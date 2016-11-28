Nov 28 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
November 25, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Air Travel Bureau Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3+ 630 Affirmed
Air Travel Bureau Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3+ 80 Affirmed
Air Travel Bureau Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3+ 90 Affirmed
Allied Blenders And NFB WC Limit IND A2+ 200 Assigned
Distilleries Pvt Ltd
Commercial Auto Products Pvt. NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 21 Affirmed
Ltd.
Coromandel Agro Products And NFB WC Limit A4+ 1 Affirmed
Oils Ltd
Lal Baba Seamless Tubes Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4 25.9 Assigned
M/S Agrawal Channel Mills Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND A3 200 Assigned
Ltd
Malwa Automobiles Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 186 Assigned
Naga Ltd Fund Based WC Limit A3+ 1400 Affirmed
Naga Ltd NFB WC Limit A3+ 150 Affirmed
Sea Lagoon Hotels Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 4 Assigned
Sea Lagoon Hotels Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4 5 Assigned
Turtle Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A2 30 Assigned
Vgs Enterprises Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 45 Assigned
Vgs Enterprises NFB WC Limit IND A4 40 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Air Travel Bureau Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Affirmed
Air Travel Bureau Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB 630 Affirmed
Air Travel Bureau Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB 80 Affirmed
Air Travel Bureau Ltd NFB WC Limit IND BBB 90 Affirmed
Allied Blenders And LT Issuer Rating IND A- Assigned
Distilleries Pvt Ltd
Allied Blenders And NFB WC Limit IND A- 2000 Assigned
Distilleries Pvt Ltd
Allied Blenders And Bk Loan IND A- 4000 Assigned
Distilleries Pvt Ltd
Allied Blenders And NFB WC Limit IND A- 1000 Provisional
Distilleries Pvt Ltd
Allied Blenders And TL IND A- 4347 Assigned
Distilleries Pvt Ltd
Allied Blenders And WC Demand Loan IND A- 1150 Assigned
Distilleries Pvt Ltd
Allied Blenders And WC Demand Loan IND A- 200 Provisional
Distilleries Pvt Ltd
Allied Blenders And NFB WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn
Distilleries Pvt Ltd
Commercial Auto Products Pvt. LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Affirmed
Ltd.
Commercial Auto Products Pvt. Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 65 Affirmed
Ltd.
Commercial Auto Products Pvt. TL WD 14.6 Withdrawn
Ltd.
Coromandel Agro Products And LT Issuer Rating BB+ Affirmed
Oils Ltd
Coromandel Agro Products And Fund Based WC Limit BB+ 220 Affirmed
Oils Ltd
Coromandel Agro Products And TL BB+ 28.657 Affirmed
Oils Ltd
Hitech Plast Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Hitech Plast Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 360 Withdrawn
Hitech Plast Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 63.9 Withdrawn
Hitech Plast Ltd TL WD 176.1 Withdrawn
Lal Baba Seamless Tubes Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned
Lal Baba Seamless Tubes Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 155 Assigned
Lal Baba Seamless Tubes Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 1.2 Assigned
M/S Agrawal Channel Mills Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned
Ltd
M/S Agrawal Channel Mills Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 200 Assigned
Ltd
M/S Agrawal Channel Mills Pvt TL IND BBB- 94 Assigned
Ltd
Mahindra Hinoday Industries Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Mahindra Hinoday Industries Ltd CC WD 600 Withdrawn
Mahindra Hinoday Industries Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 180 Withdrawn
Mahindra Hinoday Industries Ltd TL WD 1147 Withdrawn
Mahindra Ugine Steel Company LtdLT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Mahindra Ugine Steel Company LtdDebenture WD 1650 Withdrawn
Mahindra Ugine Steel Company LtdFund Based WC Limit WD 870 Withdrawn
Mahindra Ugine Steel Company LtdST Debt WD 250 Withdrawn
Malwa Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned
Malwa Automobiles Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 186 Assigned
Naga Ltd LT Issuer Rating BBB Affirmed
Naga Ltd Fund Based WC Limit BBB 1400 Affirmed
Naga Ltd NFB WC Limit BBB 150 Affirmed
Naga Ltd TL BBB 686 Affirmed
Sea Lagoon Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B- Assigned
Sea Lagoon Hotels Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B- 4 Assigned
Sea Lagoon Hotels Pvt Ltd TL IND B- 221 Assigned
Shri Mookambiga Spinning Mills LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Affirmed
Pvt Ltd
Shri Mookambiga Spinning Mills Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 230 Affirmed
Pvt Ltd
Shri Mookambiga Spinning Mills TL IND B+ 24.5 Affirmed
Pvt Ltd
Talbros Automotive Components LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Ltd
Talbros Automotive Components Fund Based WC Limit WD 720 Withdrawn
Ltd
Talbros Automotive Components Fund Based WC Limit WD 720 Withdrawn
Ltd
Talbros Automotive Components NFB WC Limit WD 420 Withdrawn
Ltd
Talbros Automotive Components NFB WC Limit WD 420 Withdrawn
Ltd
Talbros Automotive Components TL WD 194.3 Withdrawn
Ltd
Turtle Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Assigned
Turtle Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB+ 480 Assigned
Turtle Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB+ 100 Provisional
Vgs Enterprises LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned
Vgs Enterprises Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 45 Assigned
Vikhroli Corporate Park Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Vikhroli Corporate Park Pvt Ltd TL WD 3500 Withdrawn
Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AAA Assigned
Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd NCD IND AAA 75000 Provisional
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
