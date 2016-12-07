Dec 7 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of December 6, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Link Telecom Fund Based WC Limit IND A3 200 Withdrawn Genus Power Infra CP Programme IND A1 1000 Affirmed Premium Transmission Secured non-FB limits IND A1+ 300 Withdrawn Ratnesh Ispat Services Non-FBL IND A3 145 Assigned Ratnesh Ispat Services Forward Contract LimitsIND A3 5 Assigned Sandhar Technologies CP IND A1+ 400 Outlook Stable Sunny Trexim FB limits IND A4+ 990 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agro-Commercial Finance NCDs IND BBB 1500 Upgraded from IND BBB- Genus Power Infra FB WC limits IND A/A1 2140 Affirmed Genus Power Infra NFB WC limits IND A/A1 6370 Affirmed Iiert October, 2014 Series B PTCs IND A 27.4 Affirmed Iiert October, 2014 Series A PTC (PTCs) IND AA 521.1 Affirmed Kanakia Hospitality TL IND BBB+ 0 Withdrawn Kanakia Hospitality Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB+ 50 Withdrawn Premium Transmission Secured TL IND A+ 299 Withdrawn Premium Transmission Secured FB Bk limits IND A+ 560 Withdrawn Premium Transmission Unsecured FB Bk limits IND A+ 100 Withdrawn Premium Transmission Unsecured FB/non-FB IND A+/A1 150 Withdrawn limits Premium Transmission Stand-by LOC IND A+/A1 - Withdrawn Premium Transmission Unsecured FB/NFB Bk IND A+/A1 200 Withdrawn limits Ratnesh Ispat Services Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 135 Assigned Ratnesh Ispat Services TL IND BBB- 70 Assigned Sandhar Technologies TL IND A+ 856.9 Outlook Stable Sandhar Technologies FB WC limits IND A+ 650 Outlook Stable Sandhar Technologies Non-FB WC IND A+ 52 Outlook Stable Sandhar Technologies non-FB WC IND A+ - Outlook Stable Silica Ceramica NCD IND A- 750 Assigned Waman Hari Pethe Sons CC Limits IND BBB+ 1550 Withdrawn ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)