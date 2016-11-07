Nov 7 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
November 4, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Cipla Ltd'S CP/ST programme IND A1+ 10000 Assigned
Ford Credit India Pvt Ltd'S CP IND A1+ 5000 Assigned
Genext Hardware & Parks Pvt Ltd Short-TL IND A2+ 410 Assigned
H.L. Passey Engineering Pvt Ltd Non-FBL IND A4+ 35 Withdrawn
India Glycols Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3+ 8220 Affirmed
(reduced from INR8,500m)
Madhu Jayanti International Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 30 Suspended
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Cipla Ltd NCDs IND AAA 20000 Assigned
Cynosure Manik'S Auto Centre FB WC limits IND BB 70 Assigned
Genext Hardware & Parks Pvt Ltd TL from Bks IND BBB+ 2014 Assigned
H.L. Passey Engineering Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB 55 Withdrawn
Ia Energy'S TL IND B+ 2305.5 Suspended
India Glycols Ltd Long-TL IND BBB 1443 Affirmed
(reduced from INR8,812m)
India Glycols Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB / IND A3+4150 Affirmed
(reduced from INR7,350m)
Madhu Jayanti International Ltd FB limits IND BB / IND A4+ 450 Suspended
Magneti Marelli Motherson Auto TL IND A 388.2 Upgraded from
System Pvt Ltd IND A-
(increased from INR381.5m)
Magneti Marelli Motherson Auto FB WC credit limits IND A / IND A1 350 Upgraded from
System Pvt Ltd IND A- / IND
A2+
(increased from INR200m)
Magneti Marelli Motherson Auto Non-FB WC credit limitsIND A / IND A1 271.8 Upgraded from
System Pvt Ltd IND A- / IND
A2+
(increased from INR100m)
Maple Hotels & Resorts Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 142.5 Withdrawn
Sangat Printers Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 16 Assigned
Sangat Printers Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- / IND A4+45 Assigned
Sangat Printers Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- / IND A4+1 Assigned
Starburst Motors Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND B+ 463.1 Assigned
Starburst Motors Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND B+ 100 Assigned
The Bombay Dyeing & LT IND BBB+ - Suspended
Manufacturing Co. Ltd
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
