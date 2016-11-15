Nov 15 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
November 14, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Axis Bank Ltd ST Issuer Rating IND A1+ Assigned
Golden Globe Impex Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 60 Assigned
Golden Globe Impex Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 120 Assigned
Manipal Business Solutions Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND A2 (SO) 40 Affirmed
Ltd
Manipal Technologies Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A2 1720 Affirmed
Manipal Technologies Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A2 780 Affirmed
Manipal Utility Packaging Fund Based WC Limit IND A2 (SO) 350 Affirmed
Solutions Pvt Ltd
Manipal Utility Packaging NFB WC Limit IND A2 (SO) 50 Assigned
Solutions Pvt Ltd
Mct Cards & Technology Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A2 (SO) 250 Affirmed
Mct Cards & Technology Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A2 (SO) 540 Affirmed
Panchshil Corporate Park Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND A1+ 199.1 Assigned
Ltd
Sanatan Merchants Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 90 Affirmed
Srinivas Infrastructure Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 50 Affirmed
Srinivas Infrastructure Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 30 Provisional
Ultra Denim Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 110 Assigned
Ultra Denim Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 25 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Axis Bank Ltd Bond IND AA+ 35000 Assigned
Axis Bank Ltd Subordinated Debt IND AA+ 3075 Assigned
Axis Bank Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AAA Assigned
Axis Bank Ltd Bond IND AAA 20000 Assigned
Axis Bank Ltd Bond IND AAA 30000 Assigned
Axis Bank Ltd Subordinated Debt IND AAA 37000 Assigned
Axis Bank Ltd Debentures IND WD 2140 Assigned
Golden Globe Impex Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned
Golden Globe Impex Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 60 Assigned
Jsm Vegoils Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
Jsm Vegoils Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 32.5 Withdrawn
Jsm Vegoils Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 32.5 Withdrawn
Jsm Vegoils Pvt Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit IND WD 92.5 Withdrawn
Jsm Vegoils Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 37.5 Withdrawn
Jsm Vegoils Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 37.5 Withdrawn
Jsm Vegoils Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND WD 5 Withdrawn
Kmc Constructions Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
Kmc Constructions Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 2900 Withdrawn
Kmc Constructions Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 2900 Withdrawn
Kmc Constructions Ltd NFB WC Limit IND WD 5171.1 Withdrawn
Manipal Business Solutions Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB+ (SO) 40 Affirmed
Ltd
Manipal Business Solutions Pvt TL IND BBB+ (SO) 45.8 Affirmed
Ltd
Manipal Technologies Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Affirmed
Manipal Technologies Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB+ 1720 Affirmed
Manipal Technologies Ltd TL IND WD 1106.08 Withdrawn
Manipal Utility Packaging Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB+ (SO) 350 Affirmed
Solutions Pvt Ltd
Manipal Utility Packaging TL IND BBB+ (SO) 420.3 Affirmed
Solutions Pvt Ltd
Manipal Utility Packaging TL IND BBB+ (SO) 100 Affirmed
Solutions Pvt Ltd
MCT Cards & Technology Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB+ (SO) 250 Affirmed
MCT Cards & Technology Pvt Ltd TL IND WD 335.6 Withdrawn
MFL Securitisation Trust - XLVI Liquidity Facility IND AAA (SO) 30.3 Provisional
MFL Securitisation Trust - XLVI Series A1 PTC IND AAA (SO) 1900.9 Provisional
MFL Securitisation Trust - XLVI Series A2 PTC IND AAA (SO) 116 Provisional
MFL Securitisation Trust - XLVI Second Loss Credit IND BBB- (SO) 152.3 Provisional
Facility
Panchshil Corporate Park Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND AA- Assigned
Ltd
Panchshil Corporate Park Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND AA- 199.1 Assigned
Ltd
Panchshil Corporate Park Pvt TL IND AA- 3858.3 Assigned
Ltd
Panchshil Corporate Park Pvt TL IND AA- 1442.5 Provisional
Ltd
Sanatan Merchants Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Affirmed
Sanatan Merchants Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 90 Affirmed
Sanatan Merchants Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND WD 20 Withdrawn
Sri Langta Baba Steels Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
Sri Langta Baba Steels Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 150 Withdrawn
Sri Langta Baba Steels Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 51.6 Withdrawn
Sri Langta Baba Steels Pvt Ltd TL IND WD 157.9 Withdrawn
Srinivas Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Affirmed
Srinivas Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 50 Affirmed
Srinivas Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 30 Provisional
Ultra Denim Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned
Ultra Denim Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 110 Assigned
Ultra Denim Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 772.7 Assigned
Worth Infra Industries Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
Worth Infra Industries Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 9 Withdrawn
Worth Infra Industries Pvt Ltd TL IND WD 52.1 Withdrawn
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
