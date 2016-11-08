Nov 8 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of November 7, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ethos Power Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 90 Assigned Ethos Power Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 240 Assigned Goel Minerals And Chemicals NFB WC Limit IND A3 198 Assigned Mathura Fibres & Cotton Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 200 Affirmed Industries Mehta Intertrade Steels Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 100 Suspended Mehta Intertrade Steels Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 700 Suspended Rswm Ltd CP IND A1+ 2500 Affirmed Rswm Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A1+ 8200 Affirmed Rswm Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1+ 1485 Affirmed Shiv Aum Steels Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 150 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajit India Enterprises LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Ajit India Enterprises TL IND WD 90 Withdrawn Dallu Construction Company LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Dallu Construction Company Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 30 Withdrawn Dallu Construction Company NFB WC Limit IND WD 45 Withdrawn Ethos Power Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Ethos Power Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 90 Assigned Goel Minerals And Chemicals LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned Mathura Fibres & Cotton LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Affirmed Industries Mathura Fibres & Cotton Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 200 Affirmed Industries Mehta Intertrade Steels Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Suspended Mehta Intertrade Steels Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 100 Suspended Mehta Intertrade Steels Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 45 Suspended Nandini Impex Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Nandini Impex Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 350 Withdrawn Nandini Impex Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND WD 50 Withdrawn Nandini Impex Pvt Ltd TL IND WD 401.2 Withdrawn Navagiri Apparel LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Navagiri Apparel Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 100 Withdrawn Navagiri Apparel TL IND WD 10.7 Withdrawn Radha Krishna Industries LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Radha Krishna Industries Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 60 Withdrawn Rs Ghumman India Enterprises LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Rs Ghumman India Enterprises TL IND WD 90 Withdrawn Rswm Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A+ Affirmed Rswm Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A+ 8200 Affirmed Rswm Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A+ 1485 Affirmed Rswm Ltd TL IND A+ 8272 Affirmed Shiv Aum Steels Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned Shiv Aum Steels Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 500 Assigned Tirupati Agencies Pvt. Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Tirupati Agencies Pvt. Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 80 Withdrawn Tirupati Agencies Pvt. Ltd NFB WC Limit IND WD 6 Withdrawn ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)