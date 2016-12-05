Dec 5 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of December 2, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Globe Forex & Travels Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A2+ 30 Affirmed Globe Forex & Travels Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A2+ 40 Affirmed Gujarat Gas Ltd Bk Loan IND A1+ 20000 Affirmed Gujarat Gas Ltd CP IND A1+ 350 Affirmed Gujarat Gas Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit IND A1+ 12000 Affirmed India Glycols Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3+ 6056 Assigned India Glycols Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3+ 4150 Assigned India Glycols Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3+ 8220 Assigned Jindal Infrastructure NFB WC Limit IND A4 40 Assigned Jindal-Prl Infrastructure NFB WC Limit IND A4 90 Assigned Jumax Foam Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 50 Assigned Jumax Foam Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 50 Assigned Khalatkar Construction NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 135 Assigned Prateek Alloys Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4 120 Affirmed Pre Unique (I) Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 10 Assigned Pre Unique (I) Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4 100 Assigned Rural Electrification CP IND A1+ 50000 Affirmed Corporation Ltd Rural Electrification CP IND A1+ 20000 Affirmed Corporation Ltd Shape Engineering Company Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 105 Assigned Ltd Shape Engineering Company Pvt NFB WC Limit IND A4 5.8 Assigned Ltd Yogesh Chaudhry Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 50 Assigned Yogesh Chaudhry NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 70 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bscpl Aurang Tollway Ltd Bk Loan IND B+ 8560 RWN Educomp Solutions Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Educomp Solutions Ltd Debentures WD 200 Withdrawn Educomp Solutions Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 800 Withdrawn Educomp Solutions Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 800 Withdrawn Educomp Solutions Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 3270 Withdrawn Educomp Solutions Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 3270 Withdrawn Educomp Solutions Ltd TL WD 2640 Withdrawn Globe Forex & Travels Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- Affirmed Globe Forex & Travels Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A- 150 Affirmed Globe Forex & Travels Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A- 80 Affirmed Green Infra Wind Power Bk Loan IND BBB 6290 Assigned Generation Ltd Green Infra Wind Power CC IND BBB 300 Assigned Generation Ltd Green Infra Wind Power LOC IND BBB 2500 Assigned Generation Ltd Gujarat Gas Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA Affirmed Gujarat Gas Ltd Bk Loan IND AA 20000 Affirmed Gujarat Gas Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit IND AA 12000 Affirmed Gvns Tollway Pvt Ltd Bk Loan IND BB 360 RWN Gvr Ajmer Nagaur Tollway Pvt LtdBk Loan IND BB 3187.5 RWN Gvr Nagaur Bikaner Tollway Pvt Bk Loan IND BB 3150 RWN Ltd Hkr Roadways Ltd Bk Loan IND B 15250 RWN India Glycols Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Assigned India Glycols Ltd Bk Loan IND BBB 1443 Assigned India Glycols Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB 4150 Assigned India Grid Trust LT Senior Debt IND AAA Assigned Indore Dewas Tollways Ltd Bk Loan IND B 4500 RWN Indore Dewas Tollways Ltd Bk Loan IND B 1761.3 RWN Jalandhar Amritsar Tollways Ltd Bk Loan IND B- 2118.6 RWN Jindal Infrastructure LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned Jindal Infrastructure Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 50 Assigned Jindal-Prl Infrastructure LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned Jindal-Prl Infrastructure Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 30 Assigned Jumax Foam Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned Jumax Foam Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 50 Assigned Khalatkar Construction LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned Khalatkar Construction Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 27.5 Assigned Khalatkar Construction TL IND BB 27.6 Assigned Prateek Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Affirmed Prateek Alloys Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 100 Affirmed Pre Unique (I) Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B- Assigned Pre Unique (I) Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B- 10 Assigned Raipur Development Authority Bk Loan IND BBB+ 880 Affirmed Raipur Development Authority Bk Loan IND BBB+ 3814 Affirmed Ricoh India Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- RWP Ricoh India Ltd NCD IND BBB- 2000 RWP Ricoh India Ltd CP WD 3000 Withdrawn Rural Electrification LT Issuer Rating IND AAA Affirmed Corporation Ltd Rural Electrification Debenture IND AAA 150000 Affirmed Corporation Ltd Rural Electrification Debenture IND AAA 230030 Affirmed Corporation Ltd Rural Electrification Debenture IND AAA 301280 Affirmed Corporation Ltd Rural Electrification Debenture IND AAA 252670 Affirmed Corporation Ltd Rural Electrification Debenture IND AAA 155520 Affirmed Corporation Ltd Rural Electrification Debenture IND AAA 130940 Affirmed Corporation Ltd Rural Electrification Debenture IND AAA 101700 Affirmed Corporation Ltd Rural Electrification Debenture IND AAA 58494 Affirmed Corporation Ltd Rural Electrification Debenture IND AAA 36462 Affirmed Corporation Ltd Rural Electrification Debenture IND AAA 15680 Affirmed Corporation Ltd Rural Electrification Debenture IND AAA 3150 Affirmed Corporation Ltd Rural Electrification CP WD 150000 Withdrawn Corporation Ltd Rural Electrification CP WD 6000 Withdrawn Corporation Ltd Rural Electrification Debenture WD 110000 Withdrawn Corporation Ltd Rural Electrification Debenture WD 84000 Withdrawn Corporation Ltd Rural Electrification Debenture WD 8500 Withdrawn Corporation Ltd Rural Electrification Debenture WD 10000 Withdrawn Corporation Ltd Rural Electrification ST Debt WD 30000 Withdrawn Corporation Ltd Rural Electrification ST Debt WD 25000 Withdrawn Corporation Ltd Rural Electrification ST Debt WD 75000 Withdrawn Corporation Ltd Rural Electrification ST Debt WD 50000 Withdrawn Corporation Ltd Rural Electrification ST Debt WD 25000 Withdrawn Corporation Ltd Rural Electrification ST Debt WD 25000 Withdrawn Corporation Ltd Rural Electrification ST Debt WD 50000 Withdrawn Corporation Ltd Rural Electrification ST Debt WD 50000 Withdrawn Corporation Ltd Shape Engineering Company Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND B Assigned Ltd Shape Engineering Company Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND B 105 Assigned Ltd Surendra Steels Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned Surendra Steels Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 410 Assigned Surendra Steels Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 36.1 Assigned Uttarakhand Uthan Samiti Fund Based WC Limit WD 204.5 Withdrawn Uttarakhand Uthan Samiti TL WD 75.5 Withdrawn Yogesh Chaudhry LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Yogesh Chaudhry Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 50 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)