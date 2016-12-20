Dec 20 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
December 19, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Akhil Infra Projects Pvt. Ltd. Non-FB limit IND A4+ 30 Withdrawn
Ask Home Furnishing Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 5 Assigned
Jayachitra Garments Non-FB WC limit IND A4 1 Withdrawn
King Refineries Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4 40 Withdrawn
Rgtl Industries Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3+ 10 Withdrawn
Twincity Sunlife Pvt. Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4 35 Withdrawn
Vasudha Pharma Chem Ltd Non-FB WC Fac IND A1 240 Affirmed
Vibfast Pigment Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 11 Affirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Akhil Infra Projects Pvt. Ltd. FB limit IND BB- 30 Withdrawn
Ask Home Furnishing Pvt Ltd TL Fac IND BB+ 60.8 Assigned
Ask Home Furnishing Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB+/ 160 Assigned
IND A4+
Hbl Power Systems Ltd TL IND BBB+ 1037.5 Withdrawn
Hbl Power Systems Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB+ 3650 Withdrawn
Hbl Power Systems Ltd non-FB limits IND BBB+/ 7000 Withdrawn
IND A2
Jayachitra Garments FBL IND BB 125 Withdrawn
Jayachitra Garments LT loans IND BB 13.74 Withdrawn
King Refineries Pvt Ltd FBL IND B+ 30 Withdrawn
M/S Vibfast Pigments FB WC limits IND BB-/ 98.2 Affirmed
IND A4+
N.A.M. Expressway Ltd LT senior project Bk IND D 10600 Affirmed
loans
Rgtl Industries Ltd LT Bk loans IND BBB 312.9 Withdrawn
Rgtl Industries Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB/ 800 Withdrawn
IND A3+
S S Developers TL. IND B 264.3 Withdrawn
Sol Ifmr Capital 2015 Series A1 PTCs IND A-(SO) 11.5 Affirmed
Sol Ifmr Capital 2015 Series A2 PTCs IND BB-(SO) 10.5 Affirmed
Twincity Sunlife Pvt. Ltd FB WC limit IND B+ 65 Withdrawn
Ubl Trust 3' Series A PTC IND A+(SO) 785.4 Assigned
Vasudha Pharma Chem Ltd FB WC limits IND A / 1010 Upgraded from
IND A1 IND A-/
Affirmed
(increased from INR910 million)
Vibfast Pigment Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB- / 93.5 Affirmed
IND A4+
Yes Bank Ltd Basel-III Additional IND AA 21000 Assigned
Tier-1 (AT1) bonds
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)