Dec 20 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of December 19, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akhil Infra Projects Pvt. Ltd. Non-FB limit IND A4+ 30 Withdrawn Ask Home Furnishing Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 5 Assigned Jayachitra Garments Non-FB WC limit IND A4 1 Withdrawn King Refineries Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4 40 Withdrawn Rgtl Industries Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3+ 10 Withdrawn Twincity Sunlife Pvt. Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4 35 Withdrawn Vasudha Pharma Chem Ltd Non-FB WC Fac IND A1 240 Affirmed Vibfast Pigment Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 11 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akhil Infra Projects Pvt. Ltd. FB limit IND BB- 30 Withdrawn Ask Home Furnishing Pvt Ltd TL Fac IND BB+ 60.8 Assigned Ask Home Furnishing Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB+/ 160 Assigned IND A4+ Hbl Power Systems Ltd TL IND BBB+ 1037.5 Withdrawn Hbl Power Systems Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB+ 3650 Withdrawn Hbl Power Systems Ltd non-FB limits IND BBB+/ 7000 Withdrawn IND A2 Jayachitra Garments FBL IND BB 125 Withdrawn Jayachitra Garments LT loans IND BB 13.74 Withdrawn King Refineries Pvt Ltd FBL IND B+ 30 Withdrawn M/S Vibfast Pigments FB WC limits IND BB-/ 98.2 Affirmed IND A4+ N.A.M. Expressway Ltd LT senior project Bk IND D 10600 Affirmed loans Rgtl Industries Ltd LT Bk loans IND BBB 312.9 Withdrawn Rgtl Industries Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB/ 800 Withdrawn IND A3+ S S Developers TL. IND B 264.3 Withdrawn Sol Ifmr Capital 2015 Series A1 PTCs IND A-(SO) 11.5 Affirmed Sol Ifmr Capital 2015 Series A2 PTCs IND BB-(SO) 10.5 Affirmed Twincity Sunlife Pvt. Ltd FB WC limit IND B+ 65 Withdrawn Ubl Trust 3' Series A PTC IND A+(SO) 785.4 Assigned Vasudha Pharma Chem Ltd FB WC limits IND A / 1010 Upgraded from IND A1 IND A-/ Affirmed (increased from INR910 million) Vibfast Pigment Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB- / 93.5 Affirmed IND A4+ Yes Bank Ltd Basel-III Additional IND AA 21000 Assigned Tier-1 (AT1) bonds ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)