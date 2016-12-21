Dec 21 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
December 20, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Arrow Construction Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 80 Affirmed
Bemco Sleepers Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 50 Assigned
Dashmesh Weaving & Dyeing Mills Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 120 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Deep Weldmesh Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 100 Assigned
Emc Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1 43850 Rating Watch
Evolving
Emc Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1 9150 Provisional
Gargs Weldmesh Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 100 Assigned
Hills Trade Agencies Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 50 Assigned
Hills Trade Agencies NFB WC Limit IND A4 400 Assigned
Iot Engineering Projects Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 500 Upgraded from
IND D
Jayesh Industries Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 87.5 Assigned
Jayesh Industries Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 10 Assigned
Jayesh Industries Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 52 Assigned
Naga Ltd Fund Based WC Limit A3+ 1400 Assigned
Naga Ltd NFB WC Limit A3+ 150 Assigned
Naga Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3+ 430 Assigned
Naga Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3+ 330 Assigned
Oasys Cybernetics Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3+ 815 Assigned
Samrat Gems Impex Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 299.5 Affirmed
Samrat Gems Impex Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 50 Affirmed
Sea Hawk Agro Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 33 Assigned
Sunshine Vegetables Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 15 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aic Casting Pvt. Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Aic Casting Pvt. Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 95 Withdrawn
Aic Iron Industries Pvt. Ltd. LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Aic Iron Industries Pvt. Ltd. Fund Based WC Limit WD 132.5 Withdrawn
Aic Iron Industries Pvt. Ltd. NFB WC Limit WD 17.5 Withdrawn
Aic Iron Industries Pvt. Ltd. TL WD 29 Withdrawn
Aic Steel Pvt. Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Aic Steel Pvt. Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 125 Withdrawn
Aic Steel Pvt. Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 8 Withdrawn
Allied Icd Services Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Allied Icd Services Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 30 Withdrawn
Allied Icd Services Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 6.84 Withdrawn
Allied Icd Services Ltd TL WD 19.2 Withdrawn
Arrow Construction Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Upgraded from
IND BB-
Arrow Construction Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 20 Upgraded from
IND BB-
Babu Banarasi Das Educational Fund Based WC Limit IND A 300 Affirmed
Society
Babu Banarasi Das Educational TL IND A 157.2 Affirmed
Society
Babu Banarasi Das Educational TL IND A 429.7 Affirmed
Society
Bemco Sleepers Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned
Bemco Sleepers Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 70 Assigned
Bemco Sleepers Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 55 Provisional
Bemco Sleepers Ltd TL IND BB 11 Assigned
Bemco Sleepers Ltd TL IND BB 15 Provisional
Bhagwati Sponge Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Bhagwati Sponge Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 195 Withdrawn
Bhagwati Sponge Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 95 Withdrawn
Dashmesh Weaving & Dyeing Mills LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Dashmesh Weaving & Dyeing Mills Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 120 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Dashmesh Weaving & Dyeing Mills TL IND BB 12 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Deep Weldmesh Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned
Deep Weldmesh Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 100 Assigned
Dns Stones Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Dns Stones Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 60 Withdrawn
Dns Stones Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 60 Withdrawn
Emc Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A Rating Watch
Evolving
Emc Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A 7000 Rating Watch
Evolving
Emc Ltd TL IND A 1354.2 Rating Watch
Evolving
Gargs Weldmesh Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned
Gargs Weldmesh Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 100 Assigned
Golden Food Products LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Golden Food Products Fund Based WC Limit WD 100 Withdrawn
Golden Food Products Fund Based WC Limit WD 100 Withdrawn
Golden Food Products Fund Based WC Limit WD 20 Withdrawn
Golden Food Products Fund Based WC Limit WD 20 Withdrawn
Hills Trade Agencies LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned
Hills Trade Agencies Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 50 Assigned
Iot Engineering Projects Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Upgraded from
IND D
Iot Engineering Projects Ltd NFB WC Limit IND BB- 500 Upgraded from
IND D
Iot Engineering Projects Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 600 Withdrawn
Iot Engineering Projects Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 600 Withdrawn
Iot Engineering Projects Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit WD 650 Withdrawn
Iot Engineering Projects Ltd TL WD 55.88 Withdrawn
J.V. Strips Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
J.V. Strips Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 540 Withdrawn
J.V. Strips Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 540 Withdrawn
J.V. Strips Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 107.3 Withdrawn
J.V. Strips Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 107.3 Withdrawn
J.V. Strips Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 100 Withdrawn
J.V. Strips Ltd TL WD 2.7 Withdrawn
Jayesh Industries Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned
Jayesh Industries Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 87.5 Assigned
