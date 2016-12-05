Dec 5 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
December 2, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Globe Forex & Travels Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A2+ 30 Affirmed
Globe Forex & Travels Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A2+ 40 Affirmed
Gujarat Gas Ltd Bk Loan IND A1+ 20000 Affirmed
Gujarat Gas Ltd CP IND A1+ 350 Affirmed
Gujarat Gas Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit IND A1+ 12000 Affirmed
India Glycols Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3+ 6056 Assigned
India Glycols Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3+ 4150 Assigned
India Glycols Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3+ 8220 Assigned
Jindal Infrastructure NFB WC Limit IND A4 40 Assigned
Jindal-Prl Infrastructure NFB WC Limit IND A4 90 Assigned
Jumax Foam Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 50 Assigned
Jumax Foam Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 50 Assigned
Khalatkar Construction NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 135 Assigned
Prateek Alloys Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4 120 Affirmed
Pre Unique (I) Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 10 Assigned
Pre Unique (I) Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4 100 Assigned
Rural Electrification CP IND A1+ 50000 Affirmed
Corporation Ltd
Rural Electrification CP IND A1+ 20000 Affirmed
Corporation Ltd
Shape Engineering Company Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 105 Assigned
Ltd
Shape Engineering Company Pvt NFB WC Limit IND A4 5.8 Assigned
Ltd
Yogesh Chaudhry Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 50 Assigned
Yogesh Chaudhry NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 70 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bscpl Aurang Tollway Ltd Bk Loan IND B+ 8560 RWN
Educomp Solutions Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Educomp Solutions Ltd Debentures WD 200 Withdrawn
Educomp Solutions Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 800 Withdrawn
Educomp Solutions Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 800 Withdrawn
Educomp Solutions Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 3270 Withdrawn
Educomp Solutions Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 3270 Withdrawn
Educomp Solutions Ltd TL WD 2640 Withdrawn
Globe Forex & Travels Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- Affirmed
Globe Forex & Travels Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A- 150 Affirmed
Globe Forex & Travels Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A- 80 Affirmed
Green Infra Wind Power Bk Loan IND BBB 6290 Assigned
Generation Ltd
Green Infra Wind Power CC IND BBB 300 Assigned
Generation Ltd
Green Infra Wind Power LOC IND BBB 2500 Assigned
Generation Ltd
Gujarat Gas Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA Affirmed
Gujarat Gas Ltd Bk Loan IND AA 20000 Affirmed
Gujarat Gas Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit IND AA 12000 Affirmed
Gvns Tollway Pvt Ltd Bk Loan IND BB 360 RWN
Gvr Ajmer Nagaur Tollway Pvt LtdBk Loan IND BB 3187.5 RWN
Gvr Nagaur Bikaner Tollway Pvt Bk Loan IND BB 3150 RWN
Ltd
Hkr Roadways Ltd Bk Loan IND B 15250 RWN
India Glycols Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Assigned
India Glycols Ltd Bk Loan IND BBB 1443 Assigned
India Glycols Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB 4150 Assigned
India Grid Trust LT Senior Debt IND AAA Assigned
Indore Dewas Tollways Ltd Bk Loan IND B 4500 RWN
Indore Dewas Tollways Ltd Bk Loan IND B 1761.3 RWN
Jalandhar Amritsar Tollways Ltd Bk Loan IND B- 2118.6 RWN
Jindal Infrastructure LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned
Jindal Infrastructure Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 50 Assigned
Jindal-Prl Infrastructure LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned
Jindal-Prl Infrastructure Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 30 Assigned
Jumax Foam Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned
Jumax Foam Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 50 Assigned
Khalatkar Construction LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned
Khalatkar Construction Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 27.5 Assigned
Khalatkar Construction TL IND BB 27.6 Assigned
Prateek Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Affirmed
Prateek Alloys Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 100 Affirmed
Pre Unique (I) Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B- Assigned
Pre Unique (I) Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B- 10 Assigned
Raipur Development Authority Bk Loan IND BBB+ 880 Affirmed
Raipur Development Authority Bk Loan IND BBB+ 3814 Affirmed
Ricoh India Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- RWP
Ricoh India Ltd NCD IND BBB- 2000 RWP
Ricoh India Ltd CP WD 3000 Withdrawn
Rural Electrification LT Issuer Rating IND AAA Affirmed
Corporation Ltd
Rural Electrification Debenture IND AAA 150000 Affirmed
Corporation Ltd
Rural Electrification Debenture IND AAA 230030 Affirmed
Corporation Ltd
Rural Electrification Debenture IND AAA 301280 Affirmed
Corporation Ltd
Rural Electrification Debenture IND AAA 252670 Affirmed
Corporation Ltd
Rural Electrification Debenture IND AAA 155520 Affirmed
Corporation Ltd
Rural Electrification Debenture IND AAA 130940 Affirmed
Corporation Ltd
Rural Electrification Debenture IND AAA 101700 Affirmed
Corporation Ltd
Rural Electrification Debenture IND AAA 58494 Affirmed
Corporation Ltd
Rural Electrification Debenture IND AAA 36462 Affirmed
Corporation Ltd
Rural Electrification Debenture IND AAA 15680 Affirmed
Corporation Ltd
Rural Electrification Debenture IND AAA 3150 Affirmed
Corporation Ltd
Rural Electrification CP WD 150000 Withdrawn
Corporation Ltd
Rural Electrification CP WD 6000 Withdrawn
Corporation Ltd
Rural Electrification Debenture WD 110000 Withdrawn
Corporation Ltd
Rural Electrification Debenture WD 84000 Withdrawn
Corporation Ltd
Rural Electrification Debenture WD 8500 Withdrawn
Corporation Ltd
Rural Electrification Debenture WD 10000 Withdrawn
Corporation Ltd
Rural Electrification ST Debt WD 30000 Withdrawn
Corporation Ltd
Rural Electrification ST Debt WD 25000 Withdrawn
Corporation Ltd
Rural Electrification ST Debt WD 75000 Withdrawn
Corporation Ltd
Rural Electrification ST Debt WD 50000 Withdrawn
Corporation Ltd
Rural Electrification ST Debt WD 25000 Withdrawn
Corporation Ltd
Rural Electrification ST Debt WD 25000 Withdrawn
Corporation Ltd
Rural Electrification ST Debt WD 50000 Withdrawn
Corporation Ltd
Rural Electrification ST Debt WD 50000 Withdrawn
Corporation Ltd
Shape Engineering Company Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND B Assigned
Ltd
Shape Engineering Company Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND B 105 Assigned
Ltd
Surendra Steels Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned
Surendra Steels Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 410 Assigned
Surendra Steels Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 36.1 Assigned
Uttarakhand Uthan Samiti Fund Based WC Limit WD 204.5 Withdrawn
Uttarakhand Uthan Samiti TL WD 75.5 Withdrawn
Yogesh Chaudhry LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned
Yogesh Chaudhry Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 50 Assigned
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)