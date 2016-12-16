Dec 16 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of December 15, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bambino Agro Industries Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3 417 Affirmed Bambino Agro Industries Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3 18.5 Affirmed Deetya Projects Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 30 Assigned Deetya Projects NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 20 Assigned Excellent Moulders NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 85 Assigned Iot Infrastructure & Energy BG IND A1+ 11100 Affirmed Services Ltd Iot Infrastructure & Energy Fund/NFB WC Limit IND A1+ 2500 Affirmed Services Ltd Iot Infrastructure & Energy LOC IND A1+ 1000 Affirmed Services Ltd Jeewan Motors Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 10 Assigned Jindal Overseas Corporation Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 100 Affirmed Jindal Overseas Corporation NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 750 Affirmed Jubilant Autoworks Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3+(SO) 100 Assigned Jubilant Autoworks Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3+(SO) 100 Assigned Jubilant Motorworks (South) Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND A3+(SO) 120 Assigned Ltd Jubilant Sports Cars Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3+(SO) 25 Assigned Jubilant Sports Cars Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3+(SO) 35 Assigned Mahindra And Mahindra Financial CP IND A1+ 15000 Assigned Services Ltd Mahindra And Mahindra Financial CP IND A1+ 10000 Assigned Services Ltd Nova Integrated Systems Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A1 100 Affirmed Nova Integrated Systems Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1 540 Affirmed Tasec Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A1 65 Assigned Tasec Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1 435 Assigned Tata Advanced Systems Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1 547.5 Affirmed Tata Lockheed Martin Fund Based WC Limit IND A1 600 Affirmed Aerostructures Ltd Tata Lockheed Martin NFB WC Limit IND A1 1155 Affirmed Aerostructures Ltd Tata Sikorsky Aerospace Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1 150 Affirmed Vsk Laboratories Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 55 Assigned Vsk Laboratories Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4 25 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhimaani Prakashana LT Issuer Rating IND D Assigned Abhimaani Prakashana TL IND D 63.9 Assigned Apollo Computing Laboratories LT Issuer Rating IND D Downgraded Pvt Ltd from IND BB Apollo Computing Laboratories Fund Based WC Limit IND D 100 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from IND BB Apollo Computing Laboratories NFB WC Limit IND D 220 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from IND BB Apollo Computing Laboratories TL IND D 30 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from IND BB Bambino Agro Industries Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 33 Affirmed Bambino Agro Industries Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Affirmed Bambino Agro Industries Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 417 Affirmed Bambino Agro Industries Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 33 Affirmed Bambino Agro Industries Ltd TL IND BBB- 143.5 Affirmed Bambino Agro Industries Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 30 Withdrawn Bambino Agro Industries Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 30 Withdrawn Deetya Projects LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Deetya Projects Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 30 Assigned Excellent Moulders LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned Excellent Moulders Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 60 Assigned Hela Systems Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Hela Systems Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 350 Withdrawn Hela Systems Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 37.5 Withdrawn Hela Systems Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD USD16.46 Withdrawn Iot Infrastructure & Energy LT Issuer Rating IND A+ Affirmed Services Ltd Iot Infrastructure & Energy BG IND A+ 11100 Affirmed Services Ltd Iot Infrastructure & Energy CC IND A+ 1000 Affirmed Services Ltd Iot Infrastructure & Energy Fund/NFB WC Limit IND A+ 2500 Affirmed Services Ltd Iot Infrastructure & Energy TL IND AA-(SO) 2400 Affirmed Services Ltd Iot Infrastructure & Energy CP WD 300 Withdrawn Services Ltd Iot Infrastructure & Energy TL WD 2335 Withdrawn Services Ltd Jain Timber Co. Pvt. Ltd. LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Jain Timber Co. Pvt. Ltd. Fund Based WC Limit WD 22.5 Withdrawn Jain Timber Co. Pvt. Ltd. Fund Based WC Limit WD 22.5 Withdrawn Jain Timber Co. Pvt. Ltd. NFB WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn Jeewan Motors Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned Jeewan Motors Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 300 Assigned Jindal Overseas Corporation LT Issuer Rating IND BB Affirmed Jindal Overseas Corporation Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 100 Affirmed Jubilant Autoworks Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB(SO) 100 Assigned Jubilant Energy (Kharsang) Pvt LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Ltd Jubilant Energy (Kharsang) Pvt Bk Loan WD 5850 Withdrawn Ltd Jubilant Motorworks (South) Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB(SO) 120 Assigned Ltd Jubilant Oil & Gas Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Jubilant