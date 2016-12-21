Dec 21 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of December 20, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arrow Construction Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 80 Affirmed Bemco Sleepers Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 50 Assigned Dashmesh Weaving & Dyeing Mills Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 120 Assigned Pvt Ltd Deep Weldmesh Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 100 Assigned Emc Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1 43850 Rating Watch Evolving Emc Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1 9150 Provisional Gargs Weldmesh Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 100 Assigned Hills Trade Agencies Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 50 Assigned Hills Trade Agencies NFB WC Limit IND A4 400 Assigned Iot Engineering Projects Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 500 Upgraded from IND D Jayesh Industries Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 87.5 Assigned Jayesh Industries Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 10 Assigned Jayesh Industries Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 52 Assigned Naga Ltd Fund Based WC Limit A3+ 1400 Assigned Naga Ltd NFB WC Limit A3+ 150 Assigned Naga Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3+ 430 Assigned Naga Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3+ 330 Assigned Oasys Cybernetics Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3+ 815 Assigned Samrat Gems Impex Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 299.5 Affirmed Samrat Gems Impex Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 50 Affirmed Sea Hawk Agro Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 33 Assigned Sunshine Vegetables Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 15 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aic Casting Pvt. Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Aic Casting Pvt. Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 95 Withdrawn Aic Iron Industries Pvt. Ltd. LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Aic Iron Industries Pvt. Ltd. Fund Based WC Limit WD 132.5 Withdrawn Aic Iron Industries Pvt. Ltd. NFB WC Limit WD 17.5 Withdrawn Aic Iron Industries Pvt. Ltd. TL WD 29 Withdrawn Aic Steel Pvt. Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Aic Steel Pvt. Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 125 Withdrawn Aic Steel Pvt. Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 8 Withdrawn Allied Icd Services Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Allied Icd Services Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 30 Withdrawn Allied Icd Services Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 6.84 Withdrawn Allied Icd Services Ltd TL WD 19.2 Withdrawn Arrow Construction Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Upgraded from IND BB- Arrow Construction Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 20 Upgraded from IND BB- Babu Banarasi Das Educational Fund Based WC Limit IND A 300 Affirmed Society Babu Banarasi Das Educational TL IND A 157.2 Affirmed Society Babu Banarasi Das Educational TL IND A 429.7 Affirmed Society Bemco Sleepers Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned Bemco Sleepers Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 70 Assigned Bemco Sleepers Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 55 Provisional Bemco Sleepers Ltd TL IND BB 11 Assigned Bemco Sleepers Ltd TL IND BB 15 Provisional Bhagwati Sponge Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Bhagwati Sponge Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 195 Withdrawn Bhagwati Sponge Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 95 Withdrawn Dashmesh Weaving & Dyeing Mills LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned Pvt Ltd Dashmesh Weaving & Dyeing Mills Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 120 Assigned Pvt Ltd Dashmesh Weaving & Dyeing Mills TL IND BB 12 Assigned Pvt Ltd Deep Weldmesh Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Deep Weldmesh Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 100 Assigned Dns Stones Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Dns Stones Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 60 Withdrawn Dns Stones Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 60 Withdrawn Emc Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A Rating Watch Evolving Emc Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A 7000 Rating Watch Evolving Emc Ltd TL IND A 1354.2 Rating Watch Evolving Gargs Weldmesh Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Gargs Weldmesh Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 100 Assigned Golden Food Products LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Golden Food Products Fund Based WC Limit WD 100 Withdrawn Golden Food Products Fund Based WC Limit WD 100 Withdrawn Golden Food Products Fund Based WC Limit WD 20 Withdrawn Golden Food Products Fund Based WC Limit WD 20 Withdrawn Hills Trade Agencies LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned Hills Trade Agencies Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 50 Assigned Iot Engineering Projects Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Upgraded from IND D Iot Engineering Projects Ltd NFB WC Limit IND BB- 500 Upgraded from IND D Iot Engineering Projects Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 600 Withdrawn Iot Engineering Projects Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 600 Withdrawn Iot Engineering Projects Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit WD 650 Withdrawn Iot Engineering Projects Ltd TL WD 55.88 Withdrawn J.V. Strips Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn J.V. Strips Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 540 Withdrawn J.V. Strips Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 540 Withdrawn J.V. Strips Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 107.3 Withdrawn J.V. Strips Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 107.3 Withdrawn J.V. Strips Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 100 Withdrawn J.V. Strips Ltd TL WD 2.7 Withdrawn Jayesh Industries Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Jayesh Industries Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 87.5 Assigned Jayesh Industries Ltd TL IND BB- 120 Provisional K. Sadasiva Reddy LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn K. Sadasiva Reddy BG WD 20 Withdrawn K. Sadasiva Reddy Fund Based WC Limit WD 40 Withdrawn Kmk Event Management Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Kmk Event Management Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 20 Withdrawn Kmk Event Management Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 33 Withdrawn M.P. Agro Nutri Foods Ltd. LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn M.P. Agro Nutri Foods Ltd. Fund Based WC Limit WD 250 Withdrawn N. N. Ispat Pvt. Ltd. LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn N. N. Ispat Pvt. Ltd. Fund Based WC Limit WD 130 Withdrawn N. N. Ispat Pvt. Ltd. NFB WC Limit WD 80 Withdrawn N. N. Ispat Pvt. Ltd. TL WD 150.5 Withdrawn Naga Ltd LT Issuer Rating BBB Assigned Naga Ltd Fund Based WC Limit BBB 1400 Assigned Naga Ltd NFB WC Limit BBB 150 Assigned Naga Ltd TL BBB 686 Assigned Naga Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB 430 Assigned Naga Ltd NFB WC Limit IND BBB 330 Assigned Oasys Cybernetics Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Assigned Oasys Cybernetics Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB 920 Assigned Oasys Cybernetics Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB 107 Assigned Rbc Industries Pvt. Ltd. LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Rbc Industries Pvt. Ltd. Fund Based WC Limit WD 25 Withdrawn Rbc Industries Pvt. Ltd. TL WD 95.576 Withdrawn Rita International LT Issuer Rating IND B Affirmed Rita International Fund Based WC Limit IND B 80 Affirmed Rlj Concast Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Rlj Concast Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 150 Withdrawn Rlj Concast Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 150 Withdrawn Rlj Concast Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 20 Withdrawn Rlj Concast Pvt Ltd TL WD 280 Withdrawn Samrat Gems Impex Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Upgraded from IND BB- Samrat Gems Impex Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 299.5 Upgraded from IND BB- Samrat Gems Impex Pvt Ltd TL WD 8.4 Withdrawn Saurav Chemicals Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Saurav Chemicals Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 300 Withdrawn Saurav Chemicals Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 300 Withdrawn Saurav Chemicals Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 87.5 Withdrawn Saurav Chemicals Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 87.5 Withdrawn Saurav Chemicals Ltd TL WD 139.3 Withdrawn Sea Hawk Agro Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned Sea Hawk Agro Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 33 Assigned Sea Hawk Agro Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 38 Assigned Shanti Ispat Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Shanti Ispat Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 60 Withdrawn Shanti Ispat Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 60 Withdrawn Shanti Ispat Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 5 Withdrawn Shanti Ispat Ltd TL WD 29.29 Withdrawn Shree Prithvi Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Shree Prithvi Alloys Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 82 Withdrawn Shree Prithvi Alloys Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn Shree Prithvi Alloys Pvt Ltd TL WD 60.27 Withdrawn Shree Raj Fashion Fabrics LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Shree Raj Fashion Fabrics Fund Based WC Limit WD 10 Withdrawn Shree Raj Fashion Fabrics TL WD 57.84 Withdrawn Singhal Commodities Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Singhal Commodities Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn Singhal Commodities Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 20 Withdrawn Singhal Commodities Pvt Ltd TL WD 5 Withdrawn Sps Yarns Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Sps Yarns Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 34.5 Withdrawn Sps Yarns Pvt Ltd TL WD 93.67 Withdrawn Sumer Sons Autotech Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Sumer Sons Autotech Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 140 Withdrawn Sumer Sons Autotech Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 140 Withdrawn Sunshine Vegetables Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Sunshine Vegetables Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 15 Assigned Sunshine Vegetables Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 70 Assigned Super Jewellers Pvt. Ltd. LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Super Jewellers Pvt. Ltd. Fund Based WC Limit WD 90 Withdrawn Super Jewellers Pvt. Ltd. Fund Based WC Limit WD 90 Withdrawn Supreme Infrastructure India LtdLT Issuer Rating IND D Affirmed Supreme Infrastructure India LtdCC IND D 6250 Affirmed Supreme Infrastructure India LtdCC IND D 6250 Affirmed Supreme Infrastructure India LtdNFB WC Limit IND D 8000 Affirmed Supreme Infrastructure India LtdNFB WC Limit IND D 8000 Affirmed Supreme Infrastructure India LtdTL IND D 4689 Affirmed Texorange Corporation Ltd. LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Texorange Corporation Ltd. Fund Based WC Limit WD 291.5 Withdrawn Transstroy Krishnagiri Bk Loan WD 3650 Withdrawn Tindivanam Highways Pvt Ltd Transstroy Tirupati Tiruthani Bk Loan WD 4050 Withdrawn Chennai Tollways Pvt Ltd Trinity Infrapark Llp LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Trinity Infrapark Llp Fund Based WC Limit WD 204.5 Withdrawn Udaya Shetty LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Udaya Shetty Fund Based WC Limit WD 55 Withdrawn Udaya Shetty NFB WC Limit WD 45 Withdrawn Udaya Shetty TL WD 30.2 Withdrawn Usha Martin Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Downgraded from IND BBB Usha Martin Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 6000 Downgraded from IND BBB Usha Martin Ltd NFB WC Limit IND BBB- 1500 Downgraded from IND BBB Usha Martin Ltd TL IND BBB- 38807.5 Downgraded from IND BBB Usha Martin Ltd TL IND BBB- 3150 Provisional Usha Martin Ltd Bond WD 4000 Withdrawn Usha Martin Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 1500 Withdrawn Vedanta Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA Affirmed Vedanta Ltd Bk Loan IND AA 5000 Affirmed Vedanta Ltd NCD IND AA 57000 Affirmed Vedanta Ltd TL IND AA 50000 Affirmed Vedanta Ltd TL WD 5000 Withdrawn Vedanta Ltd TL WD 5000 Withdrawn ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)