SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Enviropol Engineers Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A4+ 65 Assigned
Franklin India Saving Plus Fund IND A1+mfs - Assigned
Ptc Industries Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2 60 Affirmed
(decreased from INR65m)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Axis Bank Ltd Upper Tier-2 IND AA+ 3070 Affirmed
subordinated debt
Axis Bank Ltd Basel III AT1 bonds IND AA+ 35000 Affirmed
Axis Bank Ltd perpetual Tier 1 debt IND AA+ 2140 Affirmed
programme
Axis Bank Ltd Lower Tier-2 IND AAA 37000 Affirmed
subordinated debt
Axis Bank Ltd Basel-III compliant IND AAA 30000 Affirmed
Tier 2 bonds
Brar Seeds Pvt. Ltd. FB limits IND BB- 60 Withdrawn
Brar Seeds Pvt. Ltd. long-TL IND BB- 32 Withdrawn
Enviropol Engineers Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB / IND A4+ 30 Assigned
Evergreen Farmhouse Llp TL a LT IND B+ 70 Assigned
Franklin India Bking & PSU Debt Fund IND AAAmfs - Assigned
India Standard Loan Trust - Xix Series A PTC IND A(SO) 729.7 Affirmed
India Standard Loan Trust - Xix liquidity facility IND AAA(SO) 11.24 Affirmed
India Standard Loan Trust - Xix Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 38.8 Affirmed
facility
Nila Infrastructures Ltd FB limits IND BBB 706.4 Assigned
Nila Infrastructures Ltd Non-FB limits IND BBB / IND A3+789 Assigned
Ptc Industries Ltd TL IND BBB+ 709.9 Affirmed
(increased from INR233.5m)
Ptc Industries Ltd FB limits IND BBB+ / IND A2470 Affirmed
Ssk Exports Ltd FB WC limit IND BB+ 750 Assigned
Sweta Estates Pvt Ltd LT Bk loan IND BBB- 3000 Affirmed
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
