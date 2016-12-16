Dec 16 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bambino Agro Industries Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3 417 Affirmed
Bambino Agro Industries Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3 18.5 Affirmed
Deetya Projects Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 30 Assigned
Deetya Projects NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 20 Assigned
Excellent Moulders NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 85 Assigned
Iot Infrastructure & Energy BG IND A1+ 11100 Affirmed
Services Ltd
Iot Infrastructure & Energy Fund/NFB WC Limit IND A1+ 2500 Affirmed
Services Ltd
Iot Infrastructure & Energy LOC IND A1+ 1000 Affirmed
Services Ltd
Jeewan Motors Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 10 Assigned
Jindal Overseas Corporation Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 100 Affirmed
Jindal Overseas Corporation NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 750 Affirmed
Jubilant Autoworks Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3+(SO) 100 Assigned
Jubilant Autoworks Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3+(SO) 100 Assigned
Jubilant Motorworks (South) Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND A3+(SO) 120 Assigned
Ltd
Jubilant Sports Cars Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3+(SO) 25 Assigned
Jubilant Sports Cars Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3+(SO) 35 Assigned
Mahindra And Mahindra Financial CP IND A1+ 15000 Assigned
Services Ltd
Mahindra And Mahindra Financial CP IND A1+ 10000 Assigned
Services Ltd
Nova Integrated Systems Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A1 100 Affirmed
Nova Integrated Systems Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1 540 Affirmed
Tasec Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A1 65 Assigned
Tasec Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1 435 Assigned
Tata Advanced Systems Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1 547.5 Affirmed
Tata Lockheed Martin Fund Based WC Limit IND A1 600 Affirmed
Aerostructures Ltd
Tata Lockheed Martin NFB WC Limit IND A1 1155 Affirmed
Aerostructures Ltd
Tata Sikorsky Aerospace Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1 150 Affirmed
Vsk Laboratories Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 55 Assigned
Vsk Laboratories Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4 25 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abhimaani Prakashana LT Issuer Rating IND D Assigned
Abhimaani Prakashana TL IND D 63.9 Assigned
Apollo Computing Laboratories LT Issuer Rating IND D Downgraded
Pvt Ltd from IND BB
Apollo Computing Laboratories Fund Based WC Limit IND D 100 Downgraded
Pvt Ltd from IND BB
Apollo Computing Laboratories NFB WC Limit IND D 220 Downgraded
Pvt Ltd from IND BB
Apollo Computing Laboratories TL IND D 30 Downgraded
Pvt Ltd from IND BB
Bambino Agro Industries Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 33 Affirmed
Bambino Agro Industries Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Affirmed
Bambino Agro Industries Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 417 Affirmed
Bambino Agro Industries Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 33 Affirmed
Bambino Agro Industries Ltd TL IND BBB- 143.5 Affirmed
Bambino Agro Industries Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 30 Withdrawn
Bambino Agro Industries Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 30 Withdrawn
Deetya Projects LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned
Deetya Projects Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 30 Assigned
Excellent Moulders LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned
Excellent Moulders Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 60 Assigned
Hela Systems Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Hela Systems Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 350 Withdrawn
Hela Systems Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 37.5 Withdrawn
Hela Systems Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD USD16.46 Withdrawn
Iot Infrastructure & Energy LT Issuer Rating IND A+ Affirmed
Services Ltd
Iot Infrastructure & Energy BG IND A+ 11100 Affirmed
Services Ltd
Iot Infrastructure & Energy CC IND A+ 1000 Affirmed
Services Ltd
Iot Infrastructure & Energy Fund/NFB WC Limit IND A+ 2500 Affirmed
Services Ltd
Iot Infrastructure & Energy TL IND AA-(SO) 2400 Affirmed
Services Ltd
Iot Infrastructure & Energy CP WD 300 Withdrawn
Services Ltd
Iot Infrastructure & Energy TL WD 2335 Withdrawn
Services Ltd
Jain Timber Co. Pvt. Ltd. LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Jain Timber Co. Pvt. Ltd. Fund Based WC Limit WD 22.5 Withdrawn
Jain Timber Co. Pvt. Ltd. Fund Based WC Limit WD 22.5 Withdrawn
Jain Timber Co. Pvt. Ltd. NFB WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn
Jeewan Motors Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned
Jeewan Motors Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 300 Assigned
Jindal Overseas Corporation LT Issuer Rating IND BB Affirmed
Jindal Overseas Corporation Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 100 Affirmed
Jubilant Autoworks Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB(SO) 100 Assigned
Jubilant Energy (Kharsang) Pvt LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Ltd
Jubilant Energy (Kharsang) Pvt Bk Loan WD 5850 Withdrawn
Ltd
Jubilant Motorworks (South) Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB(SO) 120 Assigned
Ltd
Jubilant Oil & Gas Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Jubilant Oil & Gas Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 760 Withdrawn
