Nov 7 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of November 4, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cipla Ltd'S CP/ST programme IND A1+ 10000 Assigned Ford Credit India Pvt Ltd'S CP IND A1+ 5000 Assigned Genext Hardware & Parks Pvt Ltd Short-TL IND A2+ 410 Assigned H.L. Passey Engineering Pvt Ltd Non-FBL IND A4+ 35 Withdrawn India Glycols Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3+ 8220 Affirmed (reduced from INR8,500m) Madhu Jayanti International Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 30 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cipla Ltd NCDs IND AAA 20000 Assigned Cynosure Manik'S Auto Centre FB WC limits IND BB 70 Assigned Genext Hardware & Parks Pvt Ltd TL from Bks IND BBB+ 2014 Assigned H.L. Passey Engineering Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB 55 Withdrawn Ia Energy'S TL IND B+ 2305.5 Suspended India Glycols Ltd Long-TL IND BBB 1443 Affirmed (reduced from INR8,812m) India Glycols Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB / IND A3+4150 Affirmed (reduced from INR7,350m) Madhu Jayanti International Ltd FB limits IND BB / IND A4+ 450 Suspended Magneti Marelli Motherson Auto TL IND A 388.2 Upgraded from System Pvt Ltd IND A- (increased from INR381.5m) Magneti Marelli Motherson Auto FB WC credit limits IND A / IND A1 350 Upgraded from System Pvt Ltd IND A- / IND A2+ (increased from INR200m) Magneti Marelli Motherson Auto Non-FB WC credit limitsIND A / IND A1 271.8 Upgraded from System Pvt Ltd IND A- / IND A2+ (increased from INR100m) Maple Hotels & Resorts Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 142.5 Withdrawn Sangat Printers Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 16 Assigned Sangat Printers Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- / IND A4+45 Assigned Sangat Printers Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- / IND A4+1 Assigned Starburst Motors Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND B+ 463.1 Assigned Starburst Motors Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND B+ 100 Assigned The Bombay Dyeing & LT IND BBB+ - Suspended Manufacturing Co. Ltd ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)