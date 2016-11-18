Nov 18 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Avanti Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1+(SO) 72.5 Assigned
Bright Star Global Trading Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 80 Assigned
Corporation
Cotton Blossom (I) Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 804 Assigned
IDT Clothing Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 125 Suspended
IDT Clothing Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4 7.5 Suspended
Jyoti Enterprises Fund/NFB WC Limit IND A4 60 Suspended
Mayur Seeds And Agritech Fund/NFB WC Limit IND A4 10 Suspended
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Avanti Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A+(SO) 250 Assigned
Avanti Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd TL IND A+(SO) 300 Assigned
Bright Star Global Trading LT Issuer Rating IND B- Assigned
Corporation
Bright Star Global Trading Fund Based WC Limit IND B- 80 Assigned
Corporation
Coastal Oil And Gas Bk Loan WD 6418.5 Withdrawn
Infrastructure Pvt Ltd
Cotton Blossom (I) Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned
Cotton Blossom (I) Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 804 Assigned
Cotton Blossom (I) Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 319.36 Assigned
Emitec Emission Control LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Technologies India Pvt Ltd
Emitec Emission Control CC WD 60 Withdrawn
Technologies India Pvt Ltd
Emitec Emission Control NFB WC Limit WD 20 Withdrawn
Technologies India Pvt Ltd
Emitec Emission Control TL WD 170 Withdrawn
Technologies India Pvt Ltd
IDT Clothing Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Suspended
IDT Clothing Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 125 Suspended
India Standard Loan Trust - Series A PTC IND AA+(SO) 2108.5 Assigned
XXXI
India Standard Loan Trust - Liquidity Facility IND AAA(SO) 21.1 Assigned
XXXI
India Standard Loan Trust - Second Loss Credit IND BBB(SO) 126.5 Assigned
XXXI Facility
India Standard Loan Trust - Liquidity Facility IND AAA(SO) 7.54 Assigned
XXXVI
India Standard Loan Trust - Series A1 PTC IND AAA(SO) 264.22 Assigned
XXXVI
India Standard Loan Trust - Series A2 PTC IND AAA(SO) 490.1 Assigned
XXXVI
India Standard Loan Trust - Second Loss Credit IND BBB(SO) 50.92 Assigned
XXXVI Facility
Jyoti Enterprises LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Suspended
Jyoti Enterprises Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 40 Suspended
Mayur Seeds And Agritech LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Suspended
Mayur Seeds And Agritech Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 90 Suspended
Platinum Trust June 2016 - Series A PTC IND AAA(SO) 2557.2 Assigned
Tranche II
