IND AA- 6500 Assigned Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Bonds IND AA- 5000 Affirmed Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Debt programme IND AA- 6100 Affirmed Nabard RIDF deposits IND AAA 987583.944 Outlook Stable Nabard Non-priority sector IND AAA 476664 Outlook Stable bonds Nabard Tax-free bonds IND AAA 50000 Outlook Stable Nabard Bhavishya Nirman bonds IND AAA Outlook Stable Nabard Warehousing IND AAA 100000 Outlook Stable infrastructure fund deposit Nabard LT rural credi IND AAA 200000 Outlook Stable Nabard GoI Fully Serviced IND AAA 20000 Outlook Stable Bonds Prathamesh Land Developers Long-TL IND BB+ 512.6 Affirmed R A Parikh Jeweller FB limits IND BB- 60 Suspended Shri Vasudeva Weaving Mills LT loans IND B+ 136.7 Affirmed Shri Vasudeva Weaving Mills FB Fac IND B+ / A4+ 130 Affirmed Sigma Chemtrade FB WC limits IND BBB+ 12.5 Assigned Sri Vasudeva Textiles FB WC Fac IND BB+/A3 300 Downgraded from IND BBB-/A4+ Sriram Compounds FB limits IND BBB- 250 Affirmed Sriram Compounds Non-FB Limit IND BBB- 350 Affirmed Sriram Compounds Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB/A3+ 400 Assigned Topman Exports TL IND D 277.4 Withdrawn Topman Exports FB CCs limits IND D 375 Suspended Topman Exports Non-FB WC limits IND D 50 Suspended ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)