Dec 15 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of December 14, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Gsk Infrastructures Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 10 Assigned Gsk Infrastructures NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 60 Assigned Primacy Industries Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3+ 1000 Upgraded from IND A3 Primacy Industries Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3+ 200 Upgraded from IND A3 S.A.Aanandan Spinning Mills Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 450 Assigned Ltd S.A.Aanandan Spinning Mills Pvt NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 67 Assigned Ltd The Mohan Goldwater Breweries Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 50 Assigned Ltd Trident Chemphar Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A2+ 80 Affirmed Trident Chemphar Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A2+ 200 Affirmed Trident Chemphar Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A2+ 3420 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhijeet Ferrotech Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Abhijeet Ferrotech Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 702 Withdrawn Abhijeet Ferrotech Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 1178.1 Withdrawn Abhijeet Ferrotech Ltd TL WD 6807.5 Withdrawn Gsk Infrastructures LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned Gsk Infrastructures Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 10 Assigned Jubilant Offshore Drilling Pvt LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Ltd Jubilant Offshore Drilling Pvt Bk Loan WD 13400 Withdrawn Ltd Kvm Steels Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Kvm Steels Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 100 Withdrawn Kvm Steels Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 100 Withdrawn Lakshmi Gold Khazaanaa Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Lakshmi Gold Khazaanaa Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 1735 Withdrawn Lakshmi Gold Khazaanaa Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 1735 Withdrawn Lakshmi Gold Khazaanaa Pvt Ltd TL WD 303 Withdrawn Magma Fincorp Ltd Bk Loan IND AA- 2000 Assigned Magma Fincorp Ltd Bk Loan IND AA- 1000 Assigned Magma Fincorp Ltd NCD IND AA- 2500 Assigned Primacy Industries Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Upgraded from IND BBB- Primacy Industries Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB 1000 Upgraded from IND BBB- Primacy Industries Ltd TL IND BBB 0.14 Upgraded from IND BBB- Ridley Ifmr Capital 2016 Series A1 PTC IND A-(SO) 958.43 Assigned Ridley Ifmr Capital 2016 Series A2 PTC IND B+(SO) 132.19 Assigned S.A.Aanandan Spinning Mills Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned Ltd S.A.Aanandan Spinning Mills Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 450 Assigned Ltd S.A.Aanandan Spinning Mills Pvt TL IND BB 113.7 Assigned Ltd The Mohan Goldwater Breweries LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned Ltd The Mohan Goldwater Breweries Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 50 Assigned Ltd The Mohan Goldwater Breweries TL IND BB 730 Assigned Ltd Trident Chemphar Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- Affirmed Trident Chemphar Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A- 80 Affirmed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.