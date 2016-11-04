Nov 4 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
November 3, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bansal Rice Mills Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 120 Suspended
Chintpurni Steel Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 150 Suspended
Chintpurni Steel Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 15 Suspended
Devi Fisheries Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A2+ 1620 Suspended
Devi Fisheries Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit IND A2+ 100 Suspended
Dolswap Business Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3 30 Assigned
East Hooghly Polyplast Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 3.84 Assigned
Grand Prix Engineering Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 100 Suspended
Grand Prix Engineering Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 215 Suspended
K B A Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 100 Assigned
K B A Infrastructure Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 130 Assigned
Maa Bala Sundri Plywood Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 50 Suspended
Maa Bala Sundri Plywood Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4 15 Suspended
Persang Alloy Industries Pvt LtdFund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 80 Assigned
Piano Presitel Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 120 Affirmed
Rangsons Electronics Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1 1586.5 Suspended
Shree Radha Govind Agro Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 70 Assigned
Industries
Steel Impex & Industries Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 230 Affirmed
Tenty Marketing Company Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3 25 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aes Chhattisgarh Energy Pvt Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit IND WD 300 Withdrawn
Aravali Infrapower Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
Aravali Infrapower Ltd Bk Loan IND WD 4228 Withdrawn
Aravali Infrapower Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 2533 Withdrawn
Aravali Infrapower Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 2533 Withdrawn
Aravali Infrapower Ltd NFB WC Limit IND WD 3934 Withdrawn
Bansal Rice Mills LT Issuer Rating IND B Suspended
Bansal Rice Mills Fund Based WC Limit IND B 120 Suspended
Bansal Rice Mills TL IND B 24.4 Suspended
Chintpurni Steel Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Suspended
Chintpurni Steel Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 150 Suspended
Chintpurni Steel Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 7.6 Suspended
Devi Fisheries Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Suspended
Devi Fisheries Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB+ 1620 Suspended
Dolswap Business Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned
Dolswap Business Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 130 Assigned
East Hooghly Polyplast Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned
East Hooghly Polyplast Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 76.5 Assigned
East Hooghly Polyplast Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 38.43 Assigned
Grand Prix Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Suspended
Grand Prix Engineering Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 100 Suspended
Grand Prix Engineering Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND BB+ 215 Suspended
India Standard Loan Trust - Series A PTC IND A(SO) 991.63 Provisional
XXXVII
India Standard Loan Trust - Liquidity Facility IND AAA(SO) 9.92 Provisional
XXXVII
India Standard Loan Trust - Second Loss Credit IND BBB(SO) 34.71 Provisional
XXXVII Facility
K B A Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned
K B A Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 100 Assigned
Knr Walayar Tollways Pvt Ltd Bk Loan IND A- 2200 Upgraded from
IND BBB+
Laurent Packaging Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
Laurent Packaging Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 45 Withdrawn
Laurent Packaging Pvt Ltd TL IND WD 8.06 Withdrawn
Maa Bala Sundri Plywood Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B Suspended
Maa Bala Sundri Plywood Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B 50 Suspended
Magna Warehousing & LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
Distribution Pvt Ltd
Magna Warehousing & Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 477 Withdrawn
Distribution Pvt Ltd
Magna Warehousing & Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 4111.7 Withdrawn
Distribution Pvt Ltd
Navin Automobiles LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
Navin Automobiles Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 50 Withdrawn
Navin Automobiles NFB WC Limit IND WD 20 Withdrawn
Palsons Derma Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned
Palsons Derma Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 140 Assigned
Palsons Derma Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 9.78 Assigned
Persang Alloy Industries Pvt LtdLT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned
Persang Alloy Industries Pvt LtdFund Based WC Limit IND BB 80 Assigned
Persang Alloy Industries Pvt LtdTL IND BB 43.48 Assigned
Piano Presitel LT Issuer Rating IND BB Affirmed
Piano Presitel Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 120 Affirmed
Piano Presitel TL IND BB 41.7 Affirmed
Piano Presitel TL IND WD 30 Withdrawn
Rangsons Electronics Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A Suspended
Rangsons Electronics Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A 940 Suspended
Rangsons Electronics Pvt Ltd TL IND A 114.8 Suspended
Rishikesh Filaments Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
Rishikesh Filaments Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 82.5 Withdrawn
Rishikesh Filaments Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND WD 4 Withdrawn
Rishikesh Filaments Pvt Ltd TL IND WD 70 Withdrawn
S K Plastic Engineerings LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
S K Plastic Engineerings Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 40 Withdrawn
S K Plastic Engineerings NFB WC Limit IND WD 0.27 Withdrawn
S K Plastic Engineerings TL IND WD 45 Withdrawn
Saikrupa Fibres Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
Saikrupa Fibres Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 90 Withdrawn
Saikrupa Fibres Pvt Ltd TL IND WD 40 Withdrawn
Shankar Flour Mill LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
Shankar Flour Mill Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 36 Withdrawn
Shankar Flour Mill TL IND WD 14 Withdrawn
Shree Radha Govind Agro LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned
Industries
Shree Radha Govind Agro Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 70 Assigned
Industries
Shree Radha Govind Agro TL IND B+ 11.6 Assigned
Industries
Smitabh Intercon Ltd. LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
Smitabh Intercon Ltd. Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 20 Withdrawn
Smitabh Intercon Ltd. NFB WC Limit IND WD 30 Withdrawn
Tenty Marketing Company Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned
Tenty Marketing Company Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 80 Assigned
Uni Sourcce Treend India LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
Uni Sourcce Treend India Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 170 Withdrawn
Uni Sourcce Treend India TL IND WD 46.08 Withdrawn
Vraj Packaging Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
Vraj Packaging Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 200 Withdrawn
Vraj Packaging Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 200 Withdrawn
Vraj Packaging Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND WD 20 Withdrawn
Vraj Packaging Pvt Ltd TL IND WD 74.7 Withdrawn
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)