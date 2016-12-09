Dec 9 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of December 8, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Indian Acrylics Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3 230 Affirmed Indian Acrylics Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3 1797.5 Affirmed Kiran Impex Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3 70 Assigned Kiran Impex Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3 170 Assigned Ncl Alltek & Seccolor Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3+ 280 Affirmed Ncl Alltek & Seccolor Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3+ 70 Provisional Ncl Alltek & Seccolor Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3+ 50 Affirmed Orient Fashion Exports (I) Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND A2+ 960 Assigned Ltd Orient Fashion Exports (I) Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND A2+ 65.5 Assigned Ltd Orient Fashion Exports (I) Pvt NFB WC Limit IND A2+ 40 Assigned Ltd Prism Cement Ltd CP IND A1 2000 Assigned Prism Cement Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1 3850 Assigned Prism Cement Ltd TL IND A1 3000 Assigned Vasista Marine Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 170 Assigned Vasista Marine Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 230 Assigned Vasista Marine NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 10 Assigned Wockhardt Ltd NFB WC Limit A1+ 5713 Affirmed Wockhardt Ltd CP IND A1+ 2000 Affirmed Wockhardt Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit IND A1+ 4662.5 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dspi Milk Foods Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Dspi Milk Foods Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 100 Withdrawn Dspi Milk Foods Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 100 Withdrawn Indian Acrylics Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Affirmed Indian Acrylics Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 230 Affirmed Indian Acrylics Ltd NFB WC Limit IND BBB- 1797.5 Affirmed Indian Acrylics Ltd TL WD 43.3 Withdrawn Indo Farm Equipment Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Indo Farm Equipment Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 750 Withdrawn Indo Farm Equipment Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 750 Withdrawn Indo Farm Equipment Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn Indo Farm Equipment Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn Indo Farm Equipment Ltd TL WD 138.8 Withdrawn Irb Kolhapur Integrated Road Bk Loan IND A-(SO) 2378.4 Affirmed Development Company Pvt Ltd Kasargod Power Corporation Ltd WC Demand Loan WD 65 Withdrawn Kiran Impex Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned Kiran Impex Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 70 Assigned Ncl Alltek & Seccolor Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Affirmed Ncl Alltek & Seccolor Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB 280 Affirmed Ncl Alltek & Seccolor Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB 70 Provisional Ncl Alltek & Seccolor Ltd TL IND BBB 230 Affirmed Ncl Alltek & Seccolor Ltd TL IND BBB 100 Provisional Ncl Alltek & Seccolor Ltd Fixed Deposit IND tA- 87.2 Affirmed Ncl Alltek & Seccolor Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 20 Withdrawn Ncl Alltek & Seccolor Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 20 Withdrawn Orient Fashion Exports (I) Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Assigned Ltd Orient Fashion Exports (I) Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB+ 960 Assigned Ltd Prism Cement Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- Assigned Prism Cement Ltd NCD IND A- 2000 Assigned Prism Cement Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A- 4650 Assigned Prism Cement Ltd NCD IND A- 1000 Assigned Prism Cement Ltd NCD IND A- 1000 Assigned Prism Cement Ltd NCD IND A- 1500 Assigned Prism Cement Ltd TL IND A- 8500 Assigned Prism Cement Ltd Term Deposit IND tA 1000 Assigned Prism Cement Ltd NCD WD 650 Withdrawn Prism Cement Ltd NCD WD 150 Assigned Prism Cement Ltd TL WD 1100 Withdrawn Vasista Marine LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned Vasista Marine Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 170 Assigned Vasista Marine Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 230 Assigned Wockhardt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA- Downgraded from IND AA Wockhardt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND AA- 3250 Downgraded from IND AA Wockhardt Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit IND AA- 4662.5 Downgraded from IND AA Wockhardt Ltd TL IND AA- USD100 Downgraded from IND AA Wockhardt Ltd TL IND AA- USD300 Downgraded from IND AA Wockhardt Ltd TL IND AA- 5000 Downgraded from IND AA ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.