Dec 12 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of December 9, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A1 500 Affirmed Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A1 1250 Provisional Kotak Urja Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 120 Assigned Next Education India Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3+ 50 Affirmed Next Education India Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3+ 50 Affirmed Next Education India Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3+ 200 Provisional Nisa Industrial Services Pvt LtdFund Based WC Limit IND A2+ 650 Assigned Padmaja Power Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 150 Assigned Padmaja Power Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 200 Provisional Padmaja Power Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4 150 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwal Automobiles LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Agarwal Automobiles Fund Based WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn Agarwal Automobiles Fund Based WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn Agarwal Automobiles Fund Based WC Limit WD 40 Withdrawn Agarwal Automobiles Fund Based WC Limit WD 40 Withdrawn Ardisons Associates LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Ardisons Associates Fund Based WC Limit WD 40 Withdrawn Ardisons Associates Fund Based WC Limit WD 40 Withdrawn Ardisons Associates NFB WC Limit WD 15 Withdrawn Ardisons Associates TL WD 5.95 Withdrawn Deeksha Housing Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Deeksha Housing Pvt Ltd TL WD 78.7 Withdrawn Dhanraj Diamonds LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Dhanraj Diamonds Fund Based WC Limit WD 110 Withdrawn Dhanraj Diamonds Fund Based WC Limit WD 110 Withdrawn Dhanraj Diamonds Fund Based WC Limit WD 20 Withdrawn Dhanraj Diamonds Fund Based WC Limit WD 20 Withdrawn Ghodawat Agro Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Ghodawat Agro Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 80 Withdrawn Ghodawat Agro Pvt Ltd TL WD 157.3 Withdrawn Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A- 500 Affirmed Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A- 1250 Provisional Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt Ltd Bk Loan WD 300 Withdrawn Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt Ltd Bk Loan WD 300 Withdrawn Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt Ltd CC WD 300 Withdrawn Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt Ltd CC WD 300 Withdrawn Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt Ltd Other WD 500 Withdrawn Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt Ltd Other WD 500 Withdrawn Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt Ltd Other WD 20 Withdrawn Kotak Urja Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Kotak Urja Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 220 Assigned Kotak Urja Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 70 Assigned Next Education India Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB 50 Affirmed Next Education India Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB 50 Affirmed Next Education India Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB 200 Provisional Next Education India Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB 299.6 Affirmed Next Education India Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB 211.7 Affirmed Next Education India Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB 450 Provisional Nisa Industrial Services Pvt LtdLT Issuer Rating IND A- Assigned Nisa Industrial Services Pvt LtdFund Based WC Limit IND A- 650 Assigned Nisa Industrial Services Pvt LtdTL IND A- 300 Assigned Nisa Industrial Services Pvt LtdTL IND A- 100 Provisional Padmaja Power Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B Assigned Padmaja Power Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B 150 Assigned Padmaja Power Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B 200 Provisional Rayalaseema Expressway Pvt Ltd Bk Loan IND D 7030 Affirmed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.