Jayesh Industries Ltd TL IND BB- 120 Provisional
K. Sadasiva Reddy LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
K. Sadasiva Reddy BG WD 20 Withdrawn
K. Sadasiva Reddy Fund Based WC Limit WD 40 Withdrawn
Kmk Event Management Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Kmk Event Management Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 20 Withdrawn
Kmk Event Management Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 33 Withdrawn
M.P. Agro Nutri Foods Ltd. LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
M.P. Agro Nutri Foods Ltd. Fund Based WC Limit WD 250 Withdrawn
N. N. Ispat Pvt. Ltd. LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
N. N. Ispat Pvt. Ltd. Fund Based WC Limit WD 130 Withdrawn
N. N. Ispat Pvt. Ltd. NFB WC Limit WD 80 Withdrawn
N. N. Ispat Pvt. Ltd. TL WD 150.5 Withdrawn
Naga Ltd LT Issuer Rating BBB Assigned
Naga Ltd Fund Based WC Limit BBB 1400 Assigned
Naga Ltd NFB WC Limit BBB 150 Assigned
Naga Ltd TL BBB 686 Assigned
Naga Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB 430 Assigned
Naga Ltd NFB WC Limit IND BBB 330 Assigned
Oasys Cybernetics Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Assigned
Oasys Cybernetics Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB 920 Assigned
Oasys Cybernetics Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB 107 Assigned
Rbc Industries Pvt. Ltd. LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Rbc Industries Pvt. Ltd. Fund Based WC Limit WD 25 Withdrawn
Rbc Industries Pvt. Ltd. TL WD 95.576 Withdrawn
Rita International LT Issuer Rating IND B Affirmed
Rita International Fund Based WC Limit IND B 80 Affirmed
Rlj Concast Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Rlj Concast Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 150 Withdrawn
Rlj Concast Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 150 Withdrawn
Rlj Concast Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 20 Withdrawn
Rlj Concast Pvt Ltd TL WD 280 Withdrawn
Samrat Gems Impex Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Upgraded from
IND BB-
Samrat Gems Impex Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 299.5 Upgraded from
IND BB-
Samrat Gems Impex Pvt Ltd TL WD 8.4 Withdrawn
Saurav Chemicals Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Saurav Chemicals Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 300 Withdrawn
Saurav Chemicals Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 300 Withdrawn
Saurav Chemicals Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 87.5 Withdrawn
Saurav Chemicals Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 87.5 Withdrawn
Saurav Chemicals Ltd TL WD 139.3 Withdrawn
Sea Hawk Agro Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned
Sea Hawk Agro Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 33 Assigned
Sea Hawk Agro Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 38 Assigned
Shanti Ispat Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Shanti Ispat Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 60 Withdrawn
Shanti Ispat Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 60 Withdrawn
Shanti Ispat Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 5 Withdrawn
Shanti Ispat Ltd TL WD 29.29 Withdrawn
Shree Prithvi Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Shree Prithvi Alloys Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 82 Withdrawn
Shree Prithvi Alloys Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn
Shree Prithvi Alloys Pvt Ltd TL WD 60.27 Withdrawn
Shree Raj Fashion Fabrics LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Shree Raj Fashion Fabrics Fund Based WC Limit WD 10 Withdrawn
Shree Raj Fashion Fabrics TL WD 57.84 Withdrawn
Singhal Commodities Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Singhal Commodities Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn
Singhal Commodities Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 20 Withdrawn
Singhal Commodities Pvt Ltd TL WD 5 Withdrawn
Sps Yarns Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Sps Yarns Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 34.5 Withdrawn
Sps Yarns Pvt Ltd TL WD 93.67 Withdrawn
Sumer Sons Autotech Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Sumer Sons Autotech Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 140 Withdrawn
Sumer Sons Autotech Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 140 Withdrawn
Sunshine Vegetables Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned
Sunshine Vegetables Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 15 Assigned
Sunshine Vegetables Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 70 Assigned
Super Jewellers Pvt. Ltd. LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Super Jewellers Pvt. Ltd. Fund Based WC Limit WD 90 Withdrawn
Super Jewellers Pvt. Ltd. Fund Based WC Limit WD 90 Withdrawn
Supreme Infrastructure India LtdLT Issuer Rating IND D Affirmed
Supreme Infrastructure India LtdCC IND D 6250 Affirmed
Supreme Infrastructure India LtdCC IND D 6250 Affirmed
Supreme Infrastructure India LtdNFB WC Limit IND D 8000 Affirmed
Supreme Infrastructure India LtdNFB WC Limit IND D 8000 Affirmed
Supreme Infrastructure India LtdTL IND D 4689 Affirmed
Texorange Corporation Ltd. LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Texorange Corporation Ltd. Fund Based WC Limit WD 291.5 Withdrawn
Transstroy Krishnagiri Bk Loan WD 3650 Withdrawn
Tindivanam Highways Pvt Ltd
Transstroy Tirupati Tiruthani Bk Loan WD 4050 Withdrawn
Chennai Tollways Pvt Ltd
Trinity Infrapark Llp LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Trinity Infrapark Llp Fund Based WC Limit WD 204.5 Withdrawn
Udaya Shetty LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Udaya Shetty Fund Based WC Limit WD 55 Withdrawn
Udaya Shetty NFB WC Limit WD 45 Withdrawn
Udaya Shetty TL WD 30.2 Withdrawn
Usha Martin Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Downgraded
from IND BBB
Usha Martin Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 6000 Downgraded
from IND BBB
Usha Martin Ltd NFB WC Limit IND BBB- 1500 Downgraded
from IND BBB
Usha Martin Ltd TL IND BBB- 38807.5 Downgraded
from IND BBB
Usha Martin Ltd TL IND BBB- 3150 Provisional
Usha Martin Ltd Bond WD 4000 Withdrawn
Usha Martin Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 1500 Withdrawn
Vedanta Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA Affirmed
Vedanta Ltd Bk Loan IND AA 5000 Affirmed
Vedanta Ltd NCD IND AA 57000 Affirmed
Vedanta Ltd TL IND AA 50000 Affirmed
Vedanta Ltd TL WD 5000 Withdrawn
Vedanta Ltd TL WD 5000 Withdrawn
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
