Dec 23 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of December 22, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aishwarya Impex Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 150 Upgraded from IND A4 Columbia Petro Chem Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A2+ 300 Affirmed Columbia Petro Chem Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A2+ 4450 Affirmed Enem Nostrum Remedies Pvt Ltd Non-FB BG IND A4+ 2.5 Withdrawn Euro Safety Footwear (I) Pvt LtdNon-FB Fac IND A4+ 60 Withdrawn Hindustan Adhesives Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3 155 Assigned Hindustan Adhesives Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3 60 Assigned Kaamadhenu Spinners Non-FB Fac IND A4 1.6 Withdrawn Megha Engineering & Fund Based WC Limit IND A1+ 1200 Provisional Infrastructures Ltd Megha Engineering & NFB WC Limit IND A1+ 11820 Provisional Infrastructures Ltd Megha Engineering & Fund Based WC Limit IND A1+ 2250 Assigned Infrastructures Ltd Megha Engineering & Fund Based WC Limit IND A1+ 50 Provisional Infrastructures Ltd Megha Engineering & NFB WC Limit IND A1+ 68900 Assigned Infrastructures Ltd Megha Engineering & NFB WC Limit IND A1+ 1780 Provisional Infrastructures Ltd Mercury Industries Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A3 15.5 Assigned Murano Tiles Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 19 Withdrawn Ratan Mica Exports Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 0.6 Withdrawn Rbm Industries Non-FB limit IND A4+ 2.5 Withdrawn Ujaas Energy Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3 95 Affirmed Ujaas Energy Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3 790 Affirmed Vijayawada Hospitalities Pvt. Non-FB limits IND A4+ 7 Withdrawn Ltd Yes Bank Ltd ST Issuer Rating IND A1+ Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agrawal Soya Extracts Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Agrawal Soya Extracts Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 70 Withdrawn Agrawal Soya Extracts Pvt Ltd TL WD 49 Withdrawn Aishwarya Impex LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Upgraded from IND B+ Aishwarya Impex Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 150 Upgraded from IND B+ Aishwarya Impex TL IND BB- 70 Upgraded from IND B+ Anand Prakash Ankit Kumar LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Withdrawn Anand Prakash Ankit Kumar FB WC limits. IND BB- / IND A4+337.5 Withdrawn Annai Arul Health Care Pvt. Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B Withdrawn Annai Arul Health Care Pvt. Ltd FB limit IND B 2.5 Withdrawn Annai Arul Health Care Pvt. Ltd TL IND B 76 Withdrawn Atithya Inn Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Affirmed Atithya Inn Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 15.86 Affirmed Atithya Inn Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB 40 Affirmed Bazpur Stone Crushers Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Bazpur Stone Crushers Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 65 Withdrawn Bihar Raffia Industries Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D Withdrawn Bihar Raffia Industries Ltd Long-TL IND D 189.14 Withdrawn Bihar Raffia Industries Ltd FB limits IND D 200 Withdrawn Chemical & Mineral Industries LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Chemical & Mineral Industries Fund Based WC Limit WD 80 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Chemical & Mineral Industries Fund Based WC Limit WD 80 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Chemical & Mineral Industries NFB WC Limit WD 25 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Chemical & Mineral Industries TL WD 208.35 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Columbia Petro Chem Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- Affirmed Columbia Petro Chem Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A- 300 Affirmed Demarte Fashion Yarns LT Issuer Rating IND BB Withdrawn Demarte Fashion Yarns TL: IND BB 53.6 Withdrawn Demarte Fashion Yarns FB limits IND BB /IND A4+ 70 Withdrawn Enem Nostrum Remedies Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Withdrawn Enem Nostrum Remedies Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 273.5 Withdrawn Enem Nostrum Remedies Pvt Ltd FB CC limits IND BB- 60 Withdrawn Euro Safety Footwear (I) Pvt LtdTL IND BB; 31.74 Withdrawn Euro Safety Footwear (I) Pvt LtdLT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Withdrawn Euro Safety Footwear (I) Pvt LtdFB Fac IND BB+ / IND A4+250 Withdrawn Gopal Sweets Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Gopal Sweets Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn Gopal Sweets Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn Gopal Sweets Pvt Ltd TL WD 200 Withdrawn Goyal Mg Gases Pvt. Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Goyal Mg Gases Pvt. Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 200 Withdrawn Goyal Mg Gases Pvt. Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 200 Withdrawn Goyal Mg Gases Pvt. Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit WD 250 Withdrawn Goyal Mg Gases Pvt. Ltd TL WD 233.5 Withdrawn Hindustan Adhesives Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned Hindustan Adhesives Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 155 Assigned Hindustan Adhesives Ltd TL IND BBB- 45 Assigned India Structured Asset Series A15 IND AAA(SO) 179.9 Affirmed Trust-Series Xii India Structured Asset Series A16 IND AAA(SO) 172.7 Affirmed Trust-Series Xii India Structured Asset Series A17 IND AAA(SO) 165.7 Affirmed Trust-Series Xii India Structured Asset Series A18 IND AAA(SO) 159 Affirmed Trust-Series Xii India Structured Asset Series A19 IND AAA(SO) 152.6 Affirmed Trust-Series Xii India Structured Asset Series A20 IND AAA(SO) 146.5 Affirmed Trust-Series Xii India Structured Asset Series A21 IND AAA(SO) 140.5 Affirmed Trust-Series Xii India Structured Asset Series A22 IND AAA(SO) 134.9 Affirmed Trust-Series Xii India Structured Asset Series A23 IND AAA(SO) 129.4 Affirmed Trust-Series Xii India Structured Asset Series A24 IND AAA(SO) 124.2 Affirmed Trust-Series Xii India Structured Asset Series A25 IND AAA(SO) 17.3 Affirmed Trust-Series Xii Indostar Capital Finance Ltd Bk Loan IND AA- 10890 Affirmed Indostar Capital Finance Ltd NCD IND AA- 6190 Affirmed Iqbal Agencies Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Iqbal Agencies Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 147.5 Withdrawn Iqbal Agencies Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 147.5 Withdrawn Jai Shankar Rice Mills LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Jai Shankar Rice Mills Fund Based WC Limit WD 65 Withdrawn Jai Shankar Rice Mills Fund Based WC Limit WD 65 Withdrawn Jai Shankar Rice Mills TL WD 5 Withdrawn Jogindra Castings Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Jogindra Castings Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 70 Withdrawn Jogindra Castings Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 70 Withdrawn Jogindra Castings Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 80 Withdrawn Jr Seamless Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Jr Seamless Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 90 Withdrawn Jr Seamless Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn Jr Seamless Pvt Ltd TL WD 108.58 Withdrawn K. Palaniappa Memorial (Kpm) Bk Loan IND BBB- 150 Affirmed Educational Trust Kaamadhenu Spinners LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Withdrawn Kaamadhenu Spinners Long-TL IND B+ 37.74 Withdrawn Kaamadhenu Spinners FB Fac IND B+ / A4 40 Withdrawn Kruthikha Dryer LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Withdrawn Kruthikha Dryer long-TL IND BB- 32.63 Withdrawn Kruthikha Dryer FB WC limits: IND BB-/IND A4+ 6.5 Withdrawn Magadh Iron Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Magadh Iron Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 200 Withdrawn Megha Engineering & LT Issuer Rating IND A+ Assigned Infrastructures Ltd Megha Engineering & Fund Based WC Limit IND A+ 1200 Provisional Infrastructures Ltd Megha Engineering & NFB WC Limit IND A+ 11820 Provisional Infrastructures Ltd Megha Engineering & Fund Based WC Limit IND A+ 2250 Assigned Infrastructures Ltd Megha Engineering & Fund Based WC Limit IND A+ 50 Provisional Infrastructures Ltd Megha Engineering & NFB WC Limit IND A+ 68900 Assigned Infrastructures Ltd Megha Engineering & NFB WC Limit IND A+ 1780 Provisional Infrastructures Ltd Mercury Industries Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned Mercury Industries Ltd FB Fac IND BBB- 95 Assigned Mercury Industries Ltd long-TL IND BBB- 16.75 Assigned Mm Trust Sep 15 Series A PTC IND AA+(SO) 788.25 Affirmed Murano Tiles Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Withdrawn Murano Tiles Pvt Ltd long-TL IND BB- 18.36 Withdrawn Murano Tiles Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB- 40 Withdrawn Neosa Electronics Pvt Ltd FB limits. IND B+ 240 Withdrawn Neosa Electronics Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Withdrawn Novo X Trust - Locomotive Series M IND AAA(SO) 264.45 Affirmed Novo X Trust - Locomotive Series N IND AAA(SO) 236.45 Affirmed Novo X Trust - Locomotive Series O IND AAA(SO) 236.45 Affirmed Novo X Trust - Locomotive Series P IND AAA(SO) 236.45 Affirmed Novo X Trust - Locomotive Series Q IND AAA(SO) 236.45 Affirmed Novo X Trust - Locomotive Series R IND AAA(SO) 236.45 Affirmed Novo X Trust - Locomotive Series S IND AAA(SO) 236.45 Affirmed Novo X Trust - Locomotive Series T IND AAA(SO) 236.45 Affirmed Novo X Trust - Locomotive Series U IND AAA(SO) 236.45 Affirmed Novo X Trust - Locomotive Series V IND AAA(SO) 236.45 Affirmed Novo X Trust - Locomotive Series W IND AAA(SO) 161.1 Affirmed Pacific Development Corporation LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Ltd Pacific Development Corporation NFB WC Limit WD 180 Withdrawn Ltd Pacific Development Corporation NFB WC Limit WD 180 Withdrawn Ltd Pacific Development Corporation TL WD 3782.9 Withdrawn Ltd