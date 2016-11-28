Nov 28 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of November 25, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Air Travel Bureau Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3+ 630 Affirmed Air Travel Bureau Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3+ 80 Affirmed Air Travel Bureau Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3+ 90 Affirmed Allied Blenders And NFB WC Limit IND A2+ 200 Assigned Distilleries Pvt Ltd Commercial Auto Products Pvt. NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 21 Affirmed Ltd. Coromandel Agro Products And NFB WC Limit A4+ 1 Affirmed Oils Ltd Lal Baba Seamless Tubes Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4 25.9 Assigned M/S Agrawal Channel Mills Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND A3 200 Assigned Ltd Malwa Automobiles Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 186 Assigned Naga Ltd Fund Based WC Limit A3+ 1400 Affirmed Naga Ltd NFB WC Limit A3+ 150 Affirmed Sea Lagoon Hotels Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 4 Assigned Sea Lagoon Hotels Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4 5 Assigned Turtle Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A2 30 Assigned Vgs Enterprises Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 45 Assigned Vgs Enterprises NFB WC Limit IND A4 40 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Air Travel Bureau Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Affirmed Air Travel Bureau Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB 630 Affirmed Air Travel Bureau Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB 80 Affirmed Air Travel Bureau Ltd NFB WC Limit IND BBB 90 Affirmed Allied Blenders And LT Issuer Rating IND A- Assigned Distilleries Pvt Ltd Allied Blenders And NFB WC Limit IND A- 2000 Assigned Distilleries Pvt Ltd Allied Blenders And Bk Loan IND A- 4000 Assigned Distilleries Pvt Ltd Allied Blenders And NFB WC Limit IND A- 1000 Provisional Distilleries Pvt Ltd Allied Blenders And TL IND A- 4347 Assigned Distilleries Pvt Ltd Allied Blenders And WC Demand Loan IND A- 1150 Assigned Distilleries Pvt Ltd Allied Blenders And WC Demand Loan IND A- 200 Provisional Distilleries Pvt Ltd Allied Blenders And NFB WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn Distilleries Pvt Ltd Commercial Auto Products Pvt. LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Affirmed Ltd. Commercial Auto Products Pvt. Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 65 Affirmed Ltd. Commercial Auto Products Pvt. TL WD 14.6 Withdrawn Ltd. Coromandel Agro Products And LT Issuer Rating BB+ Affirmed Oils Ltd Coromandel Agro Products And Fund Based WC Limit BB+ 220 Affirmed Oils Ltd Coromandel Agro Products And TL BB+ 28.657 Affirmed Oils Ltd Hitech Plast Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Hitech Plast Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 360 Withdrawn Hitech Plast Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 63.9 Withdrawn Hitech Plast Ltd TL WD 176.1 Withdrawn Lal Baba Seamless Tubes Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned Lal Baba Seamless Tubes Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 155 Assigned Lal Baba Seamless Tubes Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 1.2 Assigned M/S Agrawal Channel Mills Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned Ltd M/S Agrawal Channel Mills Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 200 Assigned Ltd M/S Agrawal Channel Mills Pvt TL IND BBB- 94 Assigned Ltd Mahindra Hinoday Industries Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Mahindra Hinoday Industries Ltd CC WD 600 Withdrawn Mahindra Hinoday Industries Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 180 Withdrawn Mahindra Hinoday Industries Ltd TL WD 1147 Withdrawn Mahindra Ugine Steel Company LtdLT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Mahindra Ugine Steel Company LtdDebenture WD 1650 Withdrawn Mahindra Ugine Steel Company LtdFund Based WC Limit WD 870 Withdrawn Mahindra Ugine Steel Company LtdST Debt WD 250 Withdrawn Malwa Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Malwa Automobiles Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 186 Assigned Naga Ltd LT Issuer Rating BBB Affirmed Naga Ltd Fund Based WC Limit BBB 1400 Affirmed Naga Ltd NFB WC Limit BBB 150 Affirmed Naga Ltd TL BBB 686 Affirmed Sea Lagoon Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B- Assigned Sea Lagoon Hotels Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B- 4 Assigned Sea Lagoon Hotels Pvt Ltd TL IND B- 221 Assigned Shri Mookambiga Spinning Mills LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Affirmed Pvt Ltd Shri Mookambiga Spinning Mills Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 230 Affirmed Pvt Ltd Shri Mookambiga Spinning Mills TL IND B+ 24.5 Affirmed Pvt Ltd Talbros Automotive Components LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Ltd Talbros Automotive Components Fund Based WC Limit WD 720 Withdrawn Ltd Talbros Automotive Components Fund Based WC Limit WD 720 Withdrawn Ltd Talbros Automotive Components NFB WC Limit WD 420 Withdrawn Ltd Talbros Automotive Components NFB WC Limit WD 420 Withdrawn Ltd Talbros Automotive Components TL WD 194.3 Withdrawn Ltd Turtle Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Assigned Turtle Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB+ 480 Assigned Turtle Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB+ 100 Provisional Vgs Enterprises LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned Vgs Enterprises Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 45 Assigned Vikhroli Corporate Park Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Vikhroli Corporate Park Pvt Ltd TL WD 3500 Withdrawn Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AAA Assigned Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd NCD IND AAA 75000 Provisional ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.