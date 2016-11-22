Nov 22 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
November 21, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Sunfresh Agro Industries Pvt Non-FB limit IND A1 500 Affirmed
Ltd (increased from
INR120m)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Sunfresh Agro Industries Pvt LT Issuer Ratingá IND A Affirmed
Ltd
Sunfresh Agro Industries Pvt Long-TL IND A 1500 Withdrawn
Ltd
Sunfresh Agro Industries Pvt CC limit (increased IND A /IND A1 1500 Affirmed
Ltd from INR950m)
Adani Green Energy (Tamil Nadu) senior Bk loan IND BBB- 10680 Assigned
Ltd
Adani Green Energy (Tamil Nadu) NFB facility IND BBB- 3310 Assigned
Ltd
Adani Green Energy (Tamil Nadu) WC facility IND BBB- 230 Assigned
Ltd
Adani Green Energy (Tamil Nadu) Non-FB Fac (interim IND BBB- 5510 Withdrawn
Ltd LOC facility)
Ayursundra Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned
Ayursundra Healthcare Pvt Ltd long-TLá IND BB- 836.33 Assigned
Creo Education Pvt Ltd Bk loan IND BBB+ 280.33 Upgraded from
IND BBB
Eduspark International Pvt Ltd Bk loan (reduced from IND BBB+ 1176.66 Upgraded from
INR1,289.30m)á IND BBB
Eduspark International Pvt Ltd WC limitá IND BBB+ 20 Assigned
Ganeshvani Merchandise Pvt Ltd Bk loan Provisional IND 335 Withdrawn
BBB+
Ganpati Enterprisesá LT Issuer Rating IND B-(suspended) Assigned
Ganpati Enterprisesá Fund/NFB WC limits IND 120 Withdrawn
B-(suspended) /
IND A4 (suspended)
Kare Edumin Pvt Ltd Bk loan IND BBB+ 338.62 Upgraded from
IND BBB
Kare Edumin Pvt Ltd WC limit IND BBB+ 20 Assigned
Maxima Education Pvtá Bk loan (reduced from IND BBB+ 191.86 Upgraded from
INR205.50m) IND BBB
North Eastern Educare & LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned
Research Pvt Ltd
North Eastern Educare & long-TLá IND BB- 77.8 Assigned
Research Pvt Ltd
Platinum Trust January 2015Sá Second loss credit IND A(SO) 109.69 Affirmed
facility
Platinum Trust January 2015Sá Series A PTCs IND AAA(SO)á 915.9 Affirmed
Prabhat Dairy Ltd LT Issuer Ratingá IND A Affirmed
Rapid Punching Solutions Pvt LtdLT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned
Rapid Punching Solutions Pvt LtdTL Fac IND BB+ 32.1 Assigned
Rapid Punching Solutions Pvt LtdFB WC Fac IND BB+ /IND A4+ 30 Assigned
Rapid Punching Solutions Pvt LtdFB WC Fac IND BB+ /IND A4+ 2.9 Assigned
Sonai Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Ratingá IND B+ Assigned
Sonai Constructions Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B+ 120 Assigned
Ulundurpet Expressways Pvt Ltd redeemable NCDs (NCDs, IND A+ 2647 Affirmed
INR2,600.68m
outstanding as on 31 October 2016)
Ulundurpet Expressways Pvt Ltd LT senior Bk loans IND A+ 1636.813 Affirmed
(INR1,477.2m
outstanding as on 31 October 2016)
Ulundurpet Expressways Pvt Ltd TL IND A+ 416 Assigned
Vincent Edukare Pvt Ltd Bk loan (reduced from IND BBB+ 263.29 Upgraded from
INR298.30m) IND BBB
Vincent Edukare Pvt Ltd WC limit IND BBB+ 20 Assigned
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)