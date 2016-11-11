Nov 11 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of November 10, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abellon Cleanenergy Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 15 Suspended Abellon Cleanenergy Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 15 Suspended Clp India Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1+ 7600 outstanding Fresenius Kabi India Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3 50 Suspended Gujral Roadwaays Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 1.13 Assigned Modern Laminators Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 60 Assigned Nandan Denim Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3 144.5 Suspended Nr Agarwal Industries Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 742.3 Upgraded from A4 Rajasthan Metals Non-FB facility IND A4 5 Assigned Rajasthan Metals Non-FB limits IND A4+ 145 Assigned Mundra Solar Pv Ltd TL facility IND BBB 13970 Assigned Mundra Solar Pv Ltd FBL IND BBB / IND A3+1210 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abellon Agrisciences Ltd TL limits IND B+ 97.6 Suspended Abellon Agrisciences Ltd FB CC limits IND B+ 23.4 Suspended Abellon Cleanenergy Ltd TL limits IND BB 838.1 Suspended Abellon Cleanenergy Ltd FB WC limits IND BB 155 Suspended Abellon Cleanenergy Ltd TL limits IND BB 838.1 Suspended Abellon Cleanenergy Ltd FB WC limits IND BB 155 Suspended Bee Jay Industrial Corporation LT / ST FB limits IND BB- / IND A4+200 Upgraded from IND B+ / IND A4 (increased from INR120m) Clp India Pvt Ltd FB limits IND AAA 1000 outstanding Clp India Pvt Ltd FB/non-FB limits IND AAA 6650 outstanding Clp India Pvt Ltd FB limits* IND AAA / IND A1+1750 outstanding *INR1,250m is fungible with non-fund based limits. Dheera Retail Infra Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 500 Assigned Escorts Ltd TL IND A 2300 Upgraded from IND A- (reduced from INR2,961.9m) Escorts Ltd FB WC limits IND A / IND A1 5060 Upgraded from IND A- / IND A2+ Escorts Ltd non-FB WC limits IND A/IND A1 4190 Upgraded from IND A- / IND A2+ (reduced from INR6,580m) Flourish Purefoods Pvt Ltd Long TL limits IND B+ 1023.1 Withdrawn Flourish Purefoods Pvt Ltd CC limits IND B+ 14.6 Withdrawn Fresenius Kabi India Pvt Ltd Guaranteed umbrella WC IND AA-(SO) 150 Suspended limits Fresenius Kabi India Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- 15 Suspended Gujral Roadwaays Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB 48.4 Assigned Gujral Roadwaays Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB 34.3 Assigned Modern Laminators Ltd TL IND BB+ 14.1 Assigned Modern Laminators Ltd FB limits IND BB+/IND A4+ 100 Assigned Nandan Denim Ltd TL IND BBB- 1903.4 Withdrawn Nandan Denim Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB-/IND A3 730 Withdrawn Nr Agarwal Industries Ltd funded interest TL - 253.2 Withdrawn Nr Agarwal Industries Ltd TL IND BB+ 1738.23 Upgraded from B- (reduced from INR2,046.7m) Nr Agarwal Industries Ltd TL IND BB+ 174.5 Assigned Nr Agarwal Industries Ltd TL IND BB+ 144.38 Upgraded from IND B- (reduced from INR150m) Nr Agarwal Industries Ltd FB limits IND BB+/IND A4+ 992.6 Upgraded from B- / IND A4 (reduced from INR1,007.6m) Rajasthan Metals FB Limit IND B+/IND A4 40 Assigned Rajasthan Metals FB facility IND B+/IND A4 10 Assigned Virinchi Healthcare Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BBB(SO) 687.5 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)