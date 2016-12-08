Dec 8 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
December 7, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ambica Steels Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3 150 Affirmed
Apnatech Consultancy Services Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 18.4 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Apnatech Consultancy Services NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 94.75 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Ch.Gowri Shankar Infra Build NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 54.5 Assigned
(I) Pvt Ltd
Indusind Bank Ltd ST Issuer Rating IND A1+ Affirmed
Iot Utkal Energy Services Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1+ 900 Affirmed
Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd Bk Loan IND A1+ 100000 Assigned
Tirumala Balaji Alloys Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A2+ 90 Affirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ambica Steels Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Affirmed
Ambica Steels Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 600 Affirmed
Ambica Steels Ltd TL IND BBB- 130 Affirmed
Apnatech Consultancy Services LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Apnatech Consultancy Services Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 18.4 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Au Housing Finance Ltd CP WD 1000 Withdrawn
Au Housing Finance Ltd NCD WD 1350 Withdrawn
Bhushan Oil And Fats Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Bhushan Oil And Fats Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 150 Withdrawn
Bhushan Oil And Fats Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 150 Withdrawn
Bhushan Oil And Fats Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 70 Withdrawn
Bhushan Oil And Fats Pvt Ltd TL WD 30 Withdrawn
Ch.Gowri Shankar Infra Build LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned
(I) Pvt Ltd
Ch.Gowri Shankar Infra Build Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 60 Assigned
(I) Pvt Ltd
Champa Devi Foods Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Champa Devi Foods Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 100 Withdrawn
Champa Devi Foods Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 100 Withdrawn
Emgee Cables And Communications LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Ltd
Emgee Cables And Communications Fund Based WC Limit WD 137 Withdrawn
Ltd
Emgee Cables And Communications Fund Based WC Limit WD 137 Withdrawn
Ltd
Emgee Cables And Communications NFB WC Limit WD 200 Withdrawn
Ltd
Emgee Cables And Communications TL WD 0.6 Withdrawn
Ltd
Iiert December 2014 Series B PTC IND A-(SO) 13.7 Affirmed
Iiert December 2014 Series A PTC IND AA(SO) 260.9 Affirmed
Indusind Bank Ltd Bond IND AA 3080 Affirmed
Indusind Bank Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA+ Affirmed
Indusind Bank Ltd Bond IND AA+ 5000 Affirmed
Indusind Bank Ltd Bond IND AA+ 15000 Affirmed
Indusind Bank Ltd Bond WD 1150 Withdrawn
Iot Utkal Energy Services Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA Affirmed
Iot Utkal Energy Services Ltd NFB WC Limit IND AA 900 Affirmed
Ln Fields Pvt Ltd. LT Issuer Rating IND B Affirmed
Ln Fields Pvt Ltd. Fund Based WC Limit IND B 120 Affirmed
Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AAA Assigned
Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd Bk Loan IND AAA 100000 Assigned
Sharmanji Yarns Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Sharmanji Yarns Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 800 Withdrawn
Sharmanji Yarns Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 800 Withdrawn
Sharmanji Yarns Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 32.1 Withdrawn
Sharmanji Yarns Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 32.1 Withdrawn
Sharmanji Yarns Pvt Ltd TL WD 1073 Withdrawn
Srithik Ispat (P) Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D Affirmed
Srithik Ispat (P) Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND D 180 Affirmed
Srithik Ispat (P) Ltd NFB WC Limit IND D 3 Affirmed
Srithik Ispat (P) Ltd TL IND D 41.38 Affirmed
Tirumala Balaji Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Affirmed
Tirumala Balaji Alloys Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB+ 110 Affirmed
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)