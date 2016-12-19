Dec 19 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of December 16, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Materials Chemicals And NFB WC Limit IND A3 5700 Assigned Performance Intermediaries Pvt Ltd Materials Chemicals And NFB WC Limit IND A3 1800 Assigned Performance Intermediaries Pvt Ltd Maya Construction Company Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 50 Assigned Ltd Maya Construction Company Pvt NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 150 Assigned Ltd Prabhu Constructions Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 20 Assigned Prabhu Constructions NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 35 Assigned Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Fund Based WC Limit IND A3 180 Assigned Mills Ltd Prakash Woollen & Synthetic NFB WC Limit IND A3 10 Assigned Mills Ltd Rhl Profiles Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3 160 Upgraded from IND A4+ Rhl Profiles Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3 80 Upgraded from IND A4+ Saraf Trading Corporation Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 70 Assigned Ltd Saraf Trading Corporation Pvt NFB WC Limit IND A4 17.5 Assigned Ltd T.C. Terrytex Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn T.C. Terrytex Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 875 Withdrawn T.C. Terrytex Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 875 Withdrawn T.C. Terrytex Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 195 Withdrawn T.C. Terrytex Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 195 Withdrawn T.C. Terrytex Ltd TL WD 661.2 Withdrawn LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anand Mine Tools Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned Anand Mine Tools Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 60 Assigned Anand Mine Tools Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 40.15 Assigned Ardor Global Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Ardor Global Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 3450 Withdrawn Ardor Global Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 3450 Withdrawn Ardor Global Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 300 Withdrawn Ardor Global Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 127.5 Withdrawn Ardor International Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Ardor International Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 5600 Withdrawn Ardor International Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 5600 Withdrawn Ardor International Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 222.5 Withdrawn Barah Moula Educational Society Bk Loan WD 67.5 Withdrawn Capital Electricals Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Capital Electricals Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 70 Withdrawn Capital Electricals Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 70 Withdrawn Capital Electricals Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 100 Withdrawn Capital Electricals Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 100 Withdrawn Capital Electricals Ltd TL WD 30 Withdrawn Capital Power Infrastructure LtdLT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Capital Power Infrastructure LtdFund Based WC Limit WD 450 Withdrawn Capital Power Infrastructure LtdFund Based WC Limit WD 450 Withdrawn Capital Power Infrastructure LtdNFB WC Limit WD 944.8 Withdrawn Capital Power Infrastructure LtdNFB WC Limit WD 944.8 Withdrawn Capital Power Systems Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Capital Power Systems Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 150 Withdrawn Capital Power Systems Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 150 Withdrawn Capital Power Systems Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 400 Withdrawn Capital Power Systems Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 400 Withdrawn Centurion School Of Rural Bk Loan WD 352.68 Withdrawn Enterprise Management (Csrem) Trust Centurion School Of Rural Fund Based WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn Enterprise Management (Csrem) Trust Chem-Edge International Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Chem-Edge International Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 2470 Withdrawn Chem-Edge International Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 2470 Withdrawn Chem-Edge International Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 530 Withdrawn Chem-Edge International Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 163.4 Withdrawn Edgetech Air Systems Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Edgetech Air Systems Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 180 Withdrawn Edgetech Air Systems Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 180 Withdrawn Edgetech Air Systems Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 60 Withdrawn Edgetech Air Systems Pvt Ltd TL WD 29.32 Withdrawn Grotech Landscape Developers LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Grotech Landscape Developers Fund Based WC Limit WD 15 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Grotech Landscape Developers Fund Based WC Limit WD 15 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Grotech Landscape Developers NFB WC Limit WD 70 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Grotech Landscape Developers NFB WC Limit WD 70 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Hyderabad Educational Bk Loan IND D 584.88 Affirmed Institutions Pvt Ltd Kamachi Industries Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D Affirmed Kamachi Industries Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND D 2119.8 Affirmed Kamachi Industries Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND D 2119.8 Affirmed Kamachi Industries Ltd NFB WC Limit IND D 4476.8 Affirmed Kamachi Industries Ltd TL IND D 7131.1 Affirmed Materials Chemicals And LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned Performance Intermediaries Pvt Ltd Materials Chemicals And Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 1350 Assigned Performance Intermediaries Pvt Ltd Materials Chemicals And Fund Based WC Limit WD USD125 Withdrawn Performance Intermediaries Pvt Ltd Maya Construction Company Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned Ltd Maya Construction Company Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 50 Assigned Ltd Murlidhar Jewellers LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Murlidhar Jewellers Fund Based WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn Murlidhar Jewellers Fund Based WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn Nikki Steels Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Nikki Steels Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 100 Withdrawn Nikki Steels Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 100 Withdrawn Prabhu Constructions LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned Prabhu Constructions Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 20 Assigned Prakash Woollen & Synthetic LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned Mills Ltd Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 180 Assigned Mills Ltd Prakash Woollen & Synthetic TL IND BBB- 125 Assigned Mills Ltd Ravindra Bharathi Educational Bk Loan IND BBB 1495.46 Affirmed Society Ravindra Bharathi Educational Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB 250 Affirmed Society Rhl Profiles Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Upgraded from IND BB+ Rhl Profiles Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 160 Upgraded from IND BB+ Rhl Profiles Ltd NFB WC Limit IND BBB- 80 Upgraded from IND BB+ Rhl Profiles Ltd TL IND BBB- 7 Upgraded from IND BB+ Saraf Trading Corporation Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND B Assigned Ltd Saraf Trading Corporation Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND B 70 Assigned Ltd Sas Automotives Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Sas Automotives Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 100 Withdrawn Sas Automotives Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 100 Withdrawn Satluj Spintex Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Satluj Spintex Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 700 Withdrawn Satluj Spintex Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 700 Withdrawn Satluj Spintex Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 12.5 Withdrawn Satluj Spintex Ltd TL WD 1420 Withdrawn Srinivasan Charitable & Bk Loan WD 2250 Withdrawn Educational Trust Srinivasan Health & Educational Bk Loan WD 1051.6 Withdrawn Trust St. Mary'S Educational Society Bk Loan WD 370 Withdrawn Trident Auto Components Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Trident Auto Components Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 150 Withdrawn Trident Auto Components Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 150 Withdrawn Trident Auto Components Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 12.5 Withdrawn Trident Auto Components Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 12.5 Withdrawn Trident Auto Components Pvt Ltd TL WD 16.68 Withdrawn Viney Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Viney Corporation Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 150 Withdrawn Viney Corporation Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 150 Withdrawn ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)