Nov 9 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
November 8, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Allied Blenders And Distillers NFB WC Limit IND A2+ 200 Affirmed
Pvt. Ltd.
Arya Fin-Trade Services (I) Pvt NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 70 Assigned
Ltd
Carraro India Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1 690 Affirmed
Phoeniix Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 160 Assigned
Phoeniix NFB WC Limit IND A4 3 Assigned
Rr Cottons Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 150 Assigned
Sanshu Green Corn Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 172.5 Assigned
Sjlt Textiles Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 450 Affirmed
Sjlt Textiles Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 180.4 Affirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aadishwar Exim Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 50 Withdrawn
Allied Blenders And Distillers LT Issuer Rating IND A- Affirmed
Pvt. Ltd.
Allied Blenders And Distillers Bk Loan IND A- 4000 Affirmed
Pvt. Ltd.
Allied Blenders And Distillers Other IND A- 3000 Provisional
Pvt. Ltd.
Allied Blenders And Distillers TL IND A- 4347 Affirmed
Pvt. Ltd.
Allied Blenders And Distillers WC Demand Loan IND A- 1150 Affirmed
Pvt. Ltd.
Allied Blenders And Distillers WC Demand Loan IND A- 200 Provisional
Pvt. Ltd.
Allied Blenders And Distillers NFB WC Limit IND WD 50 Affirmed
Pvt. Ltd.
Arya Fin-Trade Services (I) Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned
Ltd
Carraro India Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A Affirmed
Carraro India Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A 1230 Affirmed
Carraro India Pvt Ltd TL IND A 1737.4 Affirmed
India Standard Loan Trust -XXVI Series A PTC IND AA(SO) 1060.7 Assigned
India Standard Loan Trust -XXVI Liquidity Facility IND AAA(SO) 10.6 Assigned
India Standard Loan Trust -XXVI Second Loss Credit IND BBB(SO) 53 Assigned
Facility
Indo American Electricals Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
Indo American Electricals Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 450 Withdrawn
Indo American Electricals Ltd TL IND WD 69.5 Withdrawn
Kosamattam Finance Ltd Bk Loan IND BBB- 1000 Assigned
Kosamattam Finance Ltd NCD IND BBB- 3000 Assigned
Lamane Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned
Lamane Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 200 Assigned
Phoeniix LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned
Phoeniix Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 160 Assigned
Phoeniix TL IND B+ 3.4 Assigned
Rr Cottons LT Issuer Rating IND B Assigned
Rr Cottons Fund Based WC Limit IND B 150 Assigned
Rr Cottons TL IND B 30 Assigned
Sanshu Green Corn Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned
Sanshu Green Corn Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 172.5 Assigned
Sanshu Green Corn Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 7.7 Assigned
Sjlt Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Affirmed
Sjlt Textiles Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 450 Affirmed
Sjlt Textiles Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 467.7 Affirmed
Sundaram Packaging India Pvt LtdLT Issuer Rating IND BBB Affirmed
Sundaram Packaging India Pvt LtdFund Based WC Limit IND BBB 120 Affirmed
Sundaram Packaging India Pvt LtdTL IND BBB 109 Affirmed
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
