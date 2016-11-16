Nov 16 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of November 15, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Mallcom (I) Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3 750 Affirmed Mallcom (I) Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3 4 Affirmed Mallcom (I) Ltd. Fund Based WC Limit IND A3 750 Affirmed Mallcom (I) Ltd. NFB WC Limit IND A3 4 Affirmed Sai Manasa Spintex (I) Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 15.2 Suspended Shilpa Steel & Power Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A2+ 1250 Affirmed Wagner Trident Precision Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 45 Suspended Components Pvt Ltd Wagner Trident Precision NFB WC Limit IND A4 5 Suspended Components Pvt Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bagh Bahar Appliances Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 430 Withdrawn Bagh Bahar Appliances Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn Mallcom (I) Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Affirmed Mallcom (I) Ltd. LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Affirmed Sai Manasa Spintex (I) Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Suspended Sai Manasa Spintex (I) Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 112 Suspended Sai Manasa Spintex (I) Ltd TL IND BB- 215.5 Suspended Shilpa Steel & Power Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- Affirmed Shilpa Steel & Power Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A- 1400 Affirmed Shilpa Steel & Power Ltd TL IND A- 80 Affirmed Shree Sant Kripa Appliances Pvt LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Ltd Shree Sant Kripa Appliances Pvt Fund Based WC Limit WD 4250 Withdrawn Ltd Shree Sant Kripa Appliances Pvt NFB WC Limit WD 750 Withdrawn Ltd Ssk Infotech Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 40 Withdrawn Ssk Infotech Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 10 Withdrawn Ssk Infotech Pvt Ltd TL WD 165.3 Withdrawn Ssk Retails Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 300 Withdrawn Syska Led Lights Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn Syska Led Lights Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn Syska Led Lights Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 500 Withdrawn Syska Led Lights Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 500 Withdrawn Waaneep Solar Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB 3000 Assigned Wagner Trident Precision LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Suspended Components Pvt Ltd Wagner Trident Precision Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 45 Suspended Components Pvt Ltd Wagner Trident Precision TL IND B+ 41.5 Suspended Components Pvt Ltd ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)