Nov 17 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
November 16, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Celogen Pharma Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 60 Suspended
Communication World Informatic NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 20 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Communication World Informatic NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 30 Provisional
Pvt Ltd
Gopal Krishna Rice Mills Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 70 Affirmed
Heg Ltd CP IND A1 1000 Affirmed
Heg Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A1 6550 Affirmed
Heg Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1 2600 Affirmed
M/S Heena Enterprises Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 260 Assigned
M/S Heena Enterprises Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 100 Provisional
Minda Corporation Ltd CP IND A1+ 500 Assigned
Minda Corporation Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A1+ 635 Assigned
Minda Corporation Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1+ 793.6 Assigned
Sangeeth Textiles Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3 300 Affirmed
Sangeeth Textiles Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3 100 Affirmed
Yash Papers Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 500 Upgraded from
IND A4
Yash Papers Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 139.3 Upgraded from
IND A4
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Celogen Pharma Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Suspended
Celogen Pharma Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 60 Suspended
Communication World Informatic LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Communication World Informatic Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 45 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Communication World Informatic Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 55 Provisional
Pvt Ltd
D.V. Exports LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Suspended
D.V. Exports Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 190 Suspended
Global Properties LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned
Global Properties TL IND BB- 400 Provisional
Gopal Krishna Rice Mills LT Issuer Rating IND B Affirmed
Gopal Krishna Rice Mills Fund Based WC Limit IND B 70 Affirmed
Heg Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A Affirmed
Heg Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A 6550 Affirmed
Heg Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A 2600 Affirmed
Heg Ltd TL IND A 2371.2 Affirmed
M/S Heena Enterprises LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned
M/S Heena Enterprises Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 260 Assigned
M/S Heena Enterprises Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 100 Provisional
Minda Corporation Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A+ Upgraded from
IND BBB
(suspended)
Minda Corporation Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A+ 635 Upgraded from
IND BBB
(suspended)
Minda Corporation Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A+ 793.6 Upgraded from
IND BBB
(suspended)
Minda Corporation Ltd TL IND A+ 880.4 Upgraded from
IND BBB
(suspended)
Sangeeth Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Affirmed
Sangeeth Textiles Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 300 Affirmed
Sangeeth Textiles Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 158.7 Affirmed
Yash Papers Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Upgraded from
IND B+
Yash Papers Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 500 Upgraded from
IND B+
Yash Papers Ltd TL IND BB 701.7 Upgraded from
IND B+
Yash Papers Ltd TL IND BB 410 Provisional
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
