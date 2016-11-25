Nov 25 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
November 24, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Himachal Energy Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A1 350 Affirmed
Himachal Energy Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1 800 Affirmed
Sahyadri Hospitals Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3 5 Affirmed
Sahyadri Hospitals Ltd TL IND A3 182.3 Affirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Global Metal & Energy Pvt Ltd Bk Loan WD 105 Withdrawn
Himachal Energy Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A Upgraded from
IND A-
Himachal Energy Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A 350 Upgraded from
IND A-
Himachal Energy Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A 800 Upgraded from
IND A-
Lord Ganesh Roller Flour Mills LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Lord Ganesh Roller Flour Mills Fund Based WC Limit WD 60 Withdrawn
Mifl Securitisation Trust Xiv Series A1 PTC IND AA(SO) 547.8 Assigned
Mifl Securitisation Trust Xiv Series A2 PTC IND AA(SO) 11.2 Assigned
Mifl Securitisation Trust Xiv Liquidity Facility IND AAA(SO) 9.78 Assigned
Mifl Securitisation Trust Xiv Second Loss Credit IND BBB(SO) 44.16 Assigned
Facility
Rakshit Engineering Works Pvt. LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Ltd.
Rakshit Engineering Works Pvt. Fund Based WC Limit WD 40 Withdrawn
Ltd.
Rakshit Engineering Works Pvt. NFB WC Limit WD 15 Withdrawn
Ltd.
Rakshit Engineering Works Pvt. TL WD 40.26 Withdrawn
Ltd.
Sahyadri Hospitals Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Affirmed
Sahyadri Hospitals Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 150 Affirmed
Sahyadri Hospitals Ltd TL IND BBB- 937.4 Affirmed
Sahyadri Hospitals Ltd TL IND BBB- 182.3 Affirmed
Sahyadri Hospitals Ltd LOC WD 300 Withdrawn
Sahyadri Hospitals Ltd LOC WD 300 Withdrawn
Sansar Trust Sept 2015 Ii Series A PTC IND AAA(SO) 764.1 Affirmed
Sansar Trust Sept 2015 Ii Second Loss Credit IND BBB(SO) 95.95 Affirmed
Facility
Sew Bellary Highways Ltd Bk Loan WD 1210 Withdrawn
Sew Bellary Highways Ltd Bk Loan WD 12 Withdrawn
Sv Power Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 2590 Upgraded from
IND D
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)