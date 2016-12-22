Dec 22 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
December 21, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Claris Injectables Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A1 100 Rating Watch
Evolving
Claris Injectables Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1 440 Rating Watch
Evolving
Claris Injectables Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A1 100 Rating Watch
Evolving
Claris Injectables Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1 440 Rating Watch
Evolving
Dheepti Spices Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 54 Assigned
Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd ST Issuer Rating IND A1+ Affirmed
Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd ST Debt IND A1+ 2500 Affirmed
Heligo Charters Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3 210 Assigned
Heligo Charters Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3 240 Assigned
Neogrowth Credit Pvt Ltd CP IND A3+ 100 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Akanksha Sales Promoters (I) LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
Akanksha Sales Promoters (I) Fund Based WC Limit WD 70 Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
Akanksha Sales Promoters (I) NFB WC Limit WD 30 Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
Akanksha Sales Promoters (I) TL WD 10.1 Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
Alagendira Exports LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Alagendira Exports Fund Based WC Limit WD 65 Withdrawn
Alagendira Exports NFB WC Limit WD 5 Withdrawn
Alagendira Exports TL WD 19.9 Withdrawn
At-Dev Prabha NFB WC Limit WD 90.4 Withdrawn
Bic Chemicals & Packagings Pvt. LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Ltd
Bic Chemicals & Packagings Pvt. Fund Based WC Limit WD 35 Withdrawn
Ltd
Bic Chemicals & Packagings Pvt. NFB WC Limit WD 15 Withdrawn
Ltd
Charchco Electronics (I) Pvt LtdLT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Charchco Electronics (I) Pvt LtdFund Based WC Limit WD 220 Withdrawn
Chennai Network Infrastructure LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Ltd
Chennai Network Infrastructure TL WD 49620.7 Withdrawn
Ltd
Chennai Network Infrastructure TL WD 2848.5 Withdrawn
Ltd
Chetan Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Chetan Alloys Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 200 Withdrawn
Chetan Alloys Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 200 Withdrawn
Claris Injectables Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A Rating Watch
Evolving
Claris Injectables Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A 900 Rating Watch
Evolving
Claris Injectables Ltd TL IND A 4170 Rating Watch
Evolving
Claris Injectables Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A Rating Watch
Evolving
Claris Injectables Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A 900 Rating Watch
Evolving
Claris Injectables Ltd TL IND A 4170 Rating Watch
Evolving
Claris Lifesciences Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A Rating Watch
Evolving
Claris Lifesciences Ltd CC WD 825 Withdrawn
Claris Lifesciences Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 175 Withdrawn
Claris Lifesciences Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit WD 440 Withdrawn
Claris Lifesciences Ltd Other WD 1910 Withdrawn
Dheepti Spices LT Issuer Rating IND B Assigned
Dheepti Spices Fund Based WC Limit IND B 54 Assigned
Eskay Video Pvt. Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Eskay Video Pvt. Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn
Eskay Video Pvt. Ltd TL WD 100 Withdrawn
Essar Oil Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Essar Oil Ltd External Commercial WD USD51 Withdrawn
Borrowing
Essar Oil Ltd TL WD 12300 Withdrawn
Exodus Futura Knit Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Exodus Futura Knit Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 86 Withdrawn
Exodus Futura Knit Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 5 Withdrawn
Exodus Futura Knit Pvt Ltd TL WD 73 Withdrawn
Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA+ Affirmed
Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd NCD IND AA+ 3250 Affirmed
Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd Subordinated Debt IND AA+ 4250 Affirmed
Heera Moti Textile India Pvt LtdLT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Heera Moti Textile India Pvt LtdFund Based WC Limit WD 30 Withdrawn
Heera Moti Textile India Pvt LtdTL WD 20.92 Withdrawn
Heligo Charters Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned
Heligo Charters Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 210 Assigned
Heligo Charters Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 150 Provisional
Iskcon Strips Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned
Iskcon Strips Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 70 Assigned
Iskcon Strips Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 7.4 Assigned
K Raheja It Park (Hyderabad) LtdNCD IND AAA(SO) 5000 Provisional
Karan Kothari Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Karan Kothari Jewellers Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 580 Withdrawn
Karan Kothari Jewellers Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn
Karan Kothari Jewellers Pvt Ltd TL WD 9.5 Withdrawn
M S Metals And Steels Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A- Provisional
M S Metals And Steels Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
M S Metals And Steels Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 1600 Withdrawn
Megha Granules Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Megha Granules Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 268.8 Withdrawn
Megha Granules Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 30 Withdrawn
Megha Granules Pvt Ltd TL WD 654 Withdrawn
Mistry Construction Company Pvt LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Ltd
Mistry Construction Company Pvt CC WD 150 Withdrawn
Ltd
Mistry Construction Company Pvt NFB WC Limit WD 340 Withdrawn
Ltd
N.N. Global Mercantile Pvt. Ltd.LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
N.N. Global Mercantile Pvt. Ltd.Fund Based WC Limit WD 300 Withdrawn
N.N. Global Mercantile Pvt. Ltd.NFB WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn
Neogrowth Credit Pvt Ltd NCD IND BBB 500 Provisional
Nextgen Fibres Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Nextgen Fibres Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 40 Withdrawn
Nextgen Fibres Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 5 Withdrawn
Nextgen Fibres Pvt Ltd TL WD 80 Withdrawn
Nilachal Carbo Metalicks Pvt LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Ltd
Nilachal Carbo Metalicks Pvt Fund Based WC Limit WD 20 Withdrawn
Ltd
Nilachal Carbo Metalicks Pvt NFB WC Limit WD 123 Withdrawn
Ltd
Nilachal Carbo Metalicks Pvt TL WD 577.5 Withdrawn
Ltd
Polypet Flexible Packaging Pvt LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Ltd
Polypet Flexible Packaging Pvt Fund Based WC Limit WD 97.5 Withdrawn
Ltd
Polypet Flexible Packaging Pvt NFB WC Limit WD 31.5 Withdrawn
Ltd
Premier Power Products LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
(Calcutta) Pvt. Ltd.
Premier Power Products Fund Based WC Limit WD 68.3 Withdrawn
(Calcutta) Pvt. Ltd.
Premier Power Products NFB WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn
(Calcutta) Pvt. Ltd.
Premier Power Products TL WD 13.3 Withdrawn
(Calcutta) Pvt. Ltd.
Shakuntala Warehouse LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned
Shakuntala Warehouse Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 174 Assigned
Shri Mahabir Dyg & Ptg Mills LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Upgraded from
Pvt. Ltd. IND BB
Shri Mahabir Dyg & Ptg Mills Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 300 Upgraded from
Pvt. Ltd. IND BB
Sky Realty Projects Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Sky Realty Projects Pvt Ltd TL WD 1600 Withdrawn
Sri Srinivasa Construction LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
India Pvt Ltd
Sri Srinivasa Construction Fund Based WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn
India Pvt Ltd
Sri Srinivasa Construction NFB WC Limit WD 430 Withdrawn
India Pvt Ltd
Standard Leather Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Standard Leather Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 20 Withdrawn
Standard Leather Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 5 Withdrawn
Standard Leather Pvt Ltd TL WD 29 Withdrawn
Sudarshan Beopar Co. Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Sudarshan Beopar Co. Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 110 Withdrawn
Sumit Pragati Shelter Llp LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Sumit Pragati Shelter Llp TL WD 275 Withdrawn
Tridev Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Tridev Ispat Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 40 Withdrawn
Tridev Ispat Pvt Ltd TL WD 11 Withdrawn
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