Oil & Gas Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 760 Withdrawn Jubilant Sports Cars Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB(SO) 25 Assigned Mahajan Fabrics Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Mahajan Fabrics Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 120 Withdrawn Mahajan Fabrics Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 120 Withdrawn Mahajan Fabrics Pvt Ltd TL WD 30 Withdrawn Mahindra And Mahindra Financial NCD IND AAA 1100 Assigned Services Ltd Mahindra And Mahindra Financial Subordinated Debt IND AAA 5900 Assigned Services Ltd Mahindra And Mahindra Financial LT Issuer Rating IND AAA Assigned Services Ltd Mahindra And Mahindra Financial NCD IND AAA 20000 Assigned Services Ltd Mahindra And Mahindra Financial NCD IND AAA 15000 Assigned Services Ltd Mahindra And Mahindra Financial NCD IND AAA 10000 Assigned Services Ltd Mahindra And Mahindra Financial NCD IND AAA 20000 Assigned Services Ltd Mahindra And Mahindra Financial Debenture IND AAA 5000 Assigned Services Ltd Mahindra And Mahindra Financial Debenture IND AAA 5000 Assigned Services Ltd Mahindra And Mahindra Financial NCD IND AAA 5000 Assigned Services Ltd Mahindra And Mahindra Financial NCD IND AAA 20000 Assigned Services Ltd Mahindra And Mahindra Financial Subordinated Debt IND AAA 5000 Assigned Services Ltd Mansingh Hotels & Resorts Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Mansingh Hotels & Resorts Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn Mansingh Hotels & Resorts Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn Mansingh Hotels & Resorts Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 15 Withdrawn Mansingh Hotels & Resorts Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 15 Withdrawn Mansingh Hotels & Resorts Ltd TL WD 135 Withdrawn Markandeshwar Foods & Allied LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Products Ltd Markandeshwar Foods & Allied Fund Based WC Limit WD 182.5 Withdrawn Products Ltd Markandeshwar Foods & Allied Fund Based WC Limit WD 182.5 Withdrawn Products Ltd Mms Steel & Power Pvt Ltd BG WD 10 Withdrawn Mms Steel & Power Pvt Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit WD 180 Withdrawn Mms Steel & Power Pvt Ltd LOC WD 30 Withdrawn Ninex Developers Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Ninex Developers Ltd TL WD 286 Withdrawn Nova Integrated Systems Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A Affirmed Nova Integrated Systems Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A 100 Affirmed Nova Integrated Systems Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A 540 Affirmed Nova Integrated Systems Ltd TL IND A 100 Affirmed Nova Integrated Systems Ltd TL WD 50 Withdrawn Nova Integrated Systems Ltd TL WD 50 Withdrawn Orbit Metal Industries (Unit Ii)LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Orbit Metal Industries (Unit Ii)Fund Based WC Limit WD 45 Withdrawn Orbit Metal Industries (Unit Ii)Fund Based WC Limit WD 45 Withdrawn Orbit Metal Industries (Unit Ii)NFB WC Limit WD 45 Withdrawn Orbit Metal Industries (Unit Ii)TL WD 19.1 Withdrawn Pawan Autowheels Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Pawan Autowheels Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 60 Withdrawn Pawan Autowheels Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 60 Withdrawn Pawan Autowheels Pvt Ltd TL WD 36.58 Withdrawn Privilege Industries Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned Privilege Industries Ltd CC IND BBB- 250 Assigned Privilege Industries Ltd TL IND BBB- 267.2 Assigned Rsi Switchgear Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Rsi Switchgear Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 70 Withdrawn Rsi Switchgear Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 70 Withdrawn Rsi Switchgear Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn Shri Parasnath Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Shri Parasnath Alloys Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 45 Withdrawn Shri Parasnath Alloys Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 45 Withdrawn Shri Parasnath Alloys Pvt Ltd TL WD 10.9 Withdrawn Tasec Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A Assigned Tasec Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A 65 Assigned Tata Advanced Systems Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A Affirmed Tata Advanced Systems Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A 350 Affirmed Tata Advanced Systems Ltd TL IND A 752.5 Affirmed Tata Lockheed Martin LT Issuer Rating IND A Affirmed Aerostructures Ltd Tata Lockheed Martin Fund Based WC Limit IND A 600 Affirmed Aerostructures Ltd Tata Sikorsky Aerospace Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A Affirmed Tata Sikorsky Aerospace Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A 930 Affirmed Tata Sikorsky Aerospace Ltd TL IND A 629 Affirmed The Bombay Dyeing & LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Manufacturing Co. Ltd Vsk Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B Assigned Vsk Laboratories Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B 55 Assigned Vsk Laboratories Pvt Ltd TL IND B 161.5 Assigned Windlas Biotech Ltd. LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Windlas Biotech Ltd. Fund Based WC Limit WD 330 Withdrawn Windlas Biotech Ltd. Fund Based WC Limit WD 330 Withdrawn Windlas Biotech Ltd. NFB WC Limit WD 20 Withdrawn Windlas Biotech Ltd. NFB WC Limit WD 20 Withdrawn Windlas Biotech Ltd. TL WD 167.5 Withdrawn Windlas Healthcare Pvt. Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Windlas Healthcare Pvt. Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn Windlas Healthcare Pvt. Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn Windlas Healthcare Pvt. Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 