Jubilant Sports Cars Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB(SO) 25 Assigned
Mahajan Fabrics Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Mahajan Fabrics Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 120 Withdrawn
Mahajan Fabrics Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 120 Withdrawn
Mahajan Fabrics Pvt Ltd TL WD 30 Withdrawn
Mahindra And Mahindra Financial NCD IND AAA 1100 Assigned
Services Ltd
Mahindra And Mahindra Financial Subordinated Debt IND AAA 5900 Assigned
Services Ltd
Mahindra And Mahindra Financial LT Issuer Rating IND AAA Assigned
Services Ltd
Mahindra And Mahindra Financial NCD IND AAA 20000 Assigned
Services Ltd
Mahindra And Mahindra Financial NCD IND AAA 15000 Assigned
Services Ltd
Mahindra And Mahindra Financial NCD IND AAA 10000 Assigned
Services Ltd
Mahindra And Mahindra Financial NCD IND AAA 20000 Assigned
Services Ltd
Mahindra And Mahindra Financial Debenture IND AAA 5000 Assigned
Services Ltd
Mahindra And Mahindra Financial Debenture IND AAA 5000 Assigned
Services Ltd
Mahindra And Mahindra Financial NCD IND AAA 5000 Assigned
Services Ltd
Mahindra And Mahindra Financial NCD IND AAA 20000 Assigned
Services Ltd
Mahindra And Mahindra Financial Subordinated Debt IND AAA 5000 Assigned
Services Ltd
Mansingh Hotels & Resorts Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Mansingh Hotels & Resorts Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn
Mansingh Hotels & Resorts Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn
Mansingh Hotels & Resorts Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 15 Withdrawn
Mansingh Hotels & Resorts Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 15 Withdrawn
Mansingh Hotels & Resorts Ltd TL WD 135 Withdrawn
Markandeshwar Foods & Allied LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Products Ltd
Markandeshwar Foods & Allied Fund Based WC Limit WD 182.5 Withdrawn
Products Ltd
Markandeshwar Foods & Allied Fund Based WC Limit WD 182.5 Withdrawn
Products Ltd
Mms Steel & Power Pvt Ltd BG WD 10 Withdrawn
Mms Steel & Power Pvt Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit WD 180 Withdrawn
Mms Steel & Power Pvt Ltd LOC WD 30 Withdrawn
Ninex Developers Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Ninex Developers Ltd TL WD 286 Withdrawn
Nova Integrated Systems Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A Affirmed
Nova Integrated Systems Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A 100 Affirmed
Nova Integrated Systems Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A 540 Affirmed
Nova Integrated Systems Ltd TL IND A 100 Affirmed
Nova Integrated Systems Ltd TL WD 50 Withdrawn
Nova Integrated Systems Ltd TL WD 50 Withdrawn
Orbit Metal Industries (Unit Ii)LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Orbit Metal Industries (Unit Ii)Fund Based WC Limit WD 45 Withdrawn
Orbit Metal Industries (Unit Ii)Fund Based WC Limit WD 45 Withdrawn
Orbit Metal Industries (Unit Ii)NFB WC Limit WD 45 Withdrawn
Orbit Metal Industries (Unit Ii)TL WD 19.1 Withdrawn
Pawan Autowheels Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Pawan Autowheels Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 60 Withdrawn
Pawan Autowheels Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 60 Withdrawn
Pawan Autowheels Pvt Ltd TL WD 36.58 Withdrawn
Privilege Industries Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned
Privilege Industries Ltd CC IND BBB- 250 Assigned
Privilege Industries Ltd TL IND BBB- 267.2 Assigned
Rsi Switchgear Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Rsi Switchgear Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 70 Withdrawn
Rsi Switchgear Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 70 Withdrawn
Rsi Switchgear Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn
Shri Parasnath Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Shri Parasnath Alloys Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 45 Withdrawn
Shri Parasnath Alloys Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 45 Withdrawn
Shri Parasnath Alloys Pvt Ltd TL WD 10.9 Withdrawn
Tasec Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A Assigned
Tasec Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A 65 Assigned
Tata Advanced Systems Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A Affirmed
Tata Advanced Systems Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A 350 Affirmed
Tata Advanced Systems Ltd TL IND A 752.5 Affirmed
Tata Lockheed Martin LT Issuer Rating IND A Affirmed
Aerostructures Ltd
Tata Lockheed Martin Fund Based WC Limit IND A 600 Affirmed
Aerostructures Ltd
Tata Sikorsky Aerospace Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A Affirmed
Tata Sikorsky Aerospace Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A 930 Affirmed
Tata Sikorsky Aerospace Ltd TL IND A 629 Affirmed
The Bombay Dyeing & LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Manufacturing Co. Ltd
Vsk Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B Assigned
Vsk Laboratories Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B 55 Assigned
Vsk Laboratories Pvt Ltd TL IND B 161.5 Assigned
Windlas Biotech Ltd. LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Windlas Biotech Ltd. Fund Based WC Limit WD 330 Withdrawn
Windlas Biotech Ltd. Fund Based WC Limit WD 330 Withdrawn
Windlas Biotech Ltd. NFB WC Limit WD 20 Withdrawn
Windlas Biotech Ltd. NFB WC Limit WD 20 Withdrawn
Windlas Biotech Ltd. TL WD 167.5 Withdrawn
Windlas Healthcare Pvt. Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Windlas Healthcare Pvt. Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn
Windlas Healthcare Pvt. Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn
Windlas Healthcare Pvt. Ltd TL WD 32.8 Withdrawn
