Dec 23 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
December 22, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aishwarya Impex Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 150 Upgraded from
IND A4
Columbia Petro Chem Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A2+ 300 Affirmed
Columbia Petro Chem Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A2+ 4450 Affirmed
Enem Nostrum Remedies Pvt Ltd Non-FB BG IND A4+ 2.5 Withdrawn
Euro Safety Footwear (I) Pvt LtdNon-FB Fac IND A4+ 60 Withdrawn
Hindustan Adhesives Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3 155 Assigned
Hindustan Adhesives Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3 60 Assigned
Kaamadhenu Spinners Non-FB Fac IND A4 1.6 Withdrawn
Megha Engineering & Fund Based WC Limit IND A1+ 1200 Provisional
Infrastructures Ltd
Megha Engineering & NFB WC Limit IND A1+ 11820 Provisional
Infrastructures Ltd
Megha Engineering & Fund Based WC Limit IND A1+ 2250 Assigned
Infrastructures Ltd
Megha Engineering & Fund Based WC Limit IND A1+ 50 Provisional
Infrastructures Ltd
Megha Engineering & NFB WC Limit IND A1+ 68900 Assigned
Infrastructures Ltd
Megha Engineering & NFB WC Limit IND A1+ 1780 Provisional
Infrastructures Ltd
Mercury Industries Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A3 15.5 Assigned
Murano Tiles Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 19 Withdrawn
Ratan Mica Exports Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 0.6 Withdrawn
Rbm Industries Non-FB limit IND A4+ 2.5 Withdrawn
Ujaas Energy Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3 95 Affirmed
Ujaas Energy Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3 790 Affirmed
Vijayawada Hospitalities Pvt. Non-FB limits IND A4+ 7 Withdrawn
Ltd
Yes Bank Ltd ST Issuer Rating IND A1+ Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Agrawal Soya Extracts Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Agrawal Soya Extracts Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 70 Withdrawn
Agrawal Soya Extracts Pvt Ltd TL WD 49 Withdrawn
Aishwarya Impex LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Upgraded from
IND B+
Aishwarya Impex Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 150 Upgraded from
IND B+
Aishwarya Impex TL IND BB- 70 Upgraded from
IND B+
Anand Prakash Ankit Kumar LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Withdrawn
Anand Prakash Ankit Kumar FB WC limits. IND BB- / IND A4+337.5 Withdrawn
Annai Arul Health Care Pvt. Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B Withdrawn
Annai Arul Health Care Pvt. Ltd FB limit IND B 2.5 Withdrawn
Annai Arul Health Care Pvt. Ltd TL IND B 76 Withdrawn
Atithya Inn Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Affirmed
Atithya Inn Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 15.86 Affirmed
Atithya Inn Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB 40 Affirmed
Bazpur Stone Crushers Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Bazpur Stone Crushers Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 65 Withdrawn
Bihar Raffia Industries Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D Withdrawn
Bihar Raffia Industries Ltd Long-TL IND D 189.14 Withdrawn
Bihar Raffia Industries Ltd FB limits IND D 200 Withdrawn
Chemical & Mineral Industries LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
Chemical & Mineral Industries Fund Based WC Limit WD 80 Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
Chemical & Mineral Industries Fund Based WC Limit WD 80 Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
Chemical & Mineral Industries NFB WC Limit WD 25 Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
Chemical & Mineral Industries TL WD 208.35 Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
Columbia Petro Chem Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- Affirmed
Columbia Petro Chem Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A- 300 Affirmed
Demarte Fashion Yarns LT Issuer Rating IND BB Withdrawn
Demarte Fashion Yarns TL: IND BB 53.6 Withdrawn
Demarte Fashion Yarns FB limits IND BB /IND A4+ 70 Withdrawn
Enem Nostrum Remedies Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Withdrawn
Enem Nostrum Remedies Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 273.5 Withdrawn
Enem Nostrum Remedies Pvt Ltd FB CC limits IND BB- 60 Withdrawn
Euro Safety Footwear (I) Pvt LtdTL IND BB; 31.74 Withdrawn
Euro Safety Footwear (I) Pvt LtdLT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Withdrawn
Euro Safety Footwear (I) Pvt LtdFB Fac IND BB+ / IND A4+250 Withdrawn
Gopal Sweets Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Gopal Sweets Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn
Gopal Sweets Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn
Gopal Sweets Pvt Ltd TL WD 200 Withdrawn
Goyal Mg Gases Pvt. Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Goyal Mg Gases Pvt. Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 200 Withdrawn
Goyal Mg Gases Pvt. Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 200 Withdrawn
