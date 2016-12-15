Dec 15 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
December 14, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Gsk Infrastructures Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 10 Assigned
Gsk Infrastructures NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 60 Assigned
Primacy Industries Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3+ 1000 Upgraded from
IND A3
Primacy Industries Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3+ 200 Upgraded from
IND A3
S.A.Aanandan Spinning Mills Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 450 Assigned
Ltd
S.A.Aanandan Spinning Mills Pvt NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 67 Assigned
Ltd
The Mohan Goldwater Breweries Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 50 Assigned
Ltd
Trident Chemphar Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A2+ 80 Affirmed
Trident Chemphar Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A2+ 200 Affirmed
Trident Chemphar Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A2+ 3420 Affirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abhijeet Ferrotech Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Abhijeet Ferrotech Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 702 Withdrawn
Abhijeet Ferrotech Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 1178.1 Withdrawn
Abhijeet Ferrotech Ltd TL WD 6807.5 Withdrawn
Gsk Infrastructures LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned
Gsk Infrastructures Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 10 Assigned
Jubilant Offshore Drilling Pvt LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Ltd
Jubilant Offshore Drilling Pvt Bk Loan WD 13400 Withdrawn
Ltd
Kvm Steels Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Kvm Steels Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 100 Withdrawn
Kvm Steels Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 100 Withdrawn
Lakshmi Gold Khazaanaa Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Lakshmi Gold Khazaanaa Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 1735 Withdrawn
Lakshmi Gold Khazaanaa Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 1735 Withdrawn
Lakshmi Gold Khazaanaa Pvt Ltd TL WD 303 Withdrawn
Magma Fincorp Ltd Bk Loan IND AA- 2000 Assigned
Magma Fincorp Ltd Bk Loan IND AA- 1000 Assigned
Magma Fincorp Ltd NCD IND AA- 2500 Assigned
Primacy Industries Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Upgraded from
IND BBB-
Primacy Industries Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB 1000 Upgraded from
IND BBB-
Primacy Industries Ltd TL IND BBB 0.14 Upgraded from
IND BBB-
Ridley Ifmr Capital 2016 Series A1 PTC IND A-(SO) 958.43 Assigned
Ridley Ifmr Capital 2016 Series A2 PTC IND B+(SO) 132.19 Assigned
S.A.Aanandan Spinning Mills Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned
Ltd
S.A.Aanandan Spinning Mills Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 450 Assigned
Ltd
S.A.Aanandan Spinning Mills Pvt TL IND BB 113.7 Assigned
Ltd
The Mohan Goldwater Breweries LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned
Ltd
The Mohan Goldwater Breweries Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 50 Assigned
Ltd
The Mohan Goldwater Breweries TL IND BB 730 Assigned
Ltd
Trident Chemphar Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- Affirmed
Trident Chemphar Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A- 80 Affirmed
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
