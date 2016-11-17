Nov 17 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of November 16, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Celogen Pharma Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 60 Suspended Communication World Informatic NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 20 Assigned Pvt Ltd Communication World Informatic NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 30 Provisional Pvt Ltd Gopal Krishna Rice Mills Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 70 Affirmed Heg Ltd CP IND A1 1000 Affirmed Heg Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A1 6550 Affirmed Heg Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1 2600 Affirmed M/S Heena Enterprises Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 260 Assigned M/S Heena Enterprises Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 100 Provisional Minda Corporation Ltd CP IND A1+ 500 Assigned Minda Corporation Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A1+ 635 Assigned Minda Corporation Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1+ 793.6 Assigned Sangeeth Textiles Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3 300 Affirmed Sangeeth Textiles Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3 100 Affirmed Yash Papers Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 500 Upgraded from IND A4 Yash Papers Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 139.3 Upgraded from IND A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Celogen Pharma Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Suspended Celogen Pharma Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 60 Suspended Communication World Informatic LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Pvt Ltd Communication World Informatic Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 45 Assigned Pvt Ltd Communication World Informatic Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 55 Provisional Pvt Ltd D.V. Exports LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Suspended D.V. Exports Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 190 Suspended Global Properties LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Global Properties TL IND BB- 400 Provisional Gopal Krishna Rice Mills LT Issuer Rating IND B Affirmed Gopal Krishna Rice Mills Fund Based WC Limit IND B 70 Affirmed Heg Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A Affirmed Heg Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A 6550 Affirmed Heg Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A 2600 Affirmed Heg Ltd TL IND A 2371.2 Affirmed M/S Heena Enterprises LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned M/S Heena Enterprises Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 260 Assigned M/S Heena Enterprises Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 100 Provisional Minda Corporation Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A+ Upgraded from IND BBB (suspended) Minda Corporation Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A+ 635 Upgraded from IND BBB (suspended) Minda Corporation Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A+ 793.6 Upgraded from IND BBB (suspended) Minda Corporation Ltd TL IND A+ 880.4 Upgraded from IND BBB (suspended) Sangeeth Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Affirmed Sangeeth Textiles Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 300 Affirmed Sangeeth Textiles Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 158.7 Affirmed Yash Papers Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Upgraded from IND B+ Yash Papers Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 500 Upgraded from IND B+ Yash Papers Ltd TL IND BB 701.7 Upgraded from IND B+ Yash Papers Ltd TL IND BB 410 Provisional ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. 