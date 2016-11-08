Nov 8 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
November 7, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ethos Power Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 90 Assigned
Ethos Power Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 240 Assigned
Goel Minerals And Chemicals NFB WC Limit IND A3 198 Assigned
Mathura Fibres & Cotton Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 200 Affirmed
Industries
Mehta Intertrade Steels Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 100 Suspended
Mehta Intertrade Steels Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 700 Suspended
Rswm Ltd CP IND A1+ 2500 Affirmed
Rswm Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A1+ 8200 Affirmed
Rswm Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1+ 1485 Affirmed
Shiv Aum Steels Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 150 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ajit India Enterprises LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
Ajit India Enterprises TL IND WD 90 Withdrawn
Dallu Construction Company LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
Dallu Construction Company Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 30 Withdrawn
Dallu Construction Company NFB WC Limit IND WD 45 Withdrawn
Ethos Power Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned
Ethos Power Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 90 Assigned
Goel Minerals And Chemicals LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned
Mathura Fibres & Cotton LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Affirmed
Industries
Mathura Fibres & Cotton Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 200 Affirmed
Industries
Mehta Intertrade Steels Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Suspended
Mehta Intertrade Steels Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 100 Suspended
Mehta Intertrade Steels Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 45 Suspended
Nandini Impex Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
Nandini Impex Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 350 Withdrawn
Nandini Impex Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND WD 50 Withdrawn
Nandini Impex Pvt Ltd TL IND WD 401.2 Withdrawn
Navagiri Apparel LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
Navagiri Apparel Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 100 Withdrawn
Navagiri Apparel TL IND WD 10.7 Withdrawn
Radha Krishna Industries LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
Radha Krishna Industries Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 60 Withdrawn
Rs Ghumman India Enterprises LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
Rs Ghumman India Enterprises TL IND WD 90 Withdrawn
Rswm Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A+ Affirmed
Rswm Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A+ 8200 Affirmed
Rswm Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A+ 1485 Affirmed
Rswm Ltd TL IND A+ 8272 Affirmed
Shiv Aum Steels Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned
Shiv Aum Steels Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 500 Assigned
Tirupati Agencies Pvt. Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
Tirupati Agencies Pvt. Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 80 Withdrawn
Tirupati Agencies Pvt. Ltd NFB WC Limit IND WD 6 Withdrawn
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)