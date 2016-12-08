Dec 8 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of December 7, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambica Steels Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3 150 Affirmed Apnatech Consultancy Services Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 18.4 Assigned Pvt Ltd Apnatech Consultancy Services NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 94.75 Assigned Pvt Ltd Ch.Gowri Shankar Infra Build NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 54.5 Assigned (I) Pvt Ltd Indusind Bank Ltd ST Issuer Rating IND A1+ Affirmed Iot Utkal Energy Services Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1+ 900 Affirmed Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd Bk Loan IND A1+ 100000 Assigned Tirumala Balaji Alloys Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A2+ 90 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambica Steels Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Affirmed Ambica Steels Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 600 Affirmed Ambica Steels Ltd TL IND BBB- 130 Affirmed Apnatech Consultancy Services LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned Pvt Ltd Apnatech Consultancy Services Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 18.4 Assigned Pvt Ltd Au Housing Finance Ltd CP WD 1000 Withdrawn Au Housing Finance Ltd NCD WD 1350 Withdrawn Bhushan Oil And Fats Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Bhushan Oil And Fats Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 150 Withdrawn Bhushan Oil And Fats Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 150 Withdrawn Bhushan Oil And Fats Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 70 Withdrawn Bhushan Oil And Fats Pvt Ltd TL WD 30 Withdrawn Ch.Gowri Shankar Infra Build LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned (I) Pvt Ltd Ch.Gowri Shankar Infra Build Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 60 Assigned (I) Pvt Ltd Champa Devi Foods Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Champa Devi Foods Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 100 Withdrawn Champa Devi Foods Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 100 Withdrawn Emgee Cables And Communications LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Ltd Emgee Cables And Communications Fund Based WC Limit WD 137 Withdrawn Ltd Emgee Cables And Communications Fund Based WC Limit WD 137 Withdrawn Ltd Emgee Cables And Communications NFB WC Limit WD 200 Withdrawn Ltd Emgee Cables And Communications TL WD 0.6 Withdrawn Ltd Iiert December 2014 Series B PTC IND A-(SO) 13.7 Affirmed Iiert December 2014 Series A PTC IND AA(SO) 260.9 Affirmed Indusind Bank Ltd Bond IND AA 3080 Affirmed Indusind Bank Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA+ Affirmed Indusind Bank Ltd Bond IND AA+ 5000 Affirmed Indusind Bank Ltd Bond IND AA+ 15000 Affirmed Indusind Bank Ltd Bond WD 1150 Withdrawn Iot Utkal Energy Services Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA Affirmed Iot Utkal Energy Services Ltd NFB WC Limit IND AA 900 Affirmed Ln Fields Pvt Ltd. LT Issuer Rating IND B Affirmed Ln Fields Pvt Ltd. Fund Based WC Limit IND B 120 Affirmed Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AAA Assigned Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd Bk Loan IND AAA 100000 Assigned Sharmanji Yarns Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Sharmanji Yarns Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 800 Withdrawn Sharmanji Yarns Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 800 Withdrawn Sharmanji Yarns Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 32.1 Withdrawn Sharmanji Yarns Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 32.1 Withdrawn Sharmanji Yarns Pvt Ltd TL WD 1073 Withdrawn Srithik Ispat (P) Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D Affirmed Srithik Ispat (P) Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND D 180 Affirmed Srithik Ispat (P) Ltd NFB WC Limit IND D 3 Affirmed Srithik Ispat (P) Ltd TL IND D 41.38 Affirmed Tirumala Balaji Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Affirmed Tirumala Balaji Alloys Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB+ 110 Affirmed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)