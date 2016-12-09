Dec 9 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Indian Acrylics Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3 230 Affirmed
Indian Acrylics Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3 1797.5 Affirmed
Kiran Impex Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3 70 Assigned
Kiran Impex Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3 170 Assigned
Ncl Alltek & Seccolor Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3+ 280 Affirmed
Ncl Alltek & Seccolor Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3+ 70 Provisional
Ncl Alltek & Seccolor Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3+ 50 Affirmed
Orient Fashion Exports (I) Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND A2+ 960 Assigned
Ltd
Orient Fashion Exports (I) Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND A2+ 65.5 Assigned
Ltd
Orient Fashion Exports (I) Pvt NFB WC Limit IND A2+ 40 Assigned
Ltd
Prism Cement Ltd CP IND A1 2000 Assigned
Prism Cement Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1 3850 Assigned
Prism Cement Ltd TL IND A1 3000 Assigned
Vasista Marine Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 170 Assigned
Vasista Marine Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 230 Assigned
Vasista Marine NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 10 Assigned
Wockhardt Ltd NFB WC Limit A1+ 5713 Affirmed
Wockhardt Ltd CP IND A1+ 2000 Affirmed
Wockhardt Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit IND A1+ 4662.5 Affirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Dspi Milk Foods Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Dspi Milk Foods Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 100 Withdrawn
Dspi Milk Foods Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 100 Withdrawn
Indian Acrylics Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Affirmed
Indian Acrylics Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 230 Affirmed
Indian Acrylics Ltd NFB WC Limit IND BBB- 1797.5 Affirmed
Indian Acrylics Ltd TL WD 43.3 Withdrawn
Indo Farm Equipment Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Indo Farm Equipment Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 750 Withdrawn
Indo Farm Equipment Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 750 Withdrawn
Indo Farm Equipment Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn
Indo Farm Equipment Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn
Indo Farm Equipment Ltd TL WD 138.8 Withdrawn
Irb Kolhapur Integrated Road Bk Loan IND A-(SO) 2378.4 Affirmed
Development Company Pvt Ltd
Kasargod Power Corporation Ltd WC Demand Loan WD 65 Withdrawn
Kiran Impex Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned
Kiran Impex Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 70 Assigned
Ncl Alltek & Seccolor Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Affirmed
Ncl Alltek & Seccolor Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB 280 Affirmed
Ncl Alltek & Seccolor Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB 70 Provisional
Ncl Alltek & Seccolor Ltd TL IND BBB 230 Affirmed
Ncl Alltek & Seccolor Ltd TL IND BBB 100 Provisional
Ncl Alltek & Seccolor Ltd Fixed Deposit IND tA- 87.2 Affirmed
Ncl Alltek & Seccolor Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 20 Withdrawn
Ncl Alltek & Seccolor Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 20 Withdrawn
Orient Fashion Exports (I) Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Assigned
Ltd
Orient Fashion Exports (I) Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB+ 960 Assigned
Ltd
Prism Cement Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- Assigned
Prism Cement Ltd NCD IND A- 2000 Assigned
Prism Cement Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A- 4650 Assigned
Prism Cement Ltd NCD IND A- 1000 Assigned
Prism Cement Ltd NCD IND A- 1000 Assigned
Prism Cement Ltd NCD IND A- 1500 Assigned
Prism Cement Ltd TL IND A- 8500 Assigned
Prism Cement Ltd Term Deposit IND tA 1000 Assigned
Prism Cement Ltd NCD WD 650 Withdrawn
Prism Cement Ltd NCD WD 150 Assigned
Prism Cement Ltd TL WD 1100 Withdrawn
Vasista Marine LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned
Vasista Marine Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 170 Assigned
Vasista Marine Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 230 Assigned
Wockhardt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA- Downgraded
from IND AA
Wockhardt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND AA- 3250 Downgraded
from IND AA
Wockhardt Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit IND AA- 4662.5 Downgraded
from IND AA
Wockhardt Ltd TL IND AA- USD100 Downgraded
from IND AA
Wockhardt Ltd TL IND AA- USD300 Downgraded
from IND AA
Wockhardt Ltd TL IND AA- 5000 Downgraded
from IND AA
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
