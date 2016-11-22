Nov 22 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of November 21, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Sunfresh Agro Industries Pvt Non-FB limit IND A1 500 Affirmed Ltd (increased from INR120m) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Sunfresh Agro Industries Pvt LT Issuer Ratingá IND A Affirmed Ltd Sunfresh Agro Industries Pvt Long-TL IND A 1500 Withdrawn Ltd Sunfresh Agro Industries Pvt CC limit (increased IND A /IND A1 1500 Affirmed Ltd from INR950m) Adani Green Energy (Tamil Nadu) senior Bk loan IND BBB- 10680 Assigned Ltd Adani Green Energy (Tamil Nadu) NFB facility IND BBB- 3310 Assigned Ltd Adani Green Energy (Tamil Nadu) WC facility IND BBB- 230 Assigned Ltd Adani Green Energy (Tamil Nadu) Non-FB Fac (interim IND BBB- 5510 Withdrawn Ltd LOC facility) Ayursundra Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Ayursundra Healthcare Pvt Ltd long-TLá IND BB- 836.33 Assigned Creo Education Pvt Ltd Bk loan IND BBB+ 280.33 Upgraded from IND BBB Eduspark International Pvt Ltd Bk loan (reduced from IND BBB+ 1176.66 Upgraded from INR1,289.30m)á IND BBB Eduspark International Pvt Ltd WC limitá IND BBB+ 20 Assigned Ganeshvani Merchandise Pvt Ltd Bk loan Provisional IND 335 Withdrawn BBB+ Ganpati Enterprisesá LT Issuer Rating IND B-(suspended) Assigned Ganpati Enterprisesá Fund/NFB WC limits IND 120 Withdrawn B-(suspended) / IND A4 (suspended) Kare Edumin Pvt Ltd Bk loan IND BBB+ 338.62 Upgraded from IND BBB Kare Edumin Pvt Ltd WC limit IND BBB+ 20 Assigned Maxima Education Pvtá Bk loan (reduced from IND BBB+ 191.86 Upgraded from INR205.50m) IND BBB North Eastern Educare & LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Research Pvt Ltd North Eastern Educare & long-TLá IND BB- 77.8 Assigned Research Pvt Ltd Platinum Trust January 2015Sá Second loss credit IND A(SO) 109.69 Affirmed facility Platinum Trust January 2015Sá Series A PTCs IND AAA(SO)á 915.9 Affirmed Prabhat Dairy Ltd LT Issuer Ratingá IND A Affirmed Rapid Punching Solutions Pvt LtdLT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned Rapid Punching Solutions Pvt LtdTL Fac IND BB+ 32.1 Assigned Rapid Punching Solutions Pvt LtdFB WC Fac IND BB+ /IND A4+ 30 Assigned Rapid Punching Solutions Pvt LtdFB WC Fac IND BB+ /IND A4+ 2.9 Assigned Sonai Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Ratingá IND B+ Assigned Sonai Constructions Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B+ 120 Assigned Ulundurpet Expressways Pvt Ltd redeemable NCDs (NCDs, IND A+ 2647 Affirmed INR2,600.68m outstanding as on 31 October 2016) Ulundurpet Expressways Pvt Ltd LT senior Bk loans IND A+ 1636.813 Affirmed (INR1,477.2m outstanding as on 31 October 2016) Ulundurpet Expressways Pvt Ltd TL IND A+ 416 Assigned Vincent Edukare Pvt Ltd Bk loan (reduced from IND BBB+ 263.29 Upgraded from INR298.30m) IND BBB Vincent Edukare Pvt Ltd WC limit IND BBB+ 20 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.