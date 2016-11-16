Nov 16 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
November 15, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Mallcom (I) Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3 750 Affirmed
Mallcom (I) Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3 4 Affirmed
Mallcom (I) Ltd. Fund Based WC Limit IND A3 750 Affirmed
Mallcom (I) Ltd. NFB WC Limit IND A3 4 Affirmed
Sai Manasa Spintex (I) Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 15.2 Suspended
Shilpa Steel & Power Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A2+ 1250 Affirmed
Wagner Trident Precision Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 45 Suspended
Components Pvt Ltd
Wagner Trident Precision NFB WC Limit IND A4 5 Suspended
Components Pvt Ltd
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bagh Bahar Appliances Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 430 Withdrawn
Bagh Bahar Appliances Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn
Mallcom (I) Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Affirmed
Mallcom (I) Ltd. LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Affirmed
Sai Manasa Spintex (I) Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Suspended
Sai Manasa Spintex (I) Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 112 Suspended
Sai Manasa Spintex (I) Ltd TL IND BB- 215.5 Suspended
Shilpa Steel & Power Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- Affirmed
Shilpa Steel & Power Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A- 1400 Affirmed
Shilpa Steel & Power Ltd TL IND A- 80 Affirmed
Shree Sant Kripa Appliances Pvt LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Ltd
Shree Sant Kripa Appliances Pvt Fund Based WC Limit WD 4250 Withdrawn
Ltd
Shree Sant Kripa Appliances Pvt NFB WC Limit WD 750 Withdrawn
Ltd
Ssk Infotech Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 40 Withdrawn
Ssk Infotech Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 10 Withdrawn
Ssk Infotech Pvt Ltd TL WD 165.3 Withdrawn
Ssk Retails Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 300 Withdrawn
Syska Led Lights Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn
Syska Led Lights Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn
Syska Led Lights Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 500 Withdrawn
Syska Led Lights Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 500 Withdrawn
Waaneep Solar Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB 3000 Assigned
Wagner Trident Precision LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Suspended
Components Pvt Ltd
Wagner Trident Precision Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 45 Suspended
Components Pvt Ltd
Wagner Trident Precision TL IND B+ 41.5 Suspended
Components Pvt Ltd
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)