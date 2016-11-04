Nov 4 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of November 3, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bansal Rice Mills Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 120 Suspended Chintpurni Steel Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 150 Suspended Chintpurni Steel Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 15 Suspended Devi Fisheries Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A2+ 1620 Suspended Devi Fisheries Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit IND A2+ 100 Suspended Dolswap Business Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3 30 Assigned East Hooghly Polyplast Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 3.84 Assigned Grand Prix Engineering Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 100 Suspended Grand Prix Engineering Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 215 Suspended K B A Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 100 Assigned K B A Infrastructure Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 130 Assigned Maa Bala Sundri Plywood Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 50 Suspended Maa Bala Sundri Plywood Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4 15 Suspended Persang Alloy Industries Pvt LtdFund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 80 Assigned Piano Presitel Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 120 Affirmed Rangsons Electronics Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1 1586.5 Suspended Shree Radha Govind Agro Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 70 Assigned Industries Steel Impex & Industries Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 230 Affirmed Tenty Marketing Company Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3 25 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aes Chhattisgarh Energy Pvt Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit IND WD 300 Withdrawn Aravali Infrapower Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Aravali Infrapower Ltd Bk Loan IND WD 4228 Withdrawn Aravali Infrapower Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 2533 Withdrawn Aravali Infrapower Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 2533 Withdrawn Aravali Infrapower Ltd NFB WC Limit IND WD 3934 Withdrawn Bansal Rice Mills LT Issuer Rating IND B Suspended Bansal Rice Mills Fund Based WC Limit IND B 120 Suspended Bansal Rice Mills TL IND B 24.4 Suspended Chintpurni Steel Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Suspended Chintpurni Steel Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 150 Suspended Chintpurni Steel Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 7.6 Suspended Devi Fisheries Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Suspended Devi Fisheries Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB+ 1620 Suspended Dolswap Business Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned Dolswap Business Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 130 Assigned East Hooghly Polyplast Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned East Hooghly Polyplast Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 76.5 Assigned East Hooghly Polyplast Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 38.43 Assigned Grand Prix Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Suspended Grand Prix Engineering Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 100 Suspended Grand Prix Engineering Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND BB+ 215 Suspended India Standard Loan Trust - Series A PTC IND A(SO) 991.63 Provisional XXXVII India Standard Loan Trust - Liquidity Facility IND AAA(SO) 9.92 Provisional XXXVII India Standard Loan Trust - Second Loss Credit IND BBB(SO) 34.71 Provisional XXXVII Facility K B A Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned K B A Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 100 Assigned Knr Walayar Tollways Pvt Ltd Bk Loan IND A- 2200 Upgraded from IND BBB+ Laurent Packaging Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Laurent Packaging Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 45 Withdrawn Laurent Packaging Pvt Ltd TL IND WD 8.06 Withdrawn Maa Bala Sundri Plywood Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B Suspended Maa Bala Sundri Plywood Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B 50 Suspended Magna Warehousing & LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Distribution Pvt Ltd Magna Warehousing & Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 477 Withdrawn Distribution Pvt Ltd Magna Warehousing & Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 4111.7 Withdrawn Distribution Pvt Ltd Navin Automobiles LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Navin Automobiles Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 50 Withdrawn Navin Automobiles NFB WC Limit IND WD 20 Withdrawn Palsons Derma Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned Palsons Derma Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 140 Assigned Palsons Derma Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 9.78 Assigned Persang Alloy Industries Pvt LtdLT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned Persang Alloy Industries Pvt LtdFund Based WC Limit IND BB 80 Assigned Persang Alloy Industries Pvt LtdTL IND BB 43.48 Assigned Piano Presitel LT Issuer Rating IND BB Affirmed Piano Presitel Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 120 Affirmed Piano Presitel TL IND BB 41.7 Affirmed Piano Presitel TL IND WD 30 Withdrawn Rangsons Electronics Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A Suspended Rangsons Electronics Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A 940 Suspended Rangsons Electronics Pvt Ltd TL IND A 114.8 Suspended Rishikesh Filaments Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Rishikesh Filaments Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 82.5 Withdrawn Rishikesh Filaments Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND WD 4 Withdrawn Rishikesh Filaments Pvt Ltd TL IND WD 70 Withdrawn S K Plastic Engineerings LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn S K Plastic Engineerings Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 40 Withdrawn S K Plastic Engineerings NFB WC Limit IND WD 0.27 Withdrawn S K Plastic Engineerings TL IND WD 45 Withdrawn Saikrupa Fibres Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Saikrupa Fibres Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 90 Withdrawn Saikrupa Fibres Pvt Ltd TL IND WD 40 Withdrawn Shankar Flour Mill LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Shankar Flour Mill Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 36 Withdrawn Shankar Flour Mill TL IND WD 14 Withdrawn Shree Radha Govind Agro LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned Industries Shree Radha Govind Agro Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 70 Assigned Industries Shree Radha Govind Agro TL IND B+ 11.6 Assigned Industries Smitabh Intercon Ltd. LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Smitabh Intercon Ltd. Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 20 Withdrawn Smitabh Intercon Ltd. NFB WC Limit IND WD 30 Withdrawn Tenty Marketing Company Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned Tenty Marketing Company Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 80 Assigned Uni Sourcce Treend India LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Uni Sourcce Treend India Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 170 Withdrawn Uni Sourcce Treend India TL IND WD 46.08 Withdrawn Vraj Packaging Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Vraj Packaging Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 200 Withdrawn Vraj Packaging Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 200 Withdrawn Vraj Packaging Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND WD 20 Withdrawn Vraj Packaging Pvt Ltd TL IND WD 74.7 Withdrawn ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)