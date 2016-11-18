Nov 18 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of November 17, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Avanti Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1+(SO) 72.5 Assigned Bright Star Global Trading Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 80 Assigned Corporation Cotton Blossom (I) Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 804 Assigned IDT Clothing Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 125 Suspended IDT Clothing Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4 7.5 Suspended Jyoti Enterprises Fund/NFB WC Limit IND A4 60 Suspended Mayur Seeds And Agritech Fund/NFB WC Limit IND A4 10 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Avanti Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A+(SO) 250 Assigned Avanti Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd TL IND A+(SO) 300 Assigned Bright Star Global Trading LT Issuer Rating IND B- Assigned Corporation Bright Star Global Trading Fund Based WC Limit IND B- 80 Assigned Corporation Coastal Oil And Gas Bk Loan WD 6418.5 Withdrawn Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Cotton Blossom (I) Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned Cotton Blossom (I) Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 804 Assigned Cotton Blossom (I) Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 319.36 Assigned Emitec Emission Control LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Technologies India Pvt Ltd Emitec Emission Control CC WD 60 Withdrawn Technologies India Pvt Ltd Emitec Emission Control NFB WC Limit WD 20 Withdrawn Technologies India Pvt Ltd Emitec Emission Control TL WD 170 Withdrawn Technologies India Pvt Ltd IDT Clothing Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Suspended IDT Clothing Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 125 Suspended India Standard Loan Trust - Series A PTC IND AA+(SO) 2108.5 Assigned XXXI India Standard Loan Trust - Liquidity Facility IND AAA(SO) 21.1 Assigned XXXI India Standard Loan Trust - Second Loss Credit IND BBB(SO) 126.5 Assigned XXXI Facility India Standard Loan Trust - Liquidity Facility IND AAA(SO) 7.54 Assigned XXXVI India Standard Loan Trust - Series A1 PTC IND AAA(SO) 264.22 Assigned XXXVI India Standard Loan Trust - Series A2 PTC IND AAA(SO) 490.1 Assigned XXXVI India Standard Loan Trust - Second Loss Credit IND BBB(SO) 50.92 Assigned XXXVI Facility Jyoti Enterprises LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Suspended Jyoti Enterprises Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 40 Suspended Mayur Seeds And Agritech LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Suspended Mayur Seeds And Agritech Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 90 Suspended Platinum Trust June 2016 - Series A PTC IND AAA(SO) 2557.2 Assigned Tranche II ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)