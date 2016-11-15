Nov 15 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of November 14, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Axis Bank Ltd ST Issuer Rating IND A1+ Assigned Golden Globe Impex Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 60 Assigned Golden Globe Impex Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 120 Assigned Manipal Business Solutions Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND A2 (SO) 40 Affirmed Ltd Manipal Technologies Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A2 1720 Affirmed Manipal Technologies Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A2 780 Affirmed Manipal Utility Packaging Fund Based WC Limit IND A2 (SO) 350 Affirmed Solutions Pvt Ltd Manipal Utility Packaging NFB WC Limit IND A2 (SO) 50 Assigned Solutions Pvt Ltd Mct Cards & Technology Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A2 (SO) 250 Affirmed Mct Cards & Technology Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A2 (SO) 540 Affirmed Panchshil Corporate Park Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND A1+ 199.1 Assigned Ltd Sanatan Merchants Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 90 Affirmed Srinivas Infrastructure Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 50 Affirmed Srinivas Infrastructure Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 30 Provisional Ultra Denim Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 110 Assigned Ultra Denim Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 25 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Axis Bank Ltd Bond IND AA+ 35000 Assigned Axis Bank Ltd Subordinated Debt IND AA+ 3075 Assigned Axis Bank Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AAA Assigned Axis Bank Ltd Bond IND AAA 20000 Assigned Axis Bank Ltd Bond IND AAA 30000 Assigned Axis Bank Ltd Subordinated Debt IND AAA 37000 Assigned Axis Bank Ltd Debentures IND WD 2140 Assigned Golden Globe Impex Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned Golden Globe Impex Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 60 Assigned Jsm Vegoils Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Jsm Vegoils Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 32.5 Withdrawn Jsm Vegoils Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 32.5 Withdrawn Jsm Vegoils Pvt Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit IND WD 92.5 Withdrawn Jsm Vegoils Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 37.5 Withdrawn Jsm Vegoils Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 37.5 Withdrawn Jsm Vegoils Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND WD 5 Withdrawn Kmc Constructions Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Kmc Constructions Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 2900 Withdrawn Kmc Constructions Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 2900 Withdrawn Kmc Constructions Ltd NFB WC Limit IND WD 5171.1 Withdrawn Manipal Business Solutions Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB+ (SO) 40 Affirmed Ltd Manipal Business Solutions Pvt TL IND BBB+ (SO) 45.8 Affirmed Ltd Manipal Technologies Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Affirmed Manipal Technologies Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB+ 1720 Affirmed Manipal Technologies Ltd TL IND WD 1106.08 Withdrawn Manipal Utility Packaging Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB+ (SO) 350 Affirmed Solutions Pvt Ltd Manipal Utility Packaging TL IND BBB+ (SO) 420.3 Affirmed Solutions Pvt Ltd Manipal Utility Packaging TL IND BBB+ (SO) 100 Affirmed Solutions Pvt Ltd MCT Cards & Technology Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB+ (SO) 250 Affirmed MCT Cards & Technology Pvt Ltd TL IND WD 335.6 Withdrawn MFL Securitisation Trust - XLVI Liquidity Facility IND AAA (SO) 30.3 Provisional MFL Securitisation Trust - XLVI Series A1 PTC IND AAA (SO) 1900.9 Provisional MFL Securitisation Trust - XLVI Series A2 PTC IND AAA (SO) 116 Provisional MFL Securitisation Trust - XLVI Second Loss Credit IND BBB- (SO) 152.3 Provisional Facility Panchshil Corporate Park Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND AA- Assigned Ltd Panchshil Corporate Park Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND AA- 199.1 Assigned Ltd Panchshil Corporate Park Pvt TL IND AA- 3858.3 Assigned Ltd Panchshil Corporate Park Pvt TL IND AA- 1442.5 Provisional Ltd Sanatan Merchants Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Affirmed Sanatan Merchants Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 90 Affirmed Sanatan Merchants Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND WD 20 Withdrawn Sri Langta Baba Steels Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Sri Langta Baba Steels Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 150 Withdrawn Sri Langta Baba Steels Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 51.6 Withdrawn Sri Langta Baba Steels Pvt Ltd TL IND WD 157.9 Withdrawn Srinivas Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Affirmed Srinivas Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 50 Affirmed Srinivas Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 30 Provisional Ultra Denim Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Ultra Denim Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 110 Assigned Ultra Denim Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 772.7 Assigned Worth Infra Industries Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Worth Infra Industries Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 9 Withdrawn Worth Infra Industries Pvt Ltd TL IND WD 52.1 Withdrawn ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.