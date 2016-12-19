Dec 19 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
December 16, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Materials Chemicals And NFB WC Limit IND A3 5700 Assigned
Performance Intermediaries Pvt
Ltd
Materials Chemicals And NFB WC Limit IND A3 1800 Assigned
Performance Intermediaries Pvt
Ltd
Maya Construction Company Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 50 Assigned
Ltd
Maya Construction Company Pvt NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 150 Assigned
Ltd
Prabhu Constructions Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 20 Assigned
Prabhu Constructions NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 35 Assigned
Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Fund Based WC Limit IND A3 180 Assigned
Mills Ltd
Prakash Woollen & Synthetic NFB WC Limit IND A3 10 Assigned
Mills Ltd
Rhl Profiles Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3 160 Upgraded from
IND A4+
Rhl Profiles Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3 80 Upgraded from
IND A4+
Saraf Trading Corporation Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 70 Assigned
Ltd
Saraf Trading Corporation Pvt NFB WC Limit IND A4 17.5 Assigned
Ltd
T.C. Terrytex Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
T.C. Terrytex Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 875 Withdrawn
T.C. Terrytex Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 875 Withdrawn
T.C. Terrytex Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 195 Withdrawn
T.C. Terrytex Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 195 Withdrawn
T.C. Terrytex Ltd TL WD 661.2 Withdrawn
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Anand Mine Tools Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned
Anand Mine Tools Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 60 Assigned
Anand Mine Tools Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 40.15 Assigned
Ardor Global Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Ardor Global Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 3450 Withdrawn
Ardor Global Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 3450 Withdrawn
Ardor Global Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 300 Withdrawn
Ardor Global Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 127.5 Withdrawn
Ardor International Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Ardor International Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 5600 Withdrawn
Ardor International Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 5600 Withdrawn
Ardor International Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 222.5 Withdrawn
Barah Moula Educational Society Bk Loan WD 67.5 Withdrawn
Capital Electricals Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Capital Electricals Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 70 Withdrawn
Capital Electricals Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 70 Withdrawn
Capital Electricals Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 100 Withdrawn
Capital Electricals Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 100 Withdrawn
Capital Electricals Ltd TL WD 30 Withdrawn
Capital Power Infrastructure LtdLT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Capital Power Infrastructure LtdFund Based WC Limit WD 450 Withdrawn
Capital Power Infrastructure LtdFund Based WC Limit WD 450 Withdrawn
Capital Power Infrastructure LtdNFB WC Limit WD 944.8 Withdrawn
Capital Power Infrastructure LtdNFB WC Limit WD 944.8 Withdrawn
Capital Power Systems Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Capital Power Systems Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 150 Withdrawn
Capital Power Systems Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 150 Withdrawn
Capital Power Systems Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 400 Withdrawn
Capital Power Systems Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 400 Withdrawn
Centurion School Of Rural Bk Loan WD 352.68 Withdrawn
Enterprise Management (Csrem)
Trust
Centurion School Of Rural Fund Based WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn
Enterprise Management (Csrem)
Trust
Chem-Edge International Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Chem-Edge International Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 2470 Withdrawn
Chem-Edge International Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 2470 Withdrawn
Chem-Edge International Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 530 Withdrawn
Chem-Edge International Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 163.4 Withdrawn
Edgetech Air Systems Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Edgetech Air Systems Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 180 Withdrawn
Edgetech Air Systems Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 180 Withdrawn
Edgetech Air Systems Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 60 Withdrawn
Edgetech Air Systems Pvt Ltd TL WD 29.32 Withdrawn
Grotech Landscape Developers LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
Grotech Landscape Developers Fund Based WC Limit WD 15 Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
Grotech Landscape Developers Fund Based WC Limit WD 15 Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
Grotech Landscape Developers NFB WC Limit WD 70 Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
Grotech Landscape Developers NFB WC Limit WD 70 Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
Hyderabad Educational Bk Loan IND D 584.88 Affirmed
Institutions Pvt Ltd
Kamachi Industries Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D Affirmed
Kamachi Industries Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND D 2119.8 Affirmed
Kamachi Industries Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND D 2119.8 Affirmed
Kamachi Industries Ltd NFB WC Limit IND D 4476.8 Affirmed
Kamachi Industries Ltd TL IND D 7131.1 Affirmed
Materials Chemicals And LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned
Performance Intermediaries Pvt
Ltd
Materials Chemicals And Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 1350 Assigned
Performance Intermediaries Pvt
Ltd
Materials Chemicals And Fund Based WC Limit WD USD125 Withdrawn
Performance Intermediaries Pvt
Ltd
Maya Construction Company Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned
Ltd
Maya Construction Company Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 50 Assigned
Ltd
Murlidhar Jewellers LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Murlidhar Jewellers Fund Based WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn
Murlidhar Jewellers Fund Based WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn
Nikki Steels Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Nikki Steels Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 100 Withdrawn
Nikki Steels Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 100 Withdrawn
Prabhu Constructions LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned
Prabhu Constructions Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 20 Assigned
Prakash Woollen & Synthetic LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned
Mills Ltd
Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 180 Assigned
Mills Ltd
Prakash Woollen & Synthetic TL IND BBB- 125 Assigned
Mills Ltd
Ravindra Bharathi Educational Bk Loan IND BBB 1495.46 Affirmed
Society
Ravindra Bharathi Educational Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB 250 Affirmed
Society
Rhl Profiles Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Upgraded from
IND BB+
Rhl Profiles Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 160 Upgraded from
IND BB+
Rhl Profiles Ltd NFB WC Limit IND BBB- 80 Upgraded from
IND BB+
Rhl Profiles Ltd TL IND BBB- 7 Upgraded from
IND BB+
Saraf Trading Corporation Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND B Assigned
Ltd
Saraf Trading Corporation Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND B 70 Assigned
Ltd
Sas Automotives Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Sas Automotives Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 100 Withdrawn
Sas Automotives Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 100 Withdrawn
Satluj Spintex Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Satluj Spintex Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 700 Withdrawn
Satluj Spintex Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 700 Withdrawn
Satluj Spintex Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 12.5 Withdrawn
Satluj Spintex Ltd TL WD 1420 Withdrawn
Srinivasan Charitable & Bk Loan WD 2250 Withdrawn
Educational Trust
Srinivasan Health & Educational Bk Loan WD 1051.6 Withdrawn
Trust
St. Mary'S Educational Society Bk Loan WD 370 Withdrawn
Trident Auto Components Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Trident Auto Components Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 150 Withdrawn
Trident Auto Components Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 150 Withdrawn
Trident Auto Components Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 12.5 Withdrawn
Trident Auto Components Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 12.5 Withdrawn
Trident Auto Components Pvt Ltd TL WD 16.68 Withdrawn
Viney Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Viney Corporation Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 150 Withdrawn
Viney Corporation Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 150 Withdrawn
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)