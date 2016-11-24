Nov 24 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
November 23, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Barclays Bank Plc Certificates of IND A1+ 50000 Affirmed
deposit programme
Dachser India Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1 40 Withdrawn
Hindustan Windows Mfg. Co. non-FB limits IND A4 40 Withdrawn
Hpl Electric & Power Ltd CP IND A1 700 Affirmed
(carved out of fund-based facilities)
Maktel Power Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 125 Assigned
Shrini Softex India Ltd Non-FB WC Fac IND A4+ 20 Withdrawn
(facility has been closed)
Sree Lalitha Parameswari Non-FB Fac IND A3 36.8 Affirmed
Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd
(reduced from INR38.2m):
Victory Spinning Mills Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3 44.1 Affirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bhadreswar Rice Mill Long-TL IND BB+ 14.03 Suspended
Bhadreswar Rice Mill FB WC limits IND BB+ 120 Suspended
Dachser India Pvt Ltd FB limits IND A- 290 Withdrawn
Habib Textile Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND B+ 27 Withdrawn
Habib Textile Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B+ 96 Withdrawn
Hindustan Windows Mfg. Co. FB limits IND B- 65 Withdrawn
Hpl Electric & Power Ltd FB WC Fac IND A /IND A1 160 upgraded from
IND A- /
Affirmed
(increased from INR3,870m)
Hpl Electric & Power Ltd Non-FB limits IND A /IND A1 230 upgraded from
IND A- /
Affirmed
(increased from INR5,250m)
Hpl Electric & Power Ltd WC Fac IND A /IND A1 90 upgraded from
IND A- /
Reaffirmed
(reduced from INR1,360m)
Hpl Electric & Power Ltd Long-TL IND A-/RWP 1395.1 Withdrawn
Knr Muzaffarpur Barauni Tollway Bk loan IND BB+ 3180 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Kurinji Spinning Mills P Ltd FB limits IND BB- 130 Withdrawn
Kurinji Spinning Mills P Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 145.9 Withdrawn
M C Knitting Mills FB limits IND D 90 Withdrawn
M C Knitting Mills Long-TL IND D 12.5 Withdrawn
M/S Satkar Industries Pvt Ltd FB WC IND BB 95 Assigned
M/S Satkar Industries Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB 4.13 Assigned
Maktel Power Ltd FB Fac IND BB 105 Assigned
Mfl Securitisation Trust -Xliii liquidity facility IND AA(SO) 70.3 Assigned
Mfl Securitisation Trust -Xliii Series A1 PTC IND AA(SO) 3854.04 Assigned
Mfl Securitisation Trust -Xliii Series A2 PTCs IND AA(SO) 160.58 Assigned
Mfl Securitisation Trust -Xliii second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 333.21 Assigned
facility
Ntpc Bhel Power Projects Pvt LtdNon-FB limits IND BBB+ / IND A2 1520 Downgraded
from IND A+ /
IND A1+
Ntpc Bhel Power Projects Pvt LtdFB limits IND BBB+ / IND A2 300 Downgraded
from IND A+ /
IND A1+
(interchangeable between fund-based and non-fund based)
Ntpc Bhel Power Projects Pvt LtdNon-FB limits IND BBB+ / IND A2 180 Downgraded
from IND A+ /
IND A1+
Saa Vishnu Bakers Pvt Ltd Term-loan 1 IND BB+ 101.3 upgraded from
IND BB
Saa Vishnu Bakers Pvt Ltd Term-loan 2 IND BB+ 8.44 upgraded from
IND BB
Saa Vishnu Bakers Pvt Ltd Term-loan 3 IND BB+ 8.5 upgraded from
IND BB
Saa Vishnu Bakers Pvt Ltd FBL IND BB+* 50 Assigned
*The assignment of final rating on fund based is contingent upon the execution of sanction
letter for the above
Shrini Softex India Ltd TL IND BB 74.2 Affirmed
(decreased from INR122.2m)
Shrini Softex India Ltd FB WC Fac IND BB / IND A4+ 200 Affirmed
(increased from INR120m)
Sree Lalitha Parameswari Long-TL IND BBB- 136.5 Affirmed
Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd
(reduced from INR189.3m)
Sree Lalitha Parameswari FB Fac IND BBB- / IND A3 200 Affirmed
Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd
(Increased from INR192.5m)
Supreme Petrochem Ltd FB limits IND A+ / IND A1+ 1000* upgraded from
IND A / IND A1
* Interchangeable with the non-fund-based limits
Supreme Petrochem Ltd non-FB limits IND A+ / IND A1+ 11200* upgraded from
IND A / IND A1
* Interchangeable with the non-fund-based limits (reduced from INR11,850m)
The Saswad Mali Sugar Factory long-TL IND B+ 868.4 upgraded from
Ltd IND B
(increased from INR712.9m)
The Saswad Mali Sugar Factory CC limits IND B+ 764.7 upgraded from
Ltd IND B
(reduced from INR1,024.7m)
Victory Spinning Mills Ltd Long-TL IND BBB- 439.3 Affirmed
(increased from INR375.3m)
Victory Spinning Mills Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- / IND A3 250 Affirmed
(increased from INR190m)
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
