Nov 3 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of November 2, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Enviropol Engineers Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A4+ 65 Assigned Franklin India Saving Plus Fund IND A1+mfs - Assigned Ptc Industries Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2 60 Affirmed (decreased from INR65m) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Axis Bank Ltd Upper Tier-2 IND AA+ 3070 Affirmed subordinated debt Axis Bank Ltd Basel III AT1 bonds IND AA+ 35000 Affirmed Axis Bank Ltd perpetual Tier 1 debt IND AA+ 2140 Affirmed programme Axis Bank Ltd Lower Tier-2 IND AAA 37000 Affirmed subordinated debt Axis Bank Ltd Basel-III compliant IND AAA 30000 Affirmed Tier 2 bonds Brar Seeds Pvt. Ltd. FB limits IND BB- 60 Withdrawn Brar Seeds Pvt. Ltd. long-TL IND BB- 32 Withdrawn Enviropol Engineers Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB / IND A4+ 30 Assigned Evergreen Farmhouse Llp TL a LT IND B+ 70 Assigned Franklin India Bking & PSU Debt Fund IND AAAmfs - Assigned India Standard Loan Trust - Xix Series A PTC IND A(SO) 729.7 Affirmed India Standard Loan Trust - Xix liquidity facility IND AAA(SO) 11.24 Affirmed India Standard Loan Trust - Xix Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 38.8 Affirmed facility Nila Infrastructures Ltd FB limits IND BBB 706.4 Assigned Nila Infrastructures Ltd Non-FB limits IND BBB / IND A3+789 Assigned Ptc Industries Ltd TL IND BBB+ 709.9 Affirmed (increased from INR233.5m) Ptc Industries Ltd FB limits IND BBB+ / IND A2470 Affirmed Ssk Exports Ltd FB WC limit IND BB+ 750 Assigned Sweta Estates Pvt Ltd LT Bk loan IND BBB- 3000 Affirmed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.