Nov 30 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of November 29, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Baby Engineering Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4(suspended)100 Withdrawn Network Clothing Company Pvt LtdNon-FB WC limits IND 70 Withdrawn A4+(suspended) Spr Constructions Non-FB WC limits IND 37.5 Withdrawn A4+(suspended) Spr Constructions Non-FB WC limits Provisional IND 85 Withdrawn A4+(suspended) Sri Mouli Textiles Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC Fac IND A4 33.2 Affirmed (increased from INR8.2m) Volkswagen Finance Pvt Ltd ST Issuer Rating IND A1+ Affirmed Volkswagen Finance Pvt Ltd ST Bk loans IND A1+ 15000 Affirmed Volkswagen Finance Pvt Ltd CP programme: IND A1+ 30000 Affirmed Wevin Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND 270 Withdrawn A4+(suspended) Writer Safeguard Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1(SO) 100 Assigned Writer Safeguard Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1(SO) 280 Assigned Vayhan Coffee Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A3 62.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acme Odisha Solar Power Pvt Ltd TL (outstanding as on IND BBB+ 1425.495 Assigned 31 October 2016) Baby Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D(suspended) Withdrawn Baby Engineering Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND D(suspended) 110 Withdrawn Baby Engineering Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND D(suspended) 30.2 Withdrawn India Standard Loan Trust - Series A PTC (PTCs) Provisional IND 1115.24 Assigned XXXVIII AA(SO) India Standard Loan Trust - Liquidity facility (LF)Provisional IND 11.15 Assigned XXXVIII AAA(SO) India Standard Loan Trust - Second loss credit Provisional IND 52.97 Assigned XXXVIII facility (SLCF): BBB(SO) Kushal Chand Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+(suspended) Withdrawn Kushal Chand Pvt Ltd FB WC limits: IND 60 Withdrawn B+(suspended) / IND A4(suspended) Neogrowth Credit Pvt Ltd NCDs IND BBB 500 Assigned Network Clothing Company Pvt LtdLT Issuer Rating IND Withdrawn BB-(suspended) Network Clothing Company Pvt LtdTL IND 7.2 Withdrawn BB-(suspended) Network Clothing Company Pvt LtdFB WC limits IND 565 Withdrawn BB-(suspended) Prime Gems LT Issuer Rating IND Withdrawn BB-(suspended) Prime Gems FB limits: IND 60 Withdrawn BB-(suspended) Prime Gems FB limits Provisional IND 90 Withdrawn BB-(suspended) Spr Constructions LT Issuer Rating IND Withdrawn BB-(suspended) Spr Constructions FB WC limits IND 22.5 Withdrawn BB-(suspended) Sri Mouli Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Affirmed Sri Mouli Textiles Pvt Ltd TL (increased from IND B+ 206.8 Affirmed INR101.2m) Sri Mouli Textiles Pvt Ltd FB WC Fac IND B+/ 120 Affirmed IND A4 Terminus Infrastructures India LT Issuer Rating: IND Withdrawn Pvt Ltd BBB-(suspended) Terminus Infrastructures India LT IND BBB-(suspended) IND 500 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd BBB-(suspended) Volkswagen Finance Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AAA Affirmed Volkswagen Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk loans IND AAA 32000 Affirmed Volkswagen Finance Pvt Ltd NCDs IND AAA 35000 Affirmed Wevin Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating: IND Withdrawn BB(suspended) Wevin Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND 200 Withdrawn BB(suspended) / IND A4+(suspended) Writer Business Services Pvt Ltd TL IND A 125.6 Assigned Writer Business Services Pvt LtdTL IND A 1800 Assigned (increased from INR1,674.4m) Writer Business Services Pvt LtdFB limits IND A 600 Assigned (reduced from INR617.3m) Writer Business Services Pvt LtdFBL Provisional IND A 200 Assigned Writer Business Services Pvt Ltd FBL Provisional IND 200 Assigned A* * The rating is provisional in nature and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of documents for the above facilities by WBS to the satisfaction of IND-RA. Writer Safeguard Pvt Ltd TL IND A(SO) 850 Assigned Writer Safeguard Pvt Ltd proposed TL IND A(SO) 370 Assigned Writer Safeguard Pvt Ltd TL IND A(SO) 850 Assigned Writer Safeguard Pvt Ltd FB limits IND 325 Assigned A(SO)/IND A1(SO) Writer Safeguard Pvt Ltd FB limits: IND 630 Assigned A(SO)/IND A1(SO) Writer Safeguard Pvt Ltd Proposed TL Provisional IND 370 Assigned A(SO) Vayhan Coffee Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned Vayhan Coffee Ltd long-TL: IND BBB- 5 Assigned Vayhan Coffee Ltd FB WC limits: IND BBB-/ 356.3 Assigned IND A3 Vayhan Coffee Ltd FB WC limit IND BBB-/ 70 Assigned IND A3* *the ratings are provisional and the final rating will be assigned subject to execution of sanction letter for the above facilities. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.