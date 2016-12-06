Dec 6 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
December 5, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Birla Retail Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A1 14865 Assigned
Aditya Birla Retail Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1 820 Assigned
Aditya Birla Retail Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1 2648.8 Provisional
Best Agrochem Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 100 Assigned
Best Agrochem Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 180 Assigned
Best Agrochem Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 220 Provisional
Citibank, N.A. - India Branch ST Issuer Rating IND A1+ Affirmed
Citibank, N.A. - India Branch CD IND A1+ 50000 Affirmed
Citibank, N.A. - India Branch TL IND A1+ 19500 Affirmed
Megha Engineering & Fund Based WC Limit IND A1+ 2250 Affirmed
Infrastructures Ltd
Megha Engineering & Fund Based WC Limit IND A1+ 50 Provisional
Infrastructures Ltd
Megha Engineering & NFB WC Limit IND A1+ 68900 Affirmed
Infrastructures Ltd
Megha Engineering & NFB WC Limit IND A1+ 1780 Provisional
Infrastructures Ltd
Rose Metal Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 60 Assigned
Rose Metal NFB WC Limit IND A4 120 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Birla Retail Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A+ Assigned
Aditya Birla Retail Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A+ 14865 Assigned
Aditya Birla Retail Ltd NCD IND A+ 9500 Assigned
Aditya Birla Retail Ltd TL IND A+ 16666.3 Assigned
Aditya Birla Retail Ltd WC Demand Loan IND A+ 2648.8 Provisional
Best Agrochem Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned
Best Agrochem Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 100 Assigned
Icl Hi Tech Educational Society TL WD 125 Withdrawn
Megha Engineering & LT Issuer Rating IND A+ Upgraded from
Infrastructures Ltd IND A
Megha Engineering & Fund Based WC Limit IND A+ 2250 Upgraded from
Infrastructures Ltd IND A
Megha Engineering & Fund Based WC Limit IND A+ 50 Provisional
Infrastructures Ltd
Megha Engineering & NFB WC Limit IND A+ 68900 Upgraded from
Infrastructures Ltd IND A
Megha Engineering & NFB WC Limit IND A+ 1780 Provisional
Infrastructures Ltd
Platinum Trust November 2016 Series A PTC IND AAA(SO) 2384.9 Provisional
Platinum Trust November 2016 Second Loss Credit IND BBB(SO) 125.2 Provisional
Facility
Rajat Buildtech Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned
Rajat Buildtech Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 60 Assigned
Rose Metal LT Issuer Rating IND B Assigned
Rose Metal Fund Based WC Limit IND B 60 Assigned
Suraksha Avenues Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned
Suraksha Avenues Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 50 Assigned
Suraksha Avenues Pvt Ltd TL WD 70 Withdrawn
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
