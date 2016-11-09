Nov 9 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of November 8, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allied Blenders And Distillers NFB WC Limit IND A2+ 200 Affirmed Pvt. Ltd. Arya Fin-Trade Services (I) Pvt NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 70 Assigned Ltd Carraro India Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1 690 Affirmed Phoeniix Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 160 Assigned Phoeniix NFB WC Limit IND A4 3 Assigned Rr Cottons Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 150 Assigned Sanshu Green Corn Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 172.5 Assigned Sjlt Textiles Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 450 Affirmed Sjlt Textiles Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 180.4 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aadishwar Exim Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 50 Withdrawn Allied Blenders And Distillers LT Issuer Rating IND A- Affirmed Pvt. Ltd. Allied Blenders And Distillers Bk Loan IND A- 4000 Affirmed Pvt. Ltd. Allied Blenders And Distillers Other IND A- 3000 Provisional Pvt. Ltd. Allied Blenders And Distillers TL IND A- 4347 Affirmed Pvt. Ltd. Allied Blenders And Distillers WC Demand Loan IND A- 1150 Affirmed Pvt. Ltd. Allied Blenders And Distillers WC Demand Loan IND A- 200 Provisional Pvt. Ltd. Allied Blenders And Distillers NFB WC Limit IND WD 50 Affirmed Pvt. Ltd. Arya Fin-Trade Services (I) Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Ltd Carraro India Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A Affirmed Carraro India Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A 1230 Affirmed Carraro India Pvt Ltd TL IND A 1737.4 Affirmed India Standard Loan Trust -XXVI Series A PTC IND AA(SO) 1060.7 Assigned India Standard Loan Trust -XXVI Liquidity Facility IND AAA(SO) 10.6 Assigned India Standard Loan Trust -XXVI Second Loss Credit IND BBB(SO) 53 Assigned Facility Indo American Electricals Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Indo American Electricals Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 450 Withdrawn Indo American Electricals Ltd TL IND WD 69.5 Withdrawn Kosamattam Finance Ltd Bk Loan IND BBB- 1000 Assigned Kosamattam Finance Ltd NCD IND BBB- 3000 Assigned Lamane Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Lamane Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 200 Assigned Phoeniix LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned Phoeniix Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 160 Assigned Phoeniix TL IND B+ 3.4 Assigned Rr Cottons LT Issuer Rating IND B Assigned Rr Cottons Fund Based WC Limit IND B 150 Assigned Rr Cottons TL IND B 30 Assigned Sanshu Green Corn Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned Sanshu Green Corn Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 172.5 Assigned Sanshu Green Corn Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 7.7 Assigned Sjlt Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Affirmed Sjlt Textiles Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 450 Affirmed Sjlt Textiles Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 467.7 Affirmed Sundaram Packaging India Pvt LtdLT Issuer Rating IND BBB Affirmed Sundaram Packaging India Pvt LtdFund Based WC Limit IND BBB 120 Affirmed Sundaram Packaging India Pvt LtdTL IND BBB 109 Affirmed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group.
$: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 