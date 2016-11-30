Nov 30 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
November 29, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Baby Engineering Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4(suspended)100 Withdrawn
Network Clothing Company Pvt LtdNon-FB WC limits IND 70 Withdrawn
A4+(suspended)
Spr Constructions Non-FB WC limits IND 37.5 Withdrawn
A4+(suspended)
Spr Constructions Non-FB WC limits Provisional IND 85 Withdrawn
A4+(suspended)
Sri Mouli Textiles Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC Fac IND A4 33.2 Affirmed
(increased from INR8.2m)
Volkswagen Finance Pvt Ltd ST Issuer Rating IND A1+ Affirmed
Volkswagen Finance Pvt Ltd ST Bk loans IND A1+ 15000 Affirmed
Volkswagen Finance Pvt Ltd CP programme: IND A1+ 30000 Affirmed
Wevin Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND 270 Withdrawn
A4+(suspended)
Writer Safeguard Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1(SO) 100 Assigned
Writer Safeguard Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1(SO) 280 Assigned
Vayhan Coffee Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A3 62.5 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Acme Odisha Solar Power Pvt Ltd TL (outstanding as on IND BBB+ 1425.495 Assigned
31 October 2016)
Baby Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D(suspended) Withdrawn
Baby Engineering Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND D(suspended) 110 Withdrawn
Baby Engineering Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND D(suspended) 30.2 Withdrawn
India Standard Loan Trust - Series A PTC (PTCs) Provisional IND 1115.24 Assigned
XXXVIII AA(SO)
India Standard Loan Trust - Liquidity facility (LF)Provisional IND 11.15 Assigned
XXXVIII AAA(SO)
India Standard Loan Trust - Second loss credit Provisional IND 52.97 Assigned
XXXVIII facility (SLCF): BBB(SO)
Kushal Chand Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+(suspended) Withdrawn
Kushal Chand Pvt Ltd FB WC limits: IND 60 Withdrawn
B+(suspended) /
IND A4(suspended)
Neogrowth Credit Pvt Ltd NCDs IND BBB 500 Assigned
Network Clothing Company Pvt LtdLT Issuer Rating IND Withdrawn
BB-(suspended)
Network Clothing Company Pvt LtdTL IND 7.2 Withdrawn
BB-(suspended)
Network Clothing Company Pvt LtdFB WC limits IND 565 Withdrawn
BB-(suspended)
Prime Gems LT Issuer Rating IND Withdrawn
BB-(suspended)
Prime Gems FB limits: IND 60 Withdrawn
BB-(suspended)
Prime Gems FB limits Provisional IND 90 Withdrawn
BB-(suspended)
Spr Constructions LT Issuer Rating IND Withdrawn
BB-(suspended)
Spr Constructions FB WC limits IND 22.5 Withdrawn
BB-(suspended)
Sri Mouli Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Affirmed
Sri Mouli Textiles Pvt Ltd TL (increased from IND B+ 206.8 Affirmed
INR101.2m)
Sri Mouli Textiles Pvt Ltd FB WC Fac IND B+/ 120 Affirmed
IND A4
Terminus Infrastructures India LT Issuer Rating: IND Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd BBB-(suspended)
Terminus Infrastructures India LT IND BBB-(suspended) IND 500 Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd BBB-(suspended)
Volkswagen Finance Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AAA Affirmed
Volkswagen Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk loans IND AAA 32000 Affirmed
Volkswagen Finance Pvt Ltd NCDs IND AAA 35000 Affirmed
Wevin Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating: IND Withdrawn
BB(suspended)
Wevin Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND 200 Withdrawn
BB(suspended) /
IND A4+(suspended)
Writer Business Services Pvt Ltd TL IND A 125.6 Assigned
Writer Business Services Pvt LtdTL IND A 1800 Assigned
(increased from INR1,674.4m)
Writer Business Services Pvt LtdFB limits IND A 600 Assigned
(reduced from INR617.3m)
Writer Business Services Pvt LtdFBL Provisional IND A 200 Assigned
Writer Business Services Pvt Ltd FBL Provisional IND 200 Assigned
A*
* The rating is provisional in nature and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and
execution of documents for the above facilities by WBS to the satisfaction of IND-RA.
Writer Safeguard Pvt Ltd TL IND A(SO) 850 Assigned
Writer Safeguard Pvt Ltd proposed TL IND A(SO) 370 Assigned
Writer Safeguard Pvt Ltd TL IND A(SO) 850 Assigned
Writer Safeguard Pvt Ltd FB limits IND 325 Assigned
A(SO)/IND A1(SO)
Writer Safeguard Pvt Ltd FB limits: IND 630 Assigned
A(SO)/IND
A1(SO)
Writer Safeguard Pvt Ltd Proposed TL Provisional IND 370 Assigned
A(SO)
Vayhan Coffee Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned
Vayhan Coffee Ltd long-TL: IND BBB- 5 Assigned
Vayhan Coffee Ltd FB WC limits: IND BBB-/ 356.3 Assigned
IND A3
Vayhan Coffee Ltd FB WC limit IND BBB-/ 70 Assigned
IND A3*
*the ratings are provisional and the final rating will be assigned subject to
execution of sanction letter for the above facilities.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
