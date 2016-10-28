Oct 28 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
October 27, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Chandra Prabhu International Non-FBL IND A4+ 170 Affirmed
Nabard ST cooperative rural IND A1+ 500000 Outlook Stable
credit fund deposits
Nabard ST regional rural Bk IND A1+ 200000 Outlook Stable
credit refinance fund
deposits
Nabard Term money borrowings IND A1+ 10000 Outlook Stable
Nabard CP IND A1+ 20000 Outlook Stable
Om Anand Export FB limits IND A4 170 Affirmed
Shri Vasudeva Weaving Mills Non-FB Fac IND A4 33 Affirmed
Sigma Chemtrade Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 130 Assigned
Sriram Compounds Pvt Ltd Non-FB Limit IND A3+ 350 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Infotech LT Issuer Rating IND 550 Migrated from
BBB+(suspended) IND BBB+/A2
/ A2
Aditya Infotech Non-FB limit IND 800 Migrated from
BBB+(suspended) IND BBB+/A2
/ A2
Chandra Prabhu International FB WC limit IND BB-/A4+ 10 Downgraded
from IND BB/
Affirmed
Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Debt programme IND AA- 6500 Assigned
Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Bonds IND AA- 5000 Affirmed
Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Debt programme IND AA- 6100 Affirmed
Nabard RIDF deposits IND AAA 987583.944 Outlook Stable
Nabard Non-priority sector IND AAA 476664 Outlook Stable
bonds
Nabard Tax-free bonds IND AAA 50000 Outlook Stable
Nabard Bhavishya Nirman bonds IND AAA Outlook Stable
Nabard Warehousing IND AAA 100000 Outlook Stable
infrastructure fund
deposit
Nabard LT rural credi IND AAA 200000 Outlook Stable
Nabard GoI Fully Serviced IND AAA 20000 Outlook Stable
Bonds
Prathamesh Land Developers Long-TL IND BB+ 512.6 Affirmed
R A Parikh Jeweller FB limits IND BB- 60 Suspended
Shri Vasudeva Weaving Mills LT loans IND B+ 136.7 Affirmed
Shri Vasudeva Weaving Mills FB Fac IND B+ / A4+ 130 Affirmed
Sigma Chemtrade FB WC limits IND BBB+ 12.5 Assigned
Sri Vasudeva Textiles FB WC Fac IND BB+/A3 300 Downgraded
from IND
BBB-/A4+
Sriram Compounds FB limits IND BBB- 250 Affirmed
Sriram Compounds Non-FB Limit IND BBB- 350 Affirmed
Sriram Compounds Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB/A3+ 400 Assigned
Topman Exports TL IND D 277.4 Withdrawn
Topman Exports FB CCs limits IND D 375 Suspended
Topman Exports Non-FB WC limits IND D 50 Suspended
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