Goyal Mg Gases Pvt. Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit WD 250 Withdrawn
Goyal Mg Gases Pvt. Ltd TL WD 233.5 Withdrawn
Hindustan Adhesives Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned
Hindustan Adhesives Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 155 Assigned
Hindustan Adhesives Ltd TL IND BBB- 45 Assigned
India Structured Asset Series A15 IND AAA(SO) 179.9 Affirmed
Trust-Series Xii
India Structured Asset Series A16 IND AAA(SO) 172.7 Affirmed
Trust-Series Xii
India Structured Asset Series A17 IND AAA(SO) 165.7 Affirmed
Trust-Series Xii
India Structured Asset Series A18 IND AAA(SO) 159 Affirmed
Trust-Series Xii
India Structured Asset Series A19 IND AAA(SO) 152.6 Affirmed
Trust-Series Xii
India Structured Asset Series A20 IND AAA(SO) 146.5 Affirmed
Trust-Series Xii
India Structured Asset Series A21 IND AAA(SO) 140.5 Affirmed
Trust-Series Xii
India Structured Asset Series A22 IND AAA(SO) 134.9 Affirmed
Trust-Series Xii
India Structured Asset Series A23 IND AAA(SO) 129.4 Affirmed
Trust-Series Xii
India Structured Asset Series A24 IND AAA(SO) 124.2 Affirmed
Trust-Series Xii
India Structured Asset Series A25 IND AAA(SO) 17.3 Affirmed
Trust-Series Xii
Indostar Capital Finance Ltd Bk Loan IND AA- 10890 Affirmed
Indostar Capital Finance Ltd NCD IND AA- 6190 Affirmed
Iqbal Agencies Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Iqbal Agencies Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 147.5 Withdrawn
Iqbal Agencies Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 147.5 Withdrawn
Jai Shankar Rice Mills LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Jai Shankar Rice Mills Fund Based WC Limit WD 65 Withdrawn
Jai Shankar Rice Mills Fund Based WC Limit WD 65 Withdrawn
Jai Shankar Rice Mills TL WD 5 Withdrawn
Jogindra Castings Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Jogindra Castings Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 70 Withdrawn
Jogindra Castings Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 70 Withdrawn
Jogindra Castings Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 80 Withdrawn
Jr Seamless Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Jr Seamless Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 90 Withdrawn
Jr Seamless Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn
Jr Seamless Pvt Ltd TL WD 108.58 Withdrawn
K. Palaniappa Memorial (Kpm) Bk Loan IND BBB- 150 Affirmed
Educational Trust
Kaamadhenu Spinners LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Withdrawn
Kaamadhenu Spinners Long-TL IND B+ 37.74 Withdrawn
Kaamadhenu Spinners FB Fac IND B+ / A4 40 Withdrawn
Kruthikha Dryer LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Withdrawn
Kruthikha Dryer long-TL IND BB- 32.63 Withdrawn
Kruthikha Dryer FB WC limits: IND BB-/IND A4+ 6.5 Withdrawn
Magadh Iron Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Magadh Iron Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 200 Withdrawn
Megha Engineering & LT Issuer Rating IND A+ Assigned
Infrastructures Ltd
Megha Engineering & Fund Based WC Limit IND A+ 1200 Provisional
Infrastructures Ltd
Megha Engineering & NFB WC Limit IND A+ 11820 Provisional
Infrastructures Ltd
Megha Engineering & Fund Based WC Limit IND A+ 2250 Assigned
Infrastructures Ltd
Megha Engineering & Fund Based WC Limit IND A+ 50 Provisional
Infrastructures Ltd
Megha Engineering & NFB WC Limit IND A+ 68900 Assigned
Infrastructures Ltd
Megha Engineering & NFB WC Limit IND A+ 1780 Provisional
Infrastructures Ltd
Mercury Industries Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned
Mercury Industries Ltd FB Fac IND BBB- 95 Assigned
Mercury Industries Ltd long-TL IND BBB- 16.75 Assigned
Mm Trust Sep 15 Series A PTC IND AA+(SO) 788.25 Affirmed
Murano Tiles Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Withdrawn
Murano Tiles Pvt Ltd long-TL IND BB- 18.36 Withdrawn
Murano Tiles Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB- 40 Withdrawn
Neosa Electronics Pvt Ltd FB limits. IND B+ 240 Withdrawn
Neosa Electronics Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Withdrawn
Novo X Trust - Locomotive Series M IND AAA(SO) 264.45 Affirmed
Novo X Trust - Locomotive Series N IND AAA(SO) 236.45 Affirmed
Novo X Trust - Locomotive Series O IND AAA(SO) 236.45 Affirmed
Novo X Trust - Locomotive Series P IND AAA(SO) 236.45 Affirmed
Novo X Trust - Locomotive Series Q IND AAA(SO) 236.45 Affirmed
Novo X Trust - Locomotive Series R IND AAA(SO) 236.45 Affirmed
Novo X Trust - Locomotive Series S IND AAA(SO) 236.45 Affirmed
Novo X Trust - Locomotive Series T IND AAA(SO) 236.45 Affirmed
Novo X Trust - Locomotive Series U IND AAA(SO) 236.45 Affirmed
Novo X Trust - Locomotive Series V IND AAA(SO) 236.45 Affirmed
Novo X Trust - Locomotive Series W IND AAA(SO) 161.1 Affirmed
Pacific Development Corporation LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Ltd
Pacific Development Corporation NFB WC Limit WD 180 Withdrawn
Ltd
Pacific Development Corporation NFB WC Limit WD 180 Withdrawn
Ltd
Pacific Development Corporation TL WD 3782.9 Withdrawn
Ltd
