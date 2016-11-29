Nov 29 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
November 28, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
Hdfc Bank Ltd ST Issuer Rating IND A1+ Affirmed
Hdfc Bank Ltd CD IND A1+ 250000 Affirmed
Jk Paper Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A2+ 2350 Assigned
Jk Paper Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A2+ 3500 Assigned
Petronet Lng Ltd ST Issuer Rating IND A1+ Affirmed
Satyam Auto Components Ltd Bk Loan IND A1+ 440 Affirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
Andhra Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Andhra Polymers Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 90 Withdrawn
Andhra Polymers Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 90 Withdrawn
Andhra Polymers Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 105 Withdrawn
Anuradha Steels Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Anuradha Steels Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 40 Withdrawn
Anuradha Steels Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 40 Withdrawn
Anuradha Steels Pvt Ltd TL WD 96 Withdrawn
Aroma Biotech Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Aroma Biotech Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 130 Withdrawn
Aroma Biotech Pvt Ltd TL WD 417 Withdrawn
Bharat Cotton Corporation LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Bharat Cotton Corporation Fund Based WC Limit WD 45 Withdrawn
Bharat Cotton Corporation Fund Based WC Limit WD 45 Withdrawn
Bharat Cotton Corporation TL WD 21.34 Withdrawn
Bramhacorp Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Bramhacorp Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 303.8 Withdrawn
Bramhacorp Ltd TL WD 4196.2 Withdrawn
Cg Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Cg Ispat Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 220 Withdrawn
Cg Ispat Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 100 Withdrawn
Cg Ispat Pvt Ltd TL WD 272.2 Withdrawn
Crystal Clothing Company LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Crystal Clothing Company Fund Based WC Limit WD 70 Withdrawn
Crystal Clothing Company TL WD 1 Withdrawn
Dhruvdesh Metasteel Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Dhruvdesh Metasteel Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 200 Withdrawn
Dhruvdesh Metasteel Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 70 Withdrawn
Dhruvdesh Metasteel Pvt Ltd TL WD 436.2 Withdrawn
Ge Godavari Engineering Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Ge Godavari Engineering Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 106 Withdrawn
Ge Godavari Engineering Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 106 Withdrawn
Ge Godavari Engineering Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn
Geodesic Techniques Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Geodesic Techniques Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 391 Withdrawn
Geodesic Techniques Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 391 Withdrawn
Geodesic Techniques Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 600 Withdrawn
Geodesic Techniques Pvt Ltd TL WD 894.2 Withdrawn
Hdfc Bank Ltd Bond IND AA+ 50000 Affirmed
Hdfc Bank Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AAA Affirmed
Hdfc Bank Ltd Debentures IND AAA 139630 Affirmed
Hdfc Bank Ltd Term Deposit IND tAAA Affirmed
Iiert September 2016 Series A PTC IND AA(SO) 2511.8 Assigned
Indus Projects Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Indus Projects Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 25 Withdrawn
Indus Projects Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 25 Withdrawn
Indus Projects Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 250 Withdrawn
Indus Projects Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 250 Withdrawn
Jk Paper Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Assigned
Jk Paper Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB+ 2350 Assigned
Jk Paper Ltd NFB WC Limit IND BBB+ 3500 Assigned
Jk Paper Ltd TL IND BBB+ 5847.3 Assigned
Jk Paper Ltd TL IND BBB+ 5600 Assigned
Jk Paper Ltd Term Deposit IND tA- 50 Assigned
Jk Paper Ltd Term Deposit IND tA- 250 Assigned
Ksr Infracon Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Ksr Infracon Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 40 Withdrawn
Ksr Infracon Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 260 Withdrawn
Ksr Infracon Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 40 Withdrawn
Ksr Infracon Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 260 Withdrawn
Ksr Infracon Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 75 Withdrawn
Ksr Infracon Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 1125 Withdrawn
L&T Samakhiali Gandhidham Bk Loan IND BBB+ 8779 Affirmed
Tollway Ltd'
L&T Samakhiali Gandhidham BG WD 800 Withdrawn
Tollway Ltd'
Petronet Lng Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA+ Affirmed
Petronet Lng Ltd Bond IND AA+ 10000 Affirmed
Petronet Lng Ltd NCD IND AA+ 3000 Affirmed
Satyam Auto Components Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA- Affirmed
Satyam Auto Components Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND AA- 440 Affirmed
Satyam Auto Components Ltd TL IND AA- 510 Affirmed
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
