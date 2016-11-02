Nov 2 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of November 1, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Brahmani Developers Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 25 Assigned Nagpal Exports Non FB limits IND A4 10.5 Assigned Ranga Weaves India Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3 22.6 Upgraded from IND A4+ (increased from INR20.5m) Shreeji Infrastructure India Non-FB Fac IND A2 240 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd IND A3+ Shreeji Infrastructure India Proposed Non-FB Fac * Provisional IND 240 Assigned Pvt Ltd A2 *the ratings are provisional and the final rating will be assigned subject to execution of sanction letter for the above facilities The Himalaya Drug Company Non-FB limit IND A1+ 200 Affirmed Varidhi Hygiene Products Pvt Non-FB WC limits IND A4 25 Affirmed Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Baba Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Upgraded from IND BB- Baba Healthcare Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB/IND A4+ 330 Upgraded from IND BB- / Affirmed (increased from INR150m) Brahmani Developers Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned Brahmani Developers Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+ 45 Assigned Gajanand Foods Pvt. Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned Gajanand Foods Pvt. Ltd LT loan IND B+ 52.46 Assigned Gajanand Foods Pvt. Ltd FB Fac IND B+/IND A4 20 Assigned Nagpal Exports LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned Nagpal Exports FB WC limits IND B+/IND A4 55 Assigned Nagpal Exports Proposed FB limits Provisional 34.5 Assigned IND B+/ Provisional IND A4 Ranga Weaves India Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Upgraded from IND BB+ Ranga Weaves India Pvt Ltd TL limits IND BBB- 132.48 Upgraded from IND BB+ (reduced from INR157.3m) Ranga Weaves India Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- / 167.5 Upgraded from IND A3 IND BB+ / IND A4+ Rugby Renergy Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BBB+ 225 Upgraded from IND BBB- (INR185.06m outstanding on 15 October 2016) Rugby Renergy Pvt Ltd Bk loans IND BBB+ 240 Upgraded from IND BBB- (INR232.80m outstanding as on 15 October 2016) Sagarshree Hospital & Research LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned Institute Pvt Ltd Sagarshree Hospital & Research Long-TL limits IND B+ 140 Assigned Institute Pvt Ltd Sansar Trust October 2016 I Second loss credit Provisional IND 273.8 Assigned facility A-(SO) Sansar Trust October 2016 I Series A PTC Provisional IND 4602 Assigned AAA(SO) Shreeji Infrastructure India LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Upgraded from Pvt Ltd IND BBB Shreeji Infrastructure India FB Fac IND BBB+ 10 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd IND BBB Shreeji Infrastructure India Proposed FB Fac Provisional IND 10 Assigned Pvt Ltd BBB+ Sri Gayatri Cotton Mills LT Issuer Rating IND B Assigned Sri Gayatri Cotton Mills LT loans IND B 38.5 Assigned Sri Gayatri Cotton Mills FB WC limit IND B/IND A4 15 Assigned The Himalaya Drug Company LT Issuer Rating IND A+ Affirmed The Himalaya Drug Company Long-TL IND A+ 6.4 Withdrawn The Himalaya Drug Company FB WC limit IND A+ 1200 Affirmed The Himalaya Drug Company Proposed TL Provisional IND 1200 Affirmed A+ Varidhi Hygiene Products Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND B Affirmed Ltd Varidhi Hygiene Products Pvt FB WC limits IND B 20 Affirmed Ltd Varidhi Hygiene Products Pvt LT loans IND B 70 Affirmed Ltd (reduced from INR84.1m) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)