Premier Cotspin Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Withdrawn
Premier Cotspin Ltd FBL IND BB 45 Withdrawn
Premier Cotspin Ltd TL IND BB 76.18 Withdrawn
Puri Oil Mills Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Withdrawn
Puri Oil Mills Ltd FB WC limits: IND BBB+ 65 Withdrawn
Puri Oil Mills Ltd TL IND BBB+ 215 Withdrawn
Radhe Sham Ravi Prakash Timbers LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
Radhe Sham Ravi Prakash Timbers NFB WC Limit WD 360 Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
Raichur Power Corporation Ltd Bk Loan IND BB+ 17120 Downgraded
from IND BBB-
Rajkamal Builders Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Rajkamal Builders Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 120 Withdrawn
Rajkamal Builders Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 100 Withdrawn
Rajkamal Builders Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 100 Withdrawn
Rajkamal Builders Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 200 Withdrawn
Ratan Mica Exports Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Withdrawn
Ratan Mica Exports Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B+ 75.6 Withdrawn
Rathinam Arumugam Research And Bk Loan IND BBB- 163 Upgraded from
Educational (Rare) Foundation IND BB
Rathinam Arumugam Research And Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 20 Upgraded from
Educational (Rare) Foundation IND BB
Rathnavel Subramaniam (Rvs) Bk loan IND 1562 Withdrawn
Educational Trust BB+(suspended)
Rathnavel Subramaniam (Rvs) FB-WC loans IND 70 Withdrawn
Educational Trust BB+(suspended)
Rbm Industries LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Withdrawn
Rbm Industries long-TL IND BB- 70.8 Withdrawn
Rbm Industries FB WC Fac: IND BB- / IND A4+50 Withdrawn
S. M. Autoparts Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
S. M. Autoparts Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn
S. M. Autoparts Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 20 Withdrawn
S. M. Autoparts Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 27.5 Withdrawn
Scott Edil Advance Research LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Laboratories & Education Ltd
Scott Edil Advance Research Fund Based WC Limit WD 140 Withdrawn
Laboratories & Education Ltd
Scott Edil Advance Research Fund Based WC Limit WD 140 Withdrawn
Laboratories & Education Ltd
Scott Edil Advance Research NFB WC Limit WD 42 Withdrawn
Laboratories & Education Ltd
Scott Edil Advance Research NFB WC Limit WD 42 Withdrawn
Laboratories & Education Ltd
Scott Edil Advance Research TL WD 254.1 Withdrawn
Laboratories & Education Ltd
Scott Edil Pharmacia Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Scott Edil Pharmacia Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 500 Withdrawn
Scott Edil Pharmacia Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 500 Withdrawn
Scott Edil Pharmacia Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 250 Withdrawn
Scott Edil Pharmacia Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 250 Withdrawn
Scott Edil Pharmacia Ltd TL WD 9.7 Withdrawn
Shanti Sugar Industries LT Issuer Rating IND B Withdrawn
Shanti Sugar Industries FB WC limits. IND B / IND A4 65 Withdrawn
Sood Agro Mills LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Sood Agro Mills Fund Based WC Limit WD 70 Withdrawn
Sood Agro Mills Fund Based WC Limit WD 70 Withdrawn
Srijan Publishers Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Srijan Publishers Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 40 Withdrawn
Srijan Publishers Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 40 Withdrawn
Srijan Publishers Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 40 Withdrawn
Srijan Publishers Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 40 Withdrawn
Suchitra Education Trust Bk loans IND B+ 31.02 Withdrawn
Suchitra Education Trust FB-WC Fac IND B+ 15 Withdrawn
Swarnshikha Jewellers LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Swarnshikha Jewellers Fund Based WC Limit WD 150 Withdrawn
Swarnshikha Jewellers Fund Based WC Limit WD 150 Withdrawn
Ujaas Energy Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Affirmed
Ujaas Energy Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 95 Affirmed
Ujaas Energy Ltd TL IND BBB- 939 Affirmed
Universal Steel LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Universal Steel Fund Based WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn
Universal Steel Fund Based WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn
Vangal Amman Health Services LtdLT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Vangal Amman Health Services LtdTL WD 377 Withdrawn
Vijayawada Hospitalities Pvt. LT Issuer Rating IND BB Withdrawn
Ltd
Vijayawada Hospitalities Pvt. FB limit IND BB 10 Withdrawn
Ltd
Vijayawada Hospitalities Pvt. TL IND BB 99.1 Withdrawn
Ltd
Yes Bank Ltd Tier-1 Basel III Bonds IND AA 36000 Assigned
Yes Bank Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA+ Assigned
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
