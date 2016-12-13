Dec 13 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of December 12, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Jkm Ferrotech Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A2+(SO) 30 Assigned Jkm Ferrotech Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A2+(SO) 21 Assigned Marksans Pharma Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1 960 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ISMT Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn ISMT Ltd Debenture WD 3000 Withdrawn ISMT Ltd Debenture WD USD121.3 Withdrawn ISMT Ltd Debenture WD EUR12.7 Withdrawn ISMT Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 4000 Withdrawn ISMT Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 4000 Withdrawn ISMT Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 9600 Withdrawn JKM Ferrotech Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A-(SO) 30 Assigned JKM Ferrotech Ltd TL IND A-(SO) 266.5 Assigned Marksans Pharma Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- Downgraded from IND A Marksans Pharma Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A- 1300 Downgraded from IND A Marksans Pharma Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 150 Withdrawn Marksans Pharma Ltd TL WD 42 Withdrawn Multitude Infrastructures Pvt LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Ltd Multitude Infrastructures Pvt TL WD 140 Withdrawn Ltd Society For Higher Education TL WD 79.91 Withdrawn And Practical Application Suryataap Energies And TL IND BBB- 275 Assigned Infrastructure Pvt Ltd ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)