Premier Cotspin Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Withdrawn Premier Cotspin Ltd FBL IND BB 45 Withdrawn Premier Cotspin Ltd TL IND BB 76.18 Withdrawn Puri Oil Mills Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Withdrawn Puri Oil Mills Ltd FB WC limits: IND BBB+ 65 Withdrawn Puri Oil Mills Ltd TL IND BBB+ 215 Withdrawn Radhe Sham Ravi Prakash Timbers LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Radhe Sham Ravi Prakash Timbers NFB WC Limit WD 360 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Raichur Power Corporation Ltd Bk Loan IND BB+ 17120 Downgraded from IND BBB- Rajkamal Builders Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Rajkamal Builders Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 120 Withdrawn Rajkamal Builders Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 100 Withdrawn Rajkamal Builders Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 100 Withdrawn Rajkamal Builders Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 200 Withdrawn Ratan Mica Exports Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Withdrawn Ratan Mica Exports Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B+ 75.6 Withdrawn Rathinam Arumugam Research And Bk Loan IND BBB- 163 Upgraded from Educational (Rare) Foundation IND BB Rathinam Arumugam Research And Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 20 Upgraded from Educational (Rare) Foundation IND BB Rathnavel Subramaniam (Rvs) Bk loan IND 1562 Withdrawn Educational Trust BB+(suspended) Rathnavel Subramaniam (Rvs) FB-WC loans IND 70 Withdrawn Educational Trust BB+(suspended) Rbm Industries LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Withdrawn Rbm Industries long-TL IND BB- 70.8 Withdrawn Rbm Industries FB WC Fac: IND BB- / IND A4+50 Withdrawn S. M. Autoparts Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn S. M. Autoparts Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn S. M. Autoparts Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 20 Withdrawn S. M. Autoparts Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 27.5 Withdrawn Scott Edil Advance Research LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Laboratories & Education Ltd Scott Edil Advance Research Fund Based WC Limit WD 140 Withdrawn Laboratories & Education Ltd Scott Edil Advance Research Fund Based WC Limit WD 140 Withdrawn Laboratories & Education Ltd Scott Edil Advance Research NFB WC Limit WD 42 Withdrawn Laboratories & Education Ltd Scott Edil Advance Research NFB WC Limit WD 42 Withdrawn Laboratories & Education Ltd Scott Edil Advance Research TL WD 254.1 Withdrawn Laboratories & Education Ltd Scott Edil Pharmacia Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Scott Edil Pharmacia Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 500 Withdrawn Scott Edil Pharmacia Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 500 Withdrawn Scott Edil Pharmacia Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 250 Withdrawn Scott Edil Pharmacia Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 250 Withdrawn Scott Edil Pharmacia Ltd TL WD 9.7 Withdrawn Shanti Sugar Industries LT Issuer Rating IND B Withdrawn Shanti Sugar Industries FB WC limits. IND B / IND A4 65 Withdrawn Sood Agro Mills LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Sood Agro Mills Fund Based WC Limit WD 70 Withdrawn Sood Agro Mills Fund Based WC Limit WD 70 Withdrawn Srijan Publishers Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Srijan Publishers Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 40 Withdrawn Srijan Publishers Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 40 Withdrawn Srijan Publishers Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 40 Withdrawn Srijan Publishers Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 40 Withdrawn Suchitra Education Trust Bk loans IND B+ 31.02 Withdrawn Suchitra Education Trust FB-WC Fac IND B+ 15 Withdrawn Swarnshikha Jewellers LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Swarnshikha Jewellers Fund Based WC Limit WD 150 Withdrawn Swarnshikha Jewellers Fund Based WC Limit WD 150 Withdrawn Ujaas Energy Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Affirmed Ujaas Energy Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 95 Affirmed Ujaas Energy Ltd TL IND BBB- 939 Affirmed Universal Steel LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Universal Steel Fund Based WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn Universal Steel Fund Based WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn Vangal Amman Health Services LtdLT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Vangal Amman Health Services LtdTL WD 377 Withdrawn Vijayawada Hospitalities Pvt. LT Issuer Rating IND BB Withdrawn Ltd Vijayawada Hospitalities Pvt. FB limit IND BB 10 Withdrawn Ltd Vijayawada Hospitalities Pvt. TL IND BB 99.1 Withdrawn Ltd Yes Bank Ltd Tier-1 Basel III Bonds IND AA 36000 Assigned Yes Bank Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA+ Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)