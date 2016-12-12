Dec 12 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
December 9, 2016.
Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A1 500 Affirmed
Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A1 1250 Provisional
Kotak Urja Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 120 Assigned
Next Education India Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3+ 50 Affirmed
Next Education India Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3+ 50 Affirmed
Next Education India Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3+ 200 Provisional
Nisa Industrial Services Pvt LtdFund Based WC Limit IND A2+ 650 Assigned
Padmaja Power Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 150 Assigned
Padmaja Power Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 200 Provisional
Padmaja Power Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4 150 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Agarwal Automobiles LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Agarwal Automobiles Fund Based WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn
Agarwal Automobiles Fund Based WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn
Agarwal Automobiles Fund Based WC Limit WD 40 Withdrawn
Agarwal Automobiles Fund Based WC Limit WD 40 Withdrawn
Ardisons Associates LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Ardisons Associates Fund Based WC Limit WD 40 Withdrawn
Ardisons Associates Fund Based WC Limit WD 40 Withdrawn
Ardisons Associates NFB WC Limit WD 15 Withdrawn
Ardisons Associates TL WD 5.95 Withdrawn
Deeksha Housing Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Deeksha Housing Pvt Ltd TL WD 78.7 Withdrawn
Dhanraj Diamonds LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Dhanraj Diamonds Fund Based WC Limit WD 110 Withdrawn
Dhanraj Diamonds Fund Based WC Limit WD 110 Withdrawn
Dhanraj Diamonds Fund Based WC Limit WD 20 Withdrawn
Dhanraj Diamonds Fund Based WC Limit WD 20 Withdrawn
Ghodawat Agro Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Ghodawat Agro Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 80 Withdrawn
Ghodawat Agro Pvt Ltd TL WD 157.3 Withdrawn
Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A- 500 Affirmed
Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A- 1250 Provisional
Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt Ltd Bk Loan WD 300 Withdrawn
Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt Ltd Bk Loan WD 300 Withdrawn
Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt Ltd CC WD 300 Withdrawn
Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt Ltd CC WD 300 Withdrawn
Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt Ltd Other WD 500 Withdrawn
Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt Ltd Other WD 500 Withdrawn
Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt Ltd Other WD 20 Withdrawn
Kotak Urja Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned
Kotak Urja Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 220 Assigned
Kotak Urja Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 70 Assigned
Next Education India Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB 50 Affirmed
Next Education India Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB 50 Affirmed
Next Education India Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB 200 Provisional
Next Education India Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB 299.6 Affirmed
Next Education India Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB 211.7 Affirmed
Next Education India Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB 450 Provisional
Nisa Industrial Services Pvt LtdLT Issuer Rating IND A- Assigned
Nisa Industrial Services Pvt LtdFund Based WC Limit IND A- 650 Assigned
Nisa Industrial Services Pvt LtdTL IND A- 300 Assigned
Nisa Industrial Services Pvt LtdTL IND A- 100 Provisional
Padmaja Power Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B Assigned
Padmaja Power Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B 150 Assigned
Padmaja Power Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B 200 Provisional
Rayalaseema Expressway Pvt Ltd Bk Loan IND D 7030 Affirmed
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
