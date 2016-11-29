Nov 29 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of November 28, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Hdfc Bank Ltd ST Issuer Rating IND A1+ Affirmed Hdfc Bank Ltd CD IND A1+ 250000 Affirmed Jk Paper Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A2+ 2350 Assigned Jk Paper Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A2+ 3500 Assigned Petronet Lng Ltd ST Issuer Rating IND A1+ Affirmed Satyam Auto Components Ltd Bk Loan IND A1+ 440 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Andhra Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Andhra Polymers Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 90 Withdrawn Andhra Polymers Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 90 Withdrawn Andhra Polymers Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 105 Withdrawn Anuradha Steels Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Anuradha Steels Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 40 Withdrawn Anuradha Steels Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 40 Withdrawn Anuradha Steels Pvt Ltd TL WD 96 Withdrawn Aroma Biotech Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Aroma Biotech Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 130 Withdrawn Aroma Biotech Pvt Ltd TL WD 417 Withdrawn Bharat Cotton Corporation LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Bharat Cotton Corporation Fund Based WC Limit WD 45 Withdrawn Bharat Cotton Corporation Fund Based WC Limit WD 45 Withdrawn Bharat Cotton Corporation TL WD 21.34 Withdrawn Bramhacorp Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Bramhacorp Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 303.8 Withdrawn Bramhacorp Ltd TL WD 4196.2 Withdrawn Cg Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Cg Ispat Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 220 Withdrawn Cg Ispat Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 100 Withdrawn Cg Ispat Pvt Ltd TL WD 272.2 Withdrawn Crystal Clothing Company LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Crystal Clothing Company Fund Based WC Limit WD 70 Withdrawn Crystal Clothing Company TL WD 1 Withdrawn Dhruvdesh Metasteel Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Dhruvdesh Metasteel Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 200 Withdrawn Dhruvdesh Metasteel Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 70 Withdrawn Dhruvdesh Metasteel Pvt Ltd TL WD 436.2 Withdrawn Ge Godavari Engineering Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Ge Godavari Engineering Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 106 Withdrawn Ge Godavari Engineering Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 106 Withdrawn Ge Godavari Engineering Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn Geodesic Techniques Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Geodesic Techniques Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 391 Withdrawn Geodesic Techniques Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 391 Withdrawn Geodesic Techniques Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 600 Withdrawn Geodesic Techniques Pvt Ltd TL WD 894.2 Withdrawn Hdfc Bank Ltd Bond IND AA+ 50000 Affirmed Hdfc Bank Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AAA Affirmed Hdfc Bank Ltd Debentures IND AAA 139630 Affirmed Hdfc Bank Ltd Term Deposit IND tAAA Affirmed Iiert September 2016 Series A PTC IND AA(SO) 2511.8 Assigned Indus Projects Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Indus Projects Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 25 Withdrawn Indus Projects Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 25 Withdrawn Indus Projects Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 250 Withdrawn Indus Projects Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 250 Withdrawn Jk Paper Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Assigned Jk Paper Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB+ 2350 Assigned Jk Paper Ltd NFB WC Limit IND BBB+ 3500 Assigned Jk Paper Ltd TL IND BBB+ 5847.3 Assigned Jk Paper Ltd TL IND BBB+ 5600 Assigned Jk Paper Ltd Term Deposit IND tA- 50 Assigned Jk Paper Ltd Term Deposit IND tA- 250 Assigned Ksr Infracon Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Ksr Infracon Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 40 Withdrawn Ksr Infracon Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 260 Withdrawn Ksr Infracon Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 40 Withdrawn Ksr Infracon Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 260 Withdrawn Ksr Infracon Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 75 Withdrawn Ksr Infracon Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 1125 Withdrawn L&T Samakhiali Gandhidham Bk Loan IND BBB+ 8779 Affirmed Tollway Ltd' L&T Samakhiali Gandhidham BG WD 800 Withdrawn Tollway Ltd' Petronet Lng Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA+ Affirmed Petronet Lng Ltd Bond IND AA+ 10000 Affirmed Petronet Lng Ltd NCD IND AA+ 3000 Affirmed Satyam Auto Components Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA- Affirmed Satyam Auto Components Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND AA- 440 Affirmed Satyam Auto Components Ltd TL IND AA- 510 Affirmed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.