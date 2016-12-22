Dec 22 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of December 21, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Claris Injectables Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A1 100 Rating Watch Evolving Claris Injectables Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1 440 Rating Watch Evolving Claris Injectables Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A1 100 Rating Watch Evolving Claris Injectables Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1 440 Rating Watch Evolving Dheepti Spices Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 54 Assigned Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd ST Issuer Rating IND A1+ Affirmed Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd ST Debt IND A1+ 2500 Affirmed Heligo Charters Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3 210 Assigned Heligo Charters Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3 240 Assigned Neogrowth Credit Pvt Ltd CP IND A3+ 100 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akanksha Sales Promoters (I) LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Akanksha Sales Promoters (I) Fund Based WC Limit WD 70 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Akanksha Sales Promoters (I) NFB WC Limit WD 30 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Akanksha Sales Promoters (I) TL WD 10.1 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Alagendira Exports LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Alagendira Exports Fund Based WC Limit WD 65 Withdrawn Alagendira Exports NFB WC Limit WD 5 Withdrawn Alagendira Exports TL WD 19.9 Withdrawn At-Dev Prabha NFB WC Limit WD 90.4 Withdrawn Bic Chemicals & Packagings Pvt. LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Ltd Bic Chemicals & Packagings Pvt. Fund Based WC Limit WD 35 Withdrawn Ltd Bic Chemicals & Packagings Pvt. NFB WC Limit WD 15 Withdrawn Ltd Charchco Electronics (I) Pvt LtdLT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Charchco Electronics (I) Pvt LtdFund Based WC Limit WD 220 Withdrawn Chennai Network Infrastructure LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Ltd Chennai Network Infrastructure TL WD 49620.7 Withdrawn Ltd Chennai Network Infrastructure TL WD 2848.5 Withdrawn Ltd Chetan Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Chetan Alloys Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 200 Withdrawn Chetan Alloys Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 200 Withdrawn Claris Injectables Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A Rating Watch Evolving Claris Injectables Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A 900 Rating Watch Evolving Claris Injectables Ltd TL IND A 4170 Rating Watch Evolving Claris Injectables Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A Rating Watch Evolving Claris Injectables Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A 900 Rating Watch Evolving Claris Injectables Ltd TL IND A 4170 Rating Watch Evolving Claris Lifesciences Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A Rating Watch Evolving Claris Lifesciences Ltd CC WD 825 Withdrawn Claris Lifesciences Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 175 Withdrawn Claris Lifesciences Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit WD 440 Withdrawn Claris Lifesciences Ltd Other WD 1910 Withdrawn Dheepti Spices LT Issuer Rating IND B Assigned Dheepti Spices Fund Based WC Limit IND B 54 Assigned Eskay Video Pvt. Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Eskay Video Pvt. Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn Eskay Video Pvt. Ltd TL WD 100 Withdrawn Essar Oil Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Essar Oil Ltd External Commercial WD USD51 Withdrawn Borrowing Essar Oil Ltd TL WD 12300 Withdrawn Exodus Futura Knit Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Exodus Futura Knit Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 86 Withdrawn Exodus Futura Knit Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 5 Withdrawn Exodus Futura Knit Pvt Ltd TL WD 73 Withdrawn Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA+ Affirmed Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd NCD IND AA+ 3250 Affirmed Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd Subordinated Debt IND AA+ 4250 Affirmed Heera Moti Textile India Pvt LtdLT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Heera Moti Textile India Pvt LtdFund Based WC Limit WD 30 Withdrawn Heera Moti Textile India Pvt LtdTL WD 20.92 Withdrawn Heligo Charters Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned Heligo Charters Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 210 Assigned Heligo Charters Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 150 Provisional Iskcon Strips Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned Iskcon Strips Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 70 Assigned Iskcon Strips Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 7.4 Assigned K Raheja It Park (Hyderabad) LtdNCD IND AAA(SO) 5000 Provisional Karan Kothari Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Karan Kothari Jewellers Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 580 Withdrawn Karan Kothari Jewellers Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn Karan Kothari Jewellers Pvt Ltd TL WD 9.5 Withdrawn M S Metals And Steels Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A- Provisional M S Metals And Steels Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn M S Metals And Steels Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 1600 Withdrawn Megha Granules Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Megha Granules Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 268.8 Withdrawn Megha Granules Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 30 Withdrawn Megha Granules Pvt Ltd TL WD 654 Withdrawn Mistry Construction Company Pvt LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Ltd Mistry Construction Company Pvt CC WD 150 Withdrawn Ltd Mistry Construction Company Pvt NFB WC Limit WD 340 Withdrawn Ltd N.N. Global Mercantile Pvt. Ltd.LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn N.N. Global Mercantile Pvt. Ltd.Fund Based WC Limit WD 300 Withdrawn N.N. Global Mercantile Pvt. Ltd.NFB WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn Neogrowth Credit Pvt Ltd NCD IND BBB 500 Provisional Nextgen Fibres Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Nextgen Fibres Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 40 Withdrawn Nextgen Fibres Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 5 Withdrawn Nextgen Fibres Pvt Ltd TL WD 80 Withdrawn Nilachal Carbo Metalicks Pvt LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Ltd Nilachal Carbo Metalicks Pvt Fund Based WC Limit WD 20 Withdrawn Ltd Nilachal Carbo Metalicks Pvt NFB WC Limit WD 123 Withdrawn Ltd Nilachal Carbo Metalicks Pvt TL WD 577.5 Withdrawn Ltd Polypet Flexible Packaging Pvt LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Ltd Polypet Flexible Packaging Pvt Fund Based WC Limit WD 97.5 Withdrawn Ltd Polypet Flexible Packaging Pvt NFB WC Limit WD 31.5 Withdrawn Ltd Premier Power Products LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn (Calcutta) Pvt. Ltd. Premier Power Products Fund Based WC Limit WD 68.3 Withdrawn (Calcutta) Pvt. Ltd. Premier Power Products NFB WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn (Calcutta) Pvt. Ltd. Premier Power Products TL WD 13.3 Withdrawn (Calcutta) Pvt. Ltd. Shakuntala Warehouse LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned Shakuntala Warehouse Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 174 Assigned Shri Mahabir Dyg & Ptg Mills LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Upgraded from Pvt. Ltd. IND BB Shri Mahabir Dyg & Ptg Mills Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 300 Upgraded from Pvt. Ltd. IND BB Sky Realty Projects Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Sky Realty Projects Pvt Ltd TL WD 1600 Withdrawn Sri Srinivasa Construction LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn India Pvt Ltd Sri Srinivasa Construction Fund Based WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn India Pvt Ltd Sri Srinivasa Construction NFB WC Limit WD 430 Withdrawn India Pvt Ltd Standard Leather Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Standard Leather Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 20 Withdrawn Standard Leather Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 5 Withdrawn Standard Leather Pvt Ltd TL WD 29 Withdrawn Sudarshan Beopar Co. Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Sudarshan Beopar Co. Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 110 Withdrawn Sumit Pragati Shelter Llp LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Sumit Pragati Shelter Llp TL WD 275 Withdrawn Tridev Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Tridev Ispat Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 40 Withdrawn Tridev Ispat Pvt Ltd TL WD 11 Withdrawn ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.