Nov 14 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of November 11, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dhara Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 50 Assigned Dhara Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4 65 Assigned G B Enterprisess Transport Pvt NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 1.13 Assigned Ltd Indraprastha Power Generation Fund Based WC Limit IND A2 1950 Downgraded Co. Ltd from IND A2+ Indraprastha Power Generation Fund/NFB WC Limit IND A2 400 Downgraded Co. Ltd from IND A2+ J.S. International Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 800 Suspended Kothari Products Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A2+ 100 Provisional Kothari Products Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A2+ 1100 Affirmed Kothari Products Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A2+ 900 Provisional Kothari Products Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A2+ 12900 Affirmed Materials Chemicals And NFB WC Limit IND A3 1800 Downgraded Performance Intermediaries Pvt from IND A2+ Ltd New Saraswati House (I) Pvt Ltd Bk Loan IND A1 100 Suspended Pragati Power Corporation Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A2 2000 Downgraded from IND A2+ Pragati Power Corporation Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit IND A2 2500 Downgraded from IND A2+ Suriya Garments Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 66.5 Suspended Suriya Garments Fund/NFB WC Limit IND A4 1 Suspended Utracon Structural Systems Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND A3 100 Affirmed Ltd Utracon Structural Systems Pvt NFB WC Limit IND A3 270 Affirmed Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abel Cold Stores LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Abel Cold Stores TL IND WD 90 Withdrawn Dhara Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned Dhara Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 50 Assigned G B Enterprisess Transport Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Ltd G B Enterprisess Transport Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 14.6 Assigned Ltd G B Enterprisess Transport Pvt TL IND BB- 12.09 Assigned Ltd Gja Storage Solutions LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Gja Storage Solutions TL IND WD 90 Withdrawn Hdfc Da July 2011 - Iii Second Loss Credit IND A+ (SO) 73.4 Upgraded from Facility IND BBB (SO) Hdfc Da July 2011 - Iii Purchaser Payouts IND AAA (SO) 712.6 Upgraded from IND BBB (SO) Hdfc Da Non-Psl Nov09 Second Loss Credit IND AA (SO) 143.4 Upgraded from Facility IND AA- (SO) Hdfc Da Non-Psl Nov09 Purchaser Payouts IND AAA (SO) 749.6 Upgraded from IND AA- (SO) Hdfc Da Psl Nov09 Second Loss Credit IND AA (SO) 145.9 Upgraded from Facility IND A+(SO) Hdfc Da Psl Nov09 Purchaser Payouts IND AAA (SO) 1046.4 Upgraded from IND A+(SO) Indraprastha Power Generation LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Downgraded Co. Ltd from IND A- Indraprastha Power Generation Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB+ 1950 Downgraded Co. Ltd from IND A- Indraprastha Power Generation Fund/NFB WC Limit IND BBB+ 400 Downgraded Co. Ltd from IND A- J.S. International LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Suspended J.S. International Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 800 Suspended J.S. International Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 86 Suspended Jabil Circuit India Pvt Ltd Bk Loan IND WD 50 Withdrawn Jabil Circuit India Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 16.5 Withdrawn Jsk Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Jsk Corporation Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 47.5 Assigned Jsk Corporation Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 7.5 Assigned Kothari Products Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- Affirmed Kothari Products Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A- 100 Provisional Kothari Products Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A- 1100 Affirmed Kothari Products Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A- 900 Provisional Kothari Products Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A- 12900 Affirmed Materials Chemicals And LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Downgraded Performance Intermediaries Pvt from IND A- Ltd Materials Chemicals And Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 1350 Downgraded Performance Intermediaries Pvt from IND A- Ltd Materials Chemicals And Fund Based WC Limit IND WD USD125 Withdrawn Performance Intermediaries Pvt Ltd New Chumta Tea Co. Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn New Chumta Tea Co. Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 93 Withdrawn New Chumta Tea Co. Ltd NFB WC Limit IND WD 5.5 Withdrawn New Chumta Tea Co. Ltd TL IND WD 26.4 Withdrawn New Chumta Tea Co. Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 41.4 Withdrawn New Chumta Tea Co. Ltd TL IND WD 33.7 Withdrawn New Saraswati House (I) Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- Suspended New Saraswati House (I) Pvt Ltd Bk Loan IND A- 100 Suspended Pragati Power Corporation Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Downgraded from IND A- Pragati Power Corporation Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB+ 2000 Downgraded from IND A- Pragati Power Corporation Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit IND BBB+ 2500 Downgraded from IND A- Prakash Shellac Factory LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned Prakash Shellac Factory TL IND B+ 50 Assigned S. R. International Paper Mills LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Pvt Ltd S. R. International Paper Mills Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 32.5 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd S. R. International Paper Mills NFB WC Limit IND WD 50 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd S. R. International Paper Mills TL IND WD 157.5 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Saltee Buildcon Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Suspended Saltee Buildcon Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 72.5 Suspended Sspdl Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Affirmed Sspdl Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 100 Withdrawn Suriya Garments LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Suspended Suriya Garments Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 66.5 Suspended Utracon Structural Systems Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Affirmed Ltd Utracon Structural Systems Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 100 Affirmed Ltd ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)