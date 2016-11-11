Nov 11 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
November 10, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abellon Cleanenergy Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 15 Suspended
Clp India Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1+ 7600 outstanding
Fresenius Kabi India Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3 50 Suspended
Gujral Roadwaays Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 1.13 Assigned
Modern Laminators Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 60 Assigned
Nandan Denim Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3 144.5 Suspended
Nr Agarwal Industries Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 742.3 Upgraded from
A4
Rajasthan Metals Non-FB facility IND A4 5 Assigned
Rajasthan Metals Non-FB limits IND A4+ 145 Assigned
Mundra Solar Pv Ltd TL facility IND BBB 13970 Assigned
Mundra Solar Pv Ltd FBL IND BBB / IND A3+1210 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abellon Agrisciences Ltd TL limits IND B+ 97.6 Suspended
Abellon Agrisciences Ltd FB CC limits IND B+ 23.4 Suspended
Abellon Cleanenergy Ltd TL limits IND BB 838.1 Suspended
Abellon Cleanenergy Ltd FB WC limits IND BB 155 Suspended
Bee Jay Industrial Corporation LT / ST FB limits IND BB- / IND A4+200 Upgraded from
IND B+ / IND A4
(increased from INR120m)
Clp India Pvt Ltd FB limits IND AAA 1000 outstanding
Clp India Pvt Ltd FB/non-FB limits IND AAA 6650 outstanding
Clp India Pvt Ltd FB limits* IND AAA / IND A1+1750 outstanding
*INR1,250m is fungible with non-fund based limits.
Dheera Retail Infra Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 500 Assigned
Escorts Ltd TL IND A 2300 Upgraded from
IND A-
(reduced from INR2,961.9m)
Escorts Ltd FB WC limits IND A / IND A1 5060 Upgraded from
IND A- / IND
A2+
Escorts Ltd non-FB WC limits IND A/IND A1 4190 Upgraded from
IND A- / IND
A2+
(reduced from INR6,580m)
Flourish Purefoods Pvt Ltd Long TL limits IND B+ 1023.1 Withdrawn
Flourish Purefoods Pvt Ltd CC limits IND B+ 14.6 Withdrawn
Fresenius Kabi India Pvt Ltd Guaranteed umbrella WC IND AA-(SO) 150 Suspended
limits
Fresenius Kabi India Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- 15 Suspended
Gujral Roadwaays Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB 48.4 Assigned
Gujral Roadwaays Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB 34.3 Assigned
Modern Laminators Ltd TL IND BB+ 14.1 Assigned
Modern Laminators Ltd FB limits IND BB+/IND A4+ 100 Assigned
Nandan Denim Ltd TL IND BBB- 1903.4 Withdrawn
Nandan Denim Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB-/IND A3 730 Withdrawn
Nr Agarwal Industries Ltd funded interest TL - 253.2 Withdrawn
Nr Agarwal Industries Ltd TL IND BB+ 1738.23 Upgraded from
B-
(reduced from INR2,046.7m)
Nr Agarwal Industries Ltd TL IND BB+ 174.5 Assigned
Nr Agarwal Industries Ltd TL IND BB+ 144.38 Upgraded from
IND B-
(reduced from INR150m)
Nr Agarwal Industries Ltd FB limits IND BB+/IND A4+ 992.6 Upgraded from
B- / IND A4
(reduced from INR1,007.6m)
Rajasthan Metals FB Limit IND B+/IND A4 40 Assigned
Rajasthan Metals FB facility IND B+/IND A4 10 Assigned
Virinchi Healthcare Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BBB(SO) 687.5 Assigned
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
