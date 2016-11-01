Nov 1 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of October 28, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dynamatic Technologies Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A2+ 230 Assigned Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd ST Issuer Rating IND A1+ Affirmed Noida Power Co. Ltd CP (carved out of FB IND A1+ 1000 Affirmed limits) Noida Power Co. Ltd FB WC limits (reduced IND A1+ 2800 Upgraded from from INR3.5bn) IND A+ Affirmed Om Anand Export FB limits IND A4 170 Affirmed P.N. Writer & Company Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A2+ 50 withdrawn Paradigm Tunneling Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC Fac IND A4+ 110 Assigned Reliance Asset Reconstruction ST debt IND A1+ 500 Assigned Co. Ltd Writer Safeguard Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1(SO) 180 Upgraded from IND A2+(SO) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Writer Business Services Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND A Assigned Ltd Writer Business Services Pvt FB WC limits IND A 617.3 Assigned Ltd Writer Business Services Pvt TL IND A 1674.4 Assigned Ltd Adani Cma Mundra Terminal Pvt LOC IND AA+(SO) Assigned Ltd Dynamatic Technologies Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- Assigned Dynamatic Technologies Ltd TL IND A- 3690 Assigned Dynamatic Technologies Ltd FB WC limits IND A- /IND A2+ 1450 Assigned Indian Railway Finance LT Issuer Rating IND AAA /IND A1+ Affirmed Corporation Ltd /Withdrawn Jorbat Shillong Expressway Ltd LT rupee loans IND A 7000 Upgraded from IND BBB+ Jorbat Shillong Expressway Ltd subordinated loans IND A 400 Upgraded from IND BBB Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd upper Tier 2 IND AA+ 1500 Affirmed subordinated bonds Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AAA Affirmed Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd senior LT debt IND AAA 3000 Affirmed Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd lower Tier 2 IND AAA 4250 Affirmed subordinated bonds Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd lower Tier 2 IND AAA 1900 Affirmed subordinated bonds (migrated from ING Vysya) Noida Power Co. Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA- Upgraded from IND A+ Noida Power Co. Ltd long-TL (reduced from IND AA- 4356.9 Upgraded from INR4,770.1m) IND A+ Noida Power Co. Ltd non-FB WC limits IND AA- 350 Upgraded from IND A+ / Affirmed P.N. Writer & Company Pvt Ltd TL IND A- 2010.2 Withdrawn P.N. Writer & Company Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND A- 800 Withdrawn P.N. Writer & Company Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ downgraded from IND A- P.N. Writer & Company Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 390.1 Assigned Paradigm Tunneling Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned Paradigm Tunneling Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB 30 Assigned Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AAA / IND A1+ Affirmed /Withdrawn Rec Power Distribution Co. Ltd NFB WC limits IND AA- 850 Assigned Rec Power Distribution Co. Ltd FB WC facility IND AA- 50 Assigned Rec Power Distribution Co. Ltd non-FB WC limits Provisional IND 150 Assigned AA- Rec Power Distribution Co. Ltd FB WC facility Provisional IND 50 Assigned AA- Reliance Asset Reconstruction LT debt (increased IND A+ 1000 Assigned Co. Ltd from INR500m) S J Exports LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned S J Exports FB Fac IND B+ 190 Assigned Supreme Infraprojects Pvt Ltd senior project TL IND D 646.9 Suspended Supreme Kopargaon Ahmednagar senior project TL IND D 1750 Migrated Tollways Pvt Ltd Vishwas Tubes India Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Affirmed Vishwas Tubes India Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB- /IND A4+ 220 Affirmed Writer Lifestyle Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+(SO) 865.3 downgraded from IND A-(SO) Writer Safeguard Pvt Ltd FB limits IND A (SO) / IND 305 Upgraded from A1(SO) IND A-(SO)/IND A2+(SO) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The Withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.