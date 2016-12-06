Dec 6 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of December 5, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Retail Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A1 14865 Assigned Aditya Birla Retail Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1 820 Assigned Aditya Birla Retail Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1 2648.8 Provisional Best Agrochem Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 100 Assigned Best Agrochem Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 180 Assigned Best Agrochem Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 220 Provisional Citibank, N.A. - India Branch ST Issuer Rating IND A1+ Affirmed Citibank, N.A. - India Branch CD IND A1+ 50000 Affirmed Citibank, N.A. - India Branch TL IND A1+ 19500 Affirmed Megha Engineering & Fund Based WC Limit IND A1+ 2250 Affirmed Infrastructures Ltd Megha Engineering & Fund Based WC Limit IND A1+ 50 Provisional Infrastructures Ltd Megha Engineering & NFB WC Limit IND A1+ 68900 Affirmed Infrastructures Ltd Megha Engineering & NFB WC Limit IND A1+ 1780 Provisional Infrastructures Ltd Rose Metal Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 60 Assigned Rose Metal NFB WC Limit IND A4 120 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Retail Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A+ Assigned Aditya Birla Retail Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A+ 14865 Assigned Aditya Birla Retail Ltd NCD IND A+ 9500 Assigned Aditya Birla Retail Ltd TL IND A+ 16666.3 Assigned Aditya Birla Retail Ltd WC Demand Loan IND A+ 2648.8 Provisional Best Agrochem Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned Best Agrochem Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 100 Assigned Icl Hi Tech Educational Society TL WD 125 Withdrawn Megha Engineering & LT Issuer Rating IND A+ Upgraded from Infrastructures Ltd IND A Megha Engineering & Fund Based WC Limit IND A+ 2250 Upgraded from Infrastructures Ltd IND A Megha Engineering & Fund Based WC Limit IND A+ 50 Provisional Infrastructures Ltd Megha Engineering & NFB WC Limit IND A+ 68900 Upgraded from Infrastructures Ltd IND A Megha Engineering & NFB WC Limit IND A+ 1780 Provisional Infrastructures Ltd Platinum Trust November 2016 Series A PTC IND AAA(SO) 2384.9 Provisional Platinum Trust November 2016 Second Loss Credit IND BBB(SO) 125.2 Provisional Facility Rajat Buildtech Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Rajat Buildtech Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 60 Assigned Rose Metal LT Issuer Rating IND B Assigned Rose Metal Fund Based WC Limit IND B 60 Assigned Suraksha Avenues Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Suraksha Avenues Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 50 Assigned Suraksha Avenues Pvt Ltd TL WD 70 Withdrawn ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)