Nov 25 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of November 24, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Himachal Energy Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A1 350 Affirmed Himachal Energy Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1 800 Affirmed Sahyadri Hospitals Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3 5 Affirmed Sahyadri Hospitals Ltd TL IND A3 182.3 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Global Metal & Energy Pvt Ltd Bk Loan WD 105 Withdrawn Himachal Energy Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A Upgraded from IND A- Himachal Energy Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A 350 Upgraded from IND A- Himachal Energy Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A 800 Upgraded from IND A- Lord Ganesh Roller Flour Mills LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Lord Ganesh Roller Flour Mills Fund Based WC Limit WD 60 Withdrawn Mifl Securitisation Trust Xiv Series A1 PTC IND AA(SO) 547.8 Assigned Mifl Securitisation Trust Xiv Series A2 PTC IND AA(SO) 11.2 Assigned Mifl Securitisation Trust Xiv Liquidity Facility IND AAA(SO) 9.78 Assigned Mifl Securitisation Trust Xiv Second Loss Credit IND BBB(SO) 44.16 Assigned Facility Rakshit Engineering Works Pvt. LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Ltd. Rakshit Engineering Works Pvt. Fund Based WC Limit WD 40 Withdrawn Ltd. Rakshit Engineering Works Pvt. NFB WC Limit WD 15 Withdrawn Ltd. Rakshit Engineering Works Pvt. TL WD 40.26 Withdrawn Ltd. Sahyadri Hospitals Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Affirmed Sahyadri Hospitals Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 150 Affirmed Sahyadri Hospitals Ltd TL IND BBB- 937.4 Affirmed Sahyadri Hospitals Ltd TL IND BBB- 182.3 Affirmed Sahyadri Hospitals Ltd LOC WD 300 Withdrawn Sahyadri Hospitals Ltd LOC WD 300 Withdrawn Sansar Trust Sept 2015 Ii Series A PTC IND AAA(SO) 764.1 Affirmed Sansar Trust Sept 2015 Ii Second Loss Credit IND BBB(SO) 95.95 Affirmed Facility Sew Bellary Highways Ltd Bk Loan WD 1210 Withdrawn Sew Bellary Highways Ltd Bk Loan WD 12 Withdrawn Sv Power Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 2590 Upgraded from IND